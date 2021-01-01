« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May  (Read 2687 times)

Online Vote For Pedro

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #160 on: Today at 01:32:34 pm »
Got 3-1 Saudi written all over it, this one. Bamford, you useless cock womble.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #161 on: Today at 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:32:03 pm
Newcastle have harder games to come and I still think the mancs offer our best chance at 4th. I'd still take a draw here mind.

Definitely. Draw here, draw to Brighton and draw to Chelsea. We don't need them to lose :)
Online Caps4444

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:33:55 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:32:47 pm
Definitely. Draw here, draw to Brighton and draw to Chelsea. We don't need them to lose :)

Then they would be on 71 points.so we would need to win by 7 goals.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:33:55 pm
Then they would be on 71 points.so we would need to win by 7 goals.

Yes we need 2 losses in there
Online Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:35:17 pm »
Bamford joins Maddison on my hate list
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:35:25 pm »
Half time came at the right time for Leeds.
Those 2 mins had silenced the crowd. 
Tale of 2 penalties indeed.

The positive is they went in level. There is still a chance for fat sam to work his flukish magic.
Keep Newcastle at bay.
Another goal for Leeds off Bamford's arse when he isnt looking after a double ricochet each off 3 Newcastle defenders, in the 90+ th min is the only way this can our way.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:33:55 pm
Then they would be on 71 points.so we would need to win by 7 goals.

You don't think we can go +7 against Leicester, Villa and Southampton?
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:36:13 pm »
Geordies love a dive
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:31:17 pm
United was our best bet anyway

Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:32:03 pm
Newcastle have harder games to come and I still think the mancs offer our best chance at 4th. I'd still take a draw here mind.

I'm just fed up of relying on sh!te teams to do us a favour.  >:(

(Our own fault of course).
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #169 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm »
Just get one on one against Wober, guaranteed foul or penalty
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #170 on: Today at 01:39:43 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:31:17 pm
United was our best bet anyway

3 Utd home games and the PGMOL says different for me

Online TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #171 on: Today at 01:43:36 pm »
They should take Bamford off and have him humanely destroyed.

Hes not scoring this decade, let alone this match
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #172 on: Today at 01:44:04 pm »
Should we put a bid for Bamford as Firmino replacement?
































 ;D
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #173 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm »
This has got a Bamford winner all over it
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #174 on: Today at 01:45:08 pm »
Is it right that Leeds need to win today to guarantee not being relegated by the next time they play? Poor effort if so
Online tubby

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #175 on: Today at 01:46:38 pm »
Bamford has no redeeming qualities, he's not powerful, he's not quick, average technique, ropey finisher... just doesn't offer anything at this level.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #176 on: Today at 01:47:10 pm »
Bamford's penalty so irritating. It's the classic inside of the foot nervous penalty. If you're a keeper facing a penalty in a game like this you'd do well guessing that side.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #177 on: Today at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:46:38 pm
Bamford has no redeeming qualities, he's not powerful, he's not quick, average technique, ropey finisher... just doesn't offer anything at this level.

He was never exactly pacey before the injuries, he seems almost arthritic now
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #178 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:35:17 pm
Bamford joins Maddison on my hate list

Iheanacho still tops that list for me.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #179 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm »
That's brilliant from the referee! Player booked for diving.
Online Phineus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #180 on: Today at 01:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:47:46 pm
Iheanacho still tops that list for me.

Quite.

That could easily have been a red.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #181 on: Today at 01:49:16 pm »
Right decision
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #182 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
I see Guimares dyed his hair back to black to stop being confused with Joelinton  ;D
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #183 on: Today at 01:49:39 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:49:16 pm
Right decision

Yep, barely needed checking.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:49:47 pm »
In to these Wilf!!
Online JackWard33

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:49:53 pm »
This ref Hooper  seems way above par
Online disgraced cake

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #186 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
That tackle looked far worse on the first view but not as bad on the replays
Online swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #187 on: Today at 01:50:02 pm »
I mean, does he even touch him ?! Why is he rolling round like his leg is hanging off.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:50:47 pm »
This goalie is terrible
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:50:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:50:02 pm
I mean, does he even touch him ?! Why is he rolling round like his leg is hanging off.

After just being booked for diving as well.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #190 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:49:53 pm
This ref Hooper  seems way above par

... which means LFC won't get him reffing our games  ;D
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #191 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:50:47 pm
This goalie is terrible

Honestly, how does he not catch that
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #192 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 01:51:10 pm
Honestly, how does he not catch that

Hes ridiculous, done that 2 or 3 times this game.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #193 on: Today at 01:52:32 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 01:49:23 pm
I see Guimares dyed his hair back to black to stop being confused with Joelinton  ;D

Or Gordon!
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #194 on: Today at 01:52:48 pm »
Leeds are down. This is a top six Championship-level squad at best. Even Fatso can't work miracles.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #195 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:52:32 pm
Or Gordon!

Oh yes, a much better reason  ;D
Online B0151?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 13th - 18th May
« Reply #196 on: Today at 01:54:48 pm »
Oh my god
