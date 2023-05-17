Spoiler

If you speak to the Poe statue at the lookout he will trade them for items. There are huge Poe statues in the depths and the poe in the lookout will mark the location of one of them on the map for you. The huge one lets you trade the poes in for the Dark Tunic or Gloom tunic which protects you from gloom.



I didn't do much exploring at first and did the first main mission, the Wind Temple. Once i'd done that I flew across to some sky island which then fell into the depths. At first I thought it was just a small area, not the entire world! A bit of exploring in there and next thing I'm face to face with a three headed dragon when I've only got 4 hearts!



I killed a Yiga clan member who was driving some car that shot lazers which I commandeered and could drive but couldnt work out how to fire the lazer. Anyone know how?