« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)  (Read 2581 times)

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #80 on: May 17, 2023, 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on May 17, 2023, 11:35:12 am
Are you talking about

Yes -
Spoiler
basically go underground and start exploring down there :)
[close]

I've probably played 30 played hours and havent even attempted the main quest yet
« Last Edit: May 17, 2023, 11:50:53 am by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #81 on: May 17, 2023, 11:55:15 am »
Thanks!

Spoiler
Which chasm/region?  ;D

It freaks me out so much going underground.
[close]
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #82 on: May 17, 2023, 12:01:47 pm »
30 hours?! Now THATs dedication  :D

(I have not checked, but I estimate I am at around 10-15 hours. I can only play once my kid is in bed  ;D
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #83 on: May 17, 2023, 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May 17, 2023, 12:01:47 pm
30 hours?! Now THATs dedication  :D

(I have not checked, but I estimate I am at around 10-15 hours. I can only play once my kid is in bed  ;D

Haha, me too.
But I've was off sick with covid for a few days so what else was there to do while she was in school  :)
It'll slow right down now. Can see it lasting me all year.

Quote from: emergency exit on May 17, 2023, 11:55:15 am
Thanks!

Spoiler
Which chasm/region?  ;D

It freaks me out so much going underground.
[close]
Spoiler
I can't remember - was another case of mistakenly going somewhere then spending hours looking around.
Possibly an entrance near the first tower?
[close]
« Last Edit: May 17, 2023, 12:10:42 pm by meady1981 »
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #84 on: May 17, 2023, 01:10:13 pm »
Perfect time to get Covid  ;D (but in all honesty: get well soon, mate!)

I agree: There is SO much to do in this game I feel like I could be at it for the better part of a year.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #85 on: May 17, 2023, 02:04:21 pm »
According to Nintendo, Tears of the Kingdom has sold over 10 million copies worldwide in its first three days, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda series.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #86 on: May 18, 2023, 07:25:59 am »
Alright lads, I believe this is the most important optional quest in TOTK and none of us should sleep on it:

Basically, its akin to collecting the memories in BOTW (which loads of players skipped), but in TOTK it has way more importance and it offers you a must-have reward at the end.

Also, it is kinda easy to miss completely, hence this post  ;D

Slight spoilers to follow, nothing really story related, only how/where to start the quest:

Spoiler
So it involves all these huuuuge Zonai paintings that are scattered all over the landscape - called geoglyphs.

Youll need to investigate them as each one will trigger a (quite incredible, and important) cutscene.

But to get going, you first need to find and speak to Impa (old Sheika lady who lived in Kakariko in BOTW). Shes the one already investigating the geoglyphs, and she will set you off on your way.

This is where you will find her:

Head West and North from Lookout Landing to reach the New Serenne Stable in the Hyrule Ridge area, which is on the path towards another Skyview Tower. Nearby in the field youll see Impa standing by the large glyph.

Again, if you complete this side quest, not only will you get the full picture, but also a reward you wont want to miss  ;)

[close]

You can start on this quest pretty much the moment you reach the surface  :)
« Last Edit: May 18, 2023, 07:27:49 am by emergency exit »
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #87 on: May 19, 2023, 08:24:22 am »
So, hows everyone been getting on with this gem of a game?  :)
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #88 on: May 19, 2023, 12:05:06 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May 19, 2023, 08:24:22 am
So, hows everyone been getting on with this gem of a game?  :)

Still exploring, still havent touched the first main mission. I LOVE diving off the sky islands and gliding from place to place. Its so pointless having horses!
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,608
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #89 on: May 19, 2023, 12:23:47 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May 19, 2023, 08:24:22 am
So, hows everyone been getting on with this gem of a game?  :)

Enjoying it so far. Couple of little niggles but nothing significant, just lovely to be back in this world.

Combat is harder than I remember it and weapon durability remains frustrating. I suppose when I last played the game I was maxed out so I could fight most enemies quite straightforwardly, now I run away from the bigger dudes :lmao
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #90 on: May 19, 2023, 05:08:36 pm »
I love the game!

I set aside the main quest to focus on exploring again, and the past two nights were very productive:

Spoiler
- beat enough shrines to have seven hearts and two full stamina wheels
- unlocked all the towers (much easier than in BOTW thanks to the Sky Islands)
- got Autobuild
- unlocked the first great fairy
- got the Hylian Shield
- and got the Master Sword  ;D
- started farming dragon parts ala BOtW

Now gonna focus mostly on mining Zonite to build up more battery power.
And maybe take on a Lynel or two cause I bet their parts are great for fuse power.
[close]

I am in no rush at all to proceed with the main quest.

Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #91 on: May 19, 2023, 07:35:57 pm »
Have you figured out what the Poes do yet?
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #92 on: May 19, 2023, 09:12:38 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 19, 2023, 07:35:57 pm
Have you figured out what the Poes do yet?

I believe you can trade them in somewhere for stuff that you could otherwise only get with the amiibos.
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,603
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #93 on: May 20, 2023, 05:53:10 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on May 19, 2023, 08:24:22 am
So, hows everyone been getting on with this gem of a game?  :)

About to unlock my last tower. Like most, Ive just been messing about and doing shrines to get my strength up. Ill leave the main quest for as long as I can.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #94 on: May 21, 2023, 07:09:31 am »
Trying desperately now to farm masses of Zonaite to build up more battery power so that I can start engineering wild shit like dropships etc.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #95 on: May 22, 2023, 05:55:44 pm »
Incredible game. Only 10-15 hours in and I feel like I haven't made a dent in it. It's like Minecraft, but in Hyrule.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #96 on: May 22, 2023, 07:13:49 pm »
Im finding this well harder than BOTW.
Logged

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • TV's own
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #97 on: May 22, 2023, 09:32:35 pm »
I have to say that I'm not yet enjoying this quite as much as I'd hoped.  Loved the Great Sky Island tutorial bit - the music was amazingly poignant.  Now I'm down in Hyrule I am finding the way the story has unfolded a bit too much too soon.  In BOTW it seemed to flow so beautifully but this seems to hit you with so much at the same time.  It's still good though and I'm only about 10-15 hours in so far so lots more to uncover that will probably change my mind.
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,728
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #98 on: May 23, 2023, 08:43:02 am »
Looks like the item/weapon/shield duplication glitch from BOTW has crossed to TOTK.

Basically a game breaker if you get access to any powerful weapons earlier than you should
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #99 on: May 23, 2023, 10:48:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 23, 2023, 08:43:02 am
Looks like the item/weapon/shield duplication glitch from BOTW has crossed to TOTK.

Basically a game breaker if you get access to any powerful weapons earlier than you should

Yes!

I have been using a different glitch that is extremely easy to set up:

Do a shield jump, pause in mid-air, hold 5 of the same item (e.g., large zonites) in your inventory, press Y+B simultaneously to leave the menu.

Done correctly, the five items you selected to hold will still be in your inventory, while 5 more will have dropped to the ground, effectively duplicating the amount you have.

Ive been doing this with diamonds to get rich and with large zonite to trade in for large crystallized charges (available at the various Construct Forges) which can then be used to upgrade your battery.
« Last Edit: May 23, 2023, 11:11:47 am by emergency exit »
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #100 on: May 24, 2023, 07:56:34 am »
Started this last night - only a couple hours in but liking it so far - fusing objects together is good fun!

I had a shield I got from an early enemy I killed but it broke - any ideas how to get another one on the first sky island?

The only thing that keeps irritating me is the ability to throw your weapon - don't remember that in BOTW. I keep clicking it accidentally and threw a good sword off the island cliff.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #101 on: May 24, 2023, 09:38:15 am »
I like how there seems to be a lot more wildlife in this one. Like herds of deer.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,003
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #102 on: May 24, 2023, 07:42:27 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 24, 2023, 07:56:34 am
Started this last night - only a couple hours in but liking it so far - fusing objects together is good fun!

I had a shield I got from an early enemy I killed but it broke - any ideas how to get another one on the first sky island?

The only thing that keeps irritating me is the ability to throw your weapon - don't remember that in BOTW. I keep clicking it accidentally and threw a good sword off the island cliff.
Can't remember where to find a shield on the first island, but I would recommend fusing items to your inventory, especially weapons, to increase the attack at the very least. I am not sure what effect (if any) it has on durability though.

The ability to throw your weapon was there in BOTW, but it definitely feels more sensitive this time around.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • TV's own
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #103 on: May 24, 2023, 08:27:10 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 24, 2023, 07:56:34 am

The only thing that keeps irritating me is the ability to throw your weapon - don't remember that in BOTW. I keep clicking it accidentally and threw a good sword off the island cliff.
Done this loads. Think it's because the right shoulder button is used for manipulating objects with ultra hand so you use it a lot.
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,608
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #104 on: May 25, 2023, 10:47:03 am »
Quote from: Disregarder on May 24, 2023, 08:27:10 pm
Done this loads. Think it's because the right shoulder button is used for manipulating objects with ultra hand so you use it a lot.

