Mostly for anybody Liverpool based.



My mums house was burgled over the weekend in the L23 Crosby area.



The sentimental value of some items is worth more than any money value. My dad passed away from cancer just a few years ago and some scumbags have taken absolutely everything he ever got her as well as things of his that she has not been able to let go of. He worked his whole life to afford these things and now his lifelong partner is left with absolutely nothing not long after losing him.



Please would people in Liverpool and surrounding areas keep your ears open for anybody selling/being offered some high value goods.





Watches, sunglasses, bags etc. I have tried to list some things below but if anything at all is offered to you even if I have not listed it below please please get in touch!!





Marquise Diamond Ring

Ladies Cartier Panther watch, two tone

Mens Tag Heuer watch with blue face

Another Mens Tag Heuer watch

Cartier diamond earrings

Cartier Love ring (gold)

Cartier Love bangle (gold)

Hermes Bangle Clic Clac

Louis Vuitton Bangles



Substantial reward for any information leading to the recovery of the items. As I said the sentimental value to my mum of some of the jewellery is priceless.