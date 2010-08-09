« previous next »
Author Topic: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)  (Read 750 times)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« on: May 8, 2023, 02:53:26 pm »
Well, this monster of a game (and looong-awaited sequel) is out on Friday this week (May 12, 2023), and surely it deserves its own thread!

Can we all agree to mark story and progress related comments as spoilers, at least for the first few months?

Not everyone will pick this up on the first day, but some might want to nip in here just to get a feel for how much folks are liking or disliking the game.

For archival purposes, here's the final (EPIC) trailer that was released a couple of weeks ago:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WBELOrZvgNI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WBELOrZvgNI</a>

As for myself, I already have the digital download pre-installed and cannot wait to get started, try out all the new abilities and explore Hyrule and whatever new areas the game might offer  :)

But before we all collectively jump into this new adventure (four days left!), let's briefly take stock:

- What was your first Zelda game and what's your favourite memory of it?
- Did you play Breath of the Wild (all the way through) and if yes, did you enjoy more or less than previous Zelda games?
- What's your biggest wish/hope regarding Tears of the Kingdom?
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #1 on: May 8, 2023, 03:07:39 pm »
- What was your first Zelda game and what's your favourite memory of it?
I can't remember if I already played the first one on the NES, but I definitely know that I spent countless hours with «A Link to the Past» on my SNES in the mid-nineties and that it was a game unlike any I had played before.

I also remember struggling with it quite a bit until my parents picked up the official guidebook/walkthrough for me. Not only was I finally able to complete the game, but I was flabbergasted by how rich it was and just how much stuff was hidden for you to discover. Also love the theme tune to this day, it's my favourite bit of video game music of all time.

I'm currently replaying it on my Switch in anticipation of TotK and it's still a supremely fun and rewarding game.

- Did you play Breath of the Wild (all the way through) and if yes, did you enjoy more or less than previous Zelda games?
Only got a Switch in 2021 and immediately turned to this game. I LOVED it - the expansive nature of it, the openess, and the fact that unlike previous Zelda games, you weren't looking for that one correct solution anymore, but rather every puzzle offered a plethora of solutions but with far less signposting. Stuck almost 200 hours into it completing every single shrine and both DLCs  but stopped immediately after I got the Master Cycle Zero as there was nothing left to play for  ;D

- What's your biggest wish/hope regarding Tears of the Kingdom?
I never shared the trepidation that this might just be a glorified DLC, so I felt generally optimistic towards this game. My one wish is that I still have my house in Hateno village which required me spending hours on a huge sidequest in BOTW  ;D
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #2 on: May 8, 2023, 04:00:12 pm »

Ocarina of Time is still probably my favourite game ever, God Of War ran it close but I think Ocarina of Time still beats it just. I've not played a Zelda game since and I don't own a Switch so probably won't play this one  ;D
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #3 on: May 8, 2023, 06:36:24 pm »
- What was your first Zelda game and what's your favourite memory of it?
Link to the Past on the SNES.  Must have been early 90s.  It was so long ago now that I can't really remember much about playing it other than I thought it was a well-crafted action RPG.  I think, at the time, I actually preferred the Wonder Boy games on the Sega Master System that I'd had previously.  Think I missed some things that were RPG staples at the time like being able to buy and sell weapons.  I also had an Amiga 500 and was really into games like Eye of the Beholder which were more akin to the table top roleplaying games I was also obsessed with (I was a proper geek back then).  Link to the Past was missing elements like character levelling up, learning spells etc.
I've played it back since and can appreciate it much more for the amazingly well-balanced game it is, like nearly all of the Zelda games.  Just when you think something is too hard to figure out, the games seem to nudge you into working out a solution that seemed obvious after but took a while to get to.  The best Zelda games are genius at this.

- Did you play Breath of the Wild (all the way through) and if yes, did you enjoy more or less than previous Zelda games?
Yes.  Played it almost through three times.  The first two I'd done everything bar defeat Calamity Ganon then got distracted into playing other games and never went back and finished it.  Have played through a third time in the last few months right to the end.  Still trying to find my last 5 shrines but its really bloody hard.  I thought it was the best ever Zelda game - possibly my favourite game of all time.  The only thing I thought let it down a bit was that the ending was way too easy.  Ganon was a piece of piss and the battle should've lasted longer.  There were also quite a few game elements that quickly became redundant, such as cooking to counter environmental effects.  I never needed anything to protect me from lightning for example.
- What's your biggest wish/hope regarding Tears of the Kingdom?
I hope that the sense of exploration and discover is retained and that the new powers won't prevent this.  I really hope that dungeons make a comeback and that the game is made a bit harder.
I also hope that I can find a time when my boy isn't playing it so I can get a go!  He will be 9 on the 12th May and is getting it for his birthday.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #4 on: May 8, 2023, 08:02:54 pm »
Great OP!