It's a weird choice as I can't think of any times I've thrown a weapon at anything. Would have thought you were more likely to throw a Brightbloom or a Firefruit.
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,081
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #105 on: May 25, 2023, 04:54:09 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May 19, 2023, 07:35:57 pm
Have you figured out what the Poes do yet?
Spoiler
If you speak to the Poe statue at the lookout he will trade them for items. There are huge Poe statues in the depths and the poe in the lookout will mark the location of one of them on the map for you. The huge one lets you trade the poes in for the Dark Tunic or Gloom tunic which protects you from gloom.

I didn't do much exploring at first and did the first main mission, the Wind Temple. Once i'd done that I flew across to some sky island which then fell into the depths. At first I thought it was just a small area, not the entire world! A bit of exploring in there and next thing I'm face to face with a three headed dragon when I've only got 4 hearts!

I killed a Yiga clan member who was driving some car that shot lazers which I commandeered and could drive but couldnt work out how to fire the lazer. Anyone know how?
[close]
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #106 on: May 26, 2023, 07:32:56 am »
Don't know if I glitched the game yesterday:

Spoiler
still on the first sky island, done 2 shrines out of 3 and on the way to the 3rd shrine (the snowy one) I came across this smaller island with a giant robot thing made out of cubes. I defeated it but then could not get off the island - there was nowhere for me to jump down to or climb up without dying. Maybe I was being stupid? Or is that a bit meant for when you can glide later in the game or something?
[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,160
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #107 on: May 26, 2023, 08:01:46 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 26, 2023, 07:32:56 am
Don't know if I glitched the game yesterday:


Spoiler
I also got stuck here for a little bit. There's a floating platform you can move with Ultrahand that should get you out of there
[close]
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #108 on: May 26, 2023, 08:42:38 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on May 26, 2023, 08:01:46 am
Spoiler
I also got stuck here for a little bit. There's a floating platform you can move with Ultrahand that should get you out of there
[close]

Cheers! I loaded a previous save in the end so will head back there another time.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,603
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #109 on: May 26, 2023, 03:58:57 pm »
Dont update and turn off auto-updates if youve been using a certain glitch.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #110 on: May 26, 2023, 09:23:01 pm »
Some of these shrines are rock hard.
Logged

Offline Disregarder

  • Andshe'llripyerknackersoff
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • TV's own
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #111 on: May 27, 2023, 11:56:31 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May 25, 2023, 10:47:03 am
It's a weird choice as I can't think of any times I've thrown a weapon at anything. Would have thought you were more likely to throw a Brightbloom or a Firefruit.

Think you get double damage from throwing a weapon at an enemy. Used it a lot in BOTW when one was about to break so chucked it in a baddys face.

I am still getting the throw and powers buttons mixed up
Logged
My 8k rig goes boom
PSN: OireCocobean

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #112 on: May 27, 2023, 01:04:38 pm »
Still havent even done a main quest yet. Getting obsessed with finding all the weird clothing in the mines and maxing my battery. I certainly didnt miss koroks though.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,278
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 12:46:20 pm »
Wasted so much time yesterday.

Spoiler
getting back to the Temple of Time after completing third shrine. No idea there was a platform just by it you could use ascend on and then fly the glider thing back. I tried to go back through the caves and kept dying or realising I'd hit a dead end. Must have spent an hour and a half doing this then gave up and searched how to do it!
[close]
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,603
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 07:07:40 pm »
The size of this game, ffs. Ive been playing it almost every evening since launch and Ive barely touched the sky islands / depths.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,728
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 07:07:40 pm
The size of this game, ffs. Ive been playing it almost every evening since launch and Ive barely touched the sky islands / depths.

I just love fast warping to a tower, launching myself up and just looking at the world.

As good as the horses were in BOTW, I haven't even looked to get a horse to get around yet. A rocket powered platform, jumping off a mountain etc is so much more fun
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,205
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #116 on: Today at 08:21:38 am »
The thrill of finding a rich pocket of glowing zonite in an abandoned mine. Then blowing it with a couple of bomb flower arrow. Zonite scattering everywhere. Sweet zonite.

The wing suit is pretty cool for diving off the sky islands.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
    • X-Realms
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #117 on: Today at 11:27:31 am »
Ive reached the stage where I can just fly across the entire map on my airbike, with maxed out batteries, plenty of large Zonite charges (for instant recharge) and wearing the full Zonite armor (=battery depletes half as fast)  ;D





This is particulary helpful for exploring the depths, and for farming dragon parts to upgrade certain pieces of armor.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,037
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #118 on: Today at 11:58:31 am »
Just got this this weekend and just got my paraglider. Reading this thread, can't wait to go exploring!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 