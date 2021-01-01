« previous next »
kennedy81

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #520 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm
here comes slab 'ed. soft goal incoming.
rocco

  ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #521 on: Today at 04:41:06 pm
Here comes our saviour

Go Harry
OkieRedman

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #522 on: Today at 04:42:00 pm
Come on Wolves! The narrative if they get a draw here is great.



ScubaSteve

  Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #523 on: Today at 04:42:33 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:42:00 pm
Come on Wolves! The narrative if they get a draw here is great.

Theyve not had a SoT on target yet
OkieRedman

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #524 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 04:42:33 pm
Theyve not had a SoT on target yet

Even better.
PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #525 on: Today at 04:43:43 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:33:05 pm
Think top four is gone after today.

Really? Newcastle have dropped points, and this was the easiest remaining game for Man Utd ...
a little break

  YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #526 on: Today at 04:45:39 pm
Wolves are absolutely fucking terrible
Redsnappa

  Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #527 on: Today at 04:45:43 pm
Yeah the time to say it's gone is if we don't do our job and drop points.
Egyptian36

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #528 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:33:05 pm
Think top four is gone after today.

We don't deserve it anyway
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #529 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm
Any excuse to give Harry Kane a penalty.
Caligula?

  SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #530 on: Today at 04:47:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:38:47 pm
Reading say hello. Although they had the good grace to not stick around too long.

At least we won't be seeing them anytime soon. Wolves are just probably going to finish between 10th - 15th every season for the next decade.
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #531 on: Today at 04:47:39 pm
Sir Harry
Caligula?

  SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #532 on: Today at 04:47:54 pm
Based on the stats it looks as though Wolves have done well just to keep it at 1-0
OkieRedman

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #533 on: Today at 04:48:07 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:46:51 pm
We don't deserve it anyway

We have deserved more than one title over the last few years. 
LovelyCushionedHeader

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #534 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:47:54 pm
Based on the stats it looks as though Wolves have done well just to keep it at 1-0

Not really. United have done fuck all themselves. Lots of shots but very few actual chances.
duvva 💅

  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #535 on: Today at 04:49:23 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:33:05 pm
Think top four is gone after today.
People have been saying that for months but here we are and its still possible. Id probably have settled for these results if offered them before the start of the day. We have to win our 3 remaining games without a doubt but there are still possibilities for Man Utd and Newcastle to drop the necessary points
a little break

  YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #536 on: Today at 04:49:53 pm
Wolves just giving the ball back to the Mancs. Just square passes straight back to them.
duvva 💅

  LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #537 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:46:51 pm
We don't deserve it anyway
If we get it well deserve it. If we dont then we dont
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #538 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm
Jiminez shouldve played instead of Costa and Traore brought on earlier
a little break

  YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #539 on: Today at 04:52:12 pm
Fucking flicks in and around the box and losing 1-0 idiots
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #540 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm
Southampton down.
kennedy81

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #541 on: Today at 04:52:33 pm
wolves could be here til christmas and not score, so shit going forward.
Hedley Lamarr

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #542 on: Today at 04:52:44 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 04:50:13 pm
If we get it well deserve it. If we dont then we dont

It really is that simple,38 games, if after that we're in the top four it's because we deserve it.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #543 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm
2-0
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #544 on: Today at 04:53:36 pm
Fuck off Wolves
Number 7

  "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #545 on: Today at 04:53:58 pm
Considering the quality and current situation of both teams Newcastle and United were playing these results are kind of the best we could have expected.
a little break

  YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #546 on: Today at 04:54:01 pm
Fuck off
WorldChampions

  • Posts: 23,192
Reply #547 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm
« Reply #547 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:52:12 pm
Fucking flicks in and around the box and losing 1-0 idiots

On the beach football at its finest.
LFC_R_BOSS

  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #548 on: Today at 04:54:29 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:53:36 pm
Fuck off Wolves

Tried their fucking best twice against us last game of season. c*nts fuck off
QC

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #549 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm
Some very interesting decision making from wolves in the box
OkieRedman

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #550 on: Today at 04:54:54 pm
Fuck off wolves!

Do not once test a keeper who threw it into his own net last week.

 :no
Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #551 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm
These play shite week in week out and eke out wins, infuriating, even more so when teams like wolves turn out performances like that.
A Red Abroad

  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #552 on: Today at 04:55:15 pm
Redman78

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #553 on: Today at 04:55:25 pm
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:53:58 pm
Considering the quality and current situation of both teams Newcastle and United were playing these results are kind of the best we could have expected.

But could have been so much more
Zimagic

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #554 on: Today at 04:55:38 pm
Wolves were never winning this. ManU should have strolled it but aren't, they'vebeenpretty terrible.

Beat Leicester and we'll see what happens after that.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #555 on: Today at 04:56:02 pm
Spurs equalise.

Edit - VAR'd.
Machae

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #556 on: Today at 04:56:15 pm
Good point for Forest
BigCDump

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #557 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm
We are seeing the absolute best of Man Utd. I mean absolutely best. Not sure they've got any gears higher to be honest.
Garlicbread

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #558 on: Today at 04:56:40 pm
xbugawugax

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #559 on: Today at 04:56:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:56:02 pm
Spurs equalise.

brilliantly started by sir harry of course

headline stuff. nothing about son of course.
