Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Technology and Science
»
Gaming Board for consoles, PC & mobile
»
Topic:
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Print
Author
Topic: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) (Read 845 times)
Disregarder
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #40
Today at 05:31:58 pm
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 05:31:58 pm »
Copy came yesterday in time for the boy's birthday today. He was so excited to play it on release day. Don't think I'll be prying it out of his hands for a while to get a go!
meady1981
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #41
Today at 06:10:54 pm
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 06:10:54 pm »
People did some amazing things with the tools and powers in BoTW on YouTube, cant wait to see what people come up with on this one. Like what are the limits of what you can build. Amaze me you shut-in nerds.
gazzalfc
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #42
Today at 07:59:20 pm
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 07:59:20 pm »
Built my first 'Works team-building' raft.
I probably should have gone back to BOTW to get a feel for the game again before I played this but I'll pick it back up again quick.
It might just be my TV but the sunshine outside makes it look too bright.
Snail
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
Reply #43
Today at 10:30:36 pm
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 10:30:36 pm »
Every time I use
I grin like a little kid.
