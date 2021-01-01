Thought we wanted Chelsea to play themselves into a bit of form for the final couple of games!
Would rather see forest get out of the relegation battle
Crosby Nick never fails.
Chelsea 0 - [1] Nottingham Forest; Taiwo Awoniyi goal on 13' - https://dubz.co/c/1d91b5
Yeeeeahhh, but then the thought of Everton going down enters your head and makes it a tough choice again.
That's who he looks like!
If Spurs lose today and we win on Monday is that enough to confirm EL football at a minimum next season?
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
