Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May  (Read 9972 times)

Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm »
the head of the family.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Offline McSquared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:32:19 pm »
Chip off the old block
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 pm »
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #644 on: Today at 10:27:40 am »
Brighton's injury list is growing.

Webster
Lamptey
Veltman
Lallana
March
Moder
Sarmiento

Their biggest problem appears to be at RB with Lamptey and Veltman injured. Caicedo and Grob at RB has not been ideal.

Will be interesting to see how the team cope against Arsenal. Another defeat and poor performance will not fill me with confidence that they can get something at St James park next Thursday.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #645 on: Today at 10:33:14 am »
You could see Brighton fading badly. The positive for us is they still need points to make the Europa League (or even the Conference) so assuming thats a realistic target theyre aiming for, they should still be putting the effort in even if the legs have gone a bit. For them to have had a strong season in league and cup but end up with no European qualification would surely feel a bit of a let down for them.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #646 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:33:14 am
You could see Brighton fading badly. The positive for us is they still need points to make the Europa League (or even the Conference) so assuming thats a realistic target theyre aiming for, they should still be putting the effort in even if the legs have gone a bit. For them to have had a strong season in league and cup but end up with no European qualification would surely feel a bit of a let down for them.

Agreed. I think they've been fantastic for  90% of the season, even more so since De Zerbi came in, who has taken the basis of what they players have learnt under Potter and made them quicker to attack. The problem they have at the minute is they have one way to play and a little bit like us at times this season, when they come up against teams who just want to pile 11 men behind the ball they can struggle to break them down. The Everton game has them passing the ball in sad, slow horseshoes from one side of the pitch to the other around the 18 yard  box and then back again and when they lost the ball they had huge spaces behind them.

I hope they make it to Europe to at the very least show other fans that you don't need to dream of a sport washing despot to take over to enjoy your club in Europe. Good, smart investment in players and getting the right manager in can get you there. Might take longer but I guarantee you it will feel better than knowing you got there buyselling your soul.
Offline Elzar

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #647 on: Today at 11:53:49 am »
Are we supporting Coventry or Boro then?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #648 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:53:49 am
Are we supporting Coventry or Boro then?

Fuck Boro.
Online RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #649 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:53:49 am
Are we supporting Coventry or Boro then?
Coventry, just for the fab story to see them back in the PL

I have always hated Boro since they knocked us out of the League Cup in 97.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:55:04 am
Coventry, just for the fab story to see them back in the PL

I have always hated Boro since they knocked us out of the League Cup in 97.

98 semi was even worse. 2 down inside about 5 minutes in the second leg. Always had a stench of Manc about them too. Only redeeming feature is Bob Mortimer.
Online oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #651 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm »
.
The 2pm kick offs...


Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Schade, Wissa, Mbeumo.
West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson; Downes, Soucek; Cornet, Lanzini, Fornals; Ings.

Everton XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Yerry Mina, Holgate; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Doucouré, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin.
Cheats XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Rúben Dias, Akanji; Gündogan, Rodri; Mahrez, Foden; Haaland, Julián Álvarez.

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #652 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Either of these two come up and theyll be lucky to get twenty points, without major investment. Dreadful quality.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #653 on: Today at 01:18:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:17:55 pm
Either of these two come up and theyll be lucky to get twenty points, without major investment. Dreadful quality.
Really really really poor.

League 1 or 2 standard kick and rush is what Im watching
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #654 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm »
Brentford without Toney look pretty toothless.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #655 on: Today at 01:39:12 pm »
Ped has gone full-strength today.  no surprise.

the Bitters will get hammered.

edit:  ah just noticed KdB on the bench.  oh well, prediction still stands.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #656 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:30:22 pm
Brentford without Toney look pretty toothless.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:39:12 pm
Ped has gone full-strength today.  no surprise.

the Bitters will get hammered.

edit:  ah just noticed KdB on the bench.  oh well, prediction still stands.

Which game are you guys watching?

Ta. :)
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #657 on: Today at 01:51:58 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:48:12 pm
Which game are you guys watching?

Ta. :)
none have started yet  :)


I'll probably watch the start of the Bitters game but not sure if I'll stay with it - better things to do (I have to clean the car :) )
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #658 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:17:55 pm
Either of these two come up and theyll be lucky to get twenty points, without major investment. Dreadful quality.

The Championship has been awful this season.

Burnley the only decent side in it and might compete next season. I'd expect Sheff United to go back down and the play off winners are a nap unless they play a blinder with recruitment. Wouldn't mind Cov going up though, they've been through the mill.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #659 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm »
Need City to keep things interesting down there today. Had Brighton done the business last week I could have seen Everton relegated next week, but I think it all goes down to the final day anyway. Wouldn't write Leicester off against us tomorrow though we should really beat them.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #660 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:51:58 pm
none have started yet  :)


I'll probably watch the start of the Bitters game but not sure if I'll stay with it - better things to do (I have to clean the car :) )

I should have phrased it "Which game will you guys be watching?" ;)

Ta.
Online SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #661 on: Today at 01:56:14 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:52:38 pm
Need City to keep things interesting down there today. Had Brighton done the business last week I could have seen Everton relegated next week, but I think it all goes down to the final day anyway. Wouldn't write Leicester off against us tomorrow though we should really beat them.

I don't get it when ppl say "no worries, it's nailed on, we'll batter them" and in another post say  "I can see them getting a result we need vs [someone else]"
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #662 on: Today at 02:00:37 pm »
Are they both Blue Shite or that's the patent of Everton?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #663 on: Today at 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 01:48:12 pm
Which game are you guys watching?

Ta. :)

Im going for a run! Might watch the 2nd half if theres booing.

Still a bit precarious for Everton given they could be in the relegation zone by tomorrow night (not that that would be ideal).
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #664 on: Today at 02:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:02:36 pm
(not that that would be ideal).

Agreed. :)
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #665 on: Today at 02:04:16 pm »
Already mentioned the Rodri handball non pen from last season twice in the buildup. Wouldnt mind something similar going against them today if it costs them the League
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #666 on: Today at 02:06:44 pm »
Fuck me that song of theirs is Embarrassing
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #667 on: Today at 02:07:01 pm »
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #668 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm »
City can be so sloppy at the back.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #669 on: Today at 02:09:14 pm »
Holgate is piss poor.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #670 on: Today at 02:09:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:08:48 pm
City can be so sloppy at the back.

Ederson hasn't woke up yet.
