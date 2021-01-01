« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #400 on: Today at 03:17:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:16:21 pm
Thought we wanted Chelsea to play themselves into a bit of form for the final couple of games!

Don't want them to peak too early.

Lose here, then beat City, United and Newcastle back-to-back. Easy stuff.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #401 on: Today at 03:17:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:16:21 pm
Thought we wanted Chelsea to play themselves into a bit of form for the final couple of games!

They're in a certain kinda form I guess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #402 on: Today at 03:17:39 pm

Costa wants early vacation
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #403 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm
Fat fwank is a genius
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #404 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:16:21 pm
Thought we wanted Chelsea to play themselves into a bit of form for the final couple of games!

Yeeeeahhh, but then the thought of Everton going down enters your head and makes it a tough choice again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #405 on: Today at 03:18:01 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Would rather see forest get out of the relegation battle

,,, and Everton deeper in it  8)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #406 on: Today at 03:18:45 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 03:17:12 pm
Would rather see forest get out of the relegation battle

Theyll survive now but quite wanted them to go down too. Getting rid of them and Everton and replacing them with any of the bums coming up would give us two easier away games next season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #407 on: Today at 03:19:00 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:15:26 pm
Chelsea 0 - [1] Nottingham Forest; Taiwo Awoniyi goal on 13' - https://dubz.co/c/1d91b5

Weve seen this film before and know how it ends
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #408 on: Today at 03:19:52 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 03:17:49 pm
Yeeeeahhh, but then the thought of Everton going down enters your head and makes it a tough choice again.

Its good they stay above Forest and its looking like two from three to go down now. But sadly Everton look most likely to be the one from the three who skank their way out of it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #409 on: Today at 03:20:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:15:46 pm
That's who he looks like!



tbf its more than a passing resemblance   ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #410 on: Today at 03:21:10 pm
Great to see Sterling doing a Theo Walcott
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #411 on: Today at 03:22:12 pm
If Spurs lose today and we win on Monday is that enough to confirm EL football at a minimum next season?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #412 on: Today at 03:22:44 pm
Wolves starting to play against United.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #413 on: Today at 03:23:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:22:12 pm
If Spurs lose today and we win on Monday is that enough to confirm EL football at a minimum next season?

Yes, we'd be 8 clear of both Spurs and Villa with only 2 games left.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #414 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:22:12 pm
If Spurs lose today and we win on Monday is that enough to confirm EL football at a minimum next season?

Depends on Brightons results.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
Reply #415 on: Today at 03:23:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:22:12 pm
If Spurs lose today and we win on Monday is that enough to confirm EL football at a minimum next season?

Yeah would just need a point given the GD
