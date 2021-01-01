« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May  (Read 9531 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 10:54:20 pm »
the head of the family.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 10:56:40 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,534
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:32:19 pm »
Chip off the old block
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:47:20 pm »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #644 on: Today at 10:27:40 am »
Brighton's injury list is growing.

Webster
Lamptey
Veltman
Lallana
March
Moder
Sarmiento

Their biggest problem appears to be at RB with Lamptey and Veltman injured. Caicedo and Grob at RB has not been ideal.

Will be interesting to see how the team cope against Arsenal. Another defeat and poor performance will not fill me with confidence that they can get something at St James park next Thursday.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,846
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #645 on: Today at 10:33:14 am »
You could see Brighton fading badly. The positive for us is they still need points to make the Europa League (or even the Conference) so assuming thats a realistic target theyre aiming for, they should still be putting the effort in even if the legs have gone a bit. For them to have had a strong season in league and cup but end up with no European qualification would surely feel a bit of a let down for them.
Logged

Online davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #646 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:33:14 am
You could see Brighton fading badly. The positive for us is they still need points to make the Europa League (or even the Conference) so assuming thats a realistic target theyre aiming for, they should still be putting the effort in even if the legs have gone a bit. For them to have had a strong season in league and cup but end up with no European qualification would surely feel a bit of a let down for them.

Agreed. I think they've been fantastic for  90% of the season, even more so since De Zerbi came in, who has taken the basis of what they players have learnt under Potter and made them quicker to attack. The problem they have at the minute is they have one way to play and a little bit like us at times this season, when they come up against teams who just want to pile 11 men behind the ball they can struggle to break them down. The Everton game has them passing the ball in sad, slow horseshoes from one side of the pitch to the other around the 18 yard  box and then back again and when they lost the ball they had huge spaces behind them.

I hope they make it to Europe to at the very least show other fans that you don't need to dream of a sport washing despot to take over to enjoy your club in Europe. Good, smart investment in players and getting the right manager in can get you there. Might take longer but I guarantee you it will feel better than knowing you got there buyselling your soul.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,924
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #647 on: Today at 11:53:49 am »
Are we supporting Coventry or Boro then?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,846
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #648 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:53:49 am
Are we supporting Coventry or Boro then?

Fuck Boro.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #649 on: Today at 11:55:04 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:53:49 am
Are we supporting Coventry or Boro then?
Coventry, just for the fab story to see them back in the PL

I have always hated Boro since they knocked us out of the League Cup in 97.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,846
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #650 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:55:04 am
Coventry, just for the fab story to see them back in the PL

I have always hated Boro since they knocked us out of the League Cup in 97.

98 semi was even worse. 2 down inside about 5 minutes in the second leg. Always had a stench of Manc about them too. Only redeeming feature is Bob Mortimer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 