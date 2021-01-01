Half time came at the right time for Leeds.

Those 2 mins had silenced the crowd.

Tale of 2 penalties indeed.



The positive is they went in level. There is still a chance for fat sam to work his flukish magic.

Keep Newcastle at bay.

Another goal for Leeds off Bamford's arse when he isnt looking after a double ricochet each off 3 Newcastle defenders, in the 90+ th min is the only way this can our way.