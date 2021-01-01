Newcastle have harder games to come and I still think the mancs offer our best chance at 4th. I'd still take a draw here mind.
Definitely. Draw here, draw to Brighton and draw to Chelsea. We don't need them to lose
Then they would be on 71 points
.so we would need to win by 7 goals.
United was our best bet anyway
United was our best bet anyway
Bamford has no redeeming qualities, he's not powerful, he's not quick, average technique, ropey finisher... just doesn't offer anything at this level.
Bamford joins Maddison on my hate list
Iheanacho still tops that list for me.
Right decision
I mean, does he even touch him ?! Why is he rolling round like his leg is hanging off.
This ref
Hooper
seems way above par
This goalie is terrible
Honestly, how does he not catch that
I see Guimares dyed his hair back to black to stop being confused with Joelinton
Crosby Nick never fails.
Or Gordon!
Page created in 0.022 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]