- What was your first Zelda game and what's your favourite memory of it?

Despite having a SNES and a Wii, BOTW was my first Zelda game. I had mates who loved Zelda but I just never got into it in the same way as other Nintendo
properties like Mario and Pokemon. Though played as Link on Smash Bros a few times ;D

- Did you play Breath of the Wild (all the way through) and if yes, did you enjoy more or less than previous Zelda games?

Yes, and absolutely loved it. Took a little while to get going at the start but when you really start to explore the world it was utterly engrossing.

- What's your biggest wish/hope regarding Tears of the Kingdom?
I'm glad to see that to an extent it looks like more of the same! Was a little concerned by all the crafting as I'm not a massive fan of endless crafting in games. Used about three of the recipes in BOTW :lmao But pleased when the reviews said it's there as an option for creativity rather than a strict obligation.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #5 on: May 8, 2023, 09:47:39 pm »
Ocarina of time definitely made the biggest impression on me of any game in my life. Didnt really dig any of the NES/snes ones before or any after until BoTW. Even the soundtrack on OoT is a masterpiece.

BoTW gave me that wow this is new factor. Visually and emotionally. I loved it but actually dont think it has stood up well. Played it again recently and found myself slightly bored by the repetitive NPCs and enemies. Thats one area Im hugely hoping improves in the next one.

Sad that there isnt a new visual style in this, in fact it looks pretty identical from the previews. So hoping the gameplay blows me away. Dont know why but I actually feel a little underwhelmed with what Ive seen so far overall.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #6 on: May 9, 2023, 11:05:56 am »
I know a few in here are waiting and seeing about this but from what I'm reading from the pc players who are playing the leaked version it sounds like it is better than BoTW and one of the best games ever.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #7 on: May 9, 2023, 11:47:21 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  9, 2023, 11:05:56 am
I know a few in here are waiting and seeing about this but from what I'm reading from the pc players who are playing the leaked version it sounds like it is better than BoTW and one of the best games ever.

No pressure then.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #8 on: May 10, 2023, 02:57:14 pm »
Thanks for sharing your Zelda memories, mates, loved reading them.

Also, some big official news just dropped, Ill spoiler it just in case youre going in absolutely blind.

But this came straight from an interview with the games developers on the official Nintendo website and concerns an element of the game many many gamers were wondering about.

Here goes:

Spoiler
We've only discussed the skies, but this title has its dungeons too, right?

Fujibayashi:

Yes, we haven't talked about the dungeons yet. They've changed from the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule's surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you'll trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn't possible in the previous game.

Dohta:

Weve made dungeons unique to their respective environments, so we think youll be able to enjoy the wide variety of regional characteristics.

Takizawa:

Making a "wide variety" was pretty challenging. The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs. This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop! (Laughs)

[close]
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #9 on: May 10, 2023, 07:56:41 pm »
Ordered mine with ShopTo and had hopes it might be delivered tomorrow, but my tracking says "by 3pm Friday" which suggests otherwise. Booo.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #10 on: May 10, 2023, 09:03:55 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May 10, 2023, 07:56:41 pm
Ordered mine with ShopTo and had hopes it might be delivered tomorrow, but my tracking says "by 3pm Friday" which suggests otherwise. Booo.

Oooof.

Just slightly over 24 hours left for those of us who opted for the digital version  ;)

I believe the pre-downloads unlock at the stroke of midnight.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:35:42 am »
Had to go digital as since I moved to Romania I learned very quickly never to trust the postal service and for some reason, video games don't release properly out here.

I've got a day of teaching, then home to play Zelda.

I'll stop for Eurovision and for Leicester v  Liverpool. Sounds like a decent few days to me!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:11:15 am »
Going to get this in June probably. Haven't got spare time in May and it will allow some time for an inevitable game patch from Nintendo!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:24:52 am »
Got my dispatch email from HMV this morning, it best be there when I get home from work tomorrow
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 am »
Got my Currys one as well.

Got a 9+ hour flight to Mexico in a few weeks so that's that boxed off
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:56:52 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 08:11:15 am
Going to get this in June probably. Haven't got spare time in May and it will allow some time for an inevitable game patch from Nintendo!

Nintendo have actually already announced a day 1 patch that is intended to sort out some stutters and frame rate issues, apparently.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 01:09:50 pm »
Review embargo has lifted! High scores across the board.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May 10, 2023, 07:56:41 pm
Ordered mine with ShopTo and had hopes it might be delivered tomorrow, but my tracking says "by 3pm Friday" which suggests otherwise. Booo.

Mine is apparently coming between 2 and 3 today ;D

Those reviews...
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:19:37 pm »
Amazon still saying not dispatched for my copy :(
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:25:06 pm »
When will physical copies be available? Can I swing by a currys in London on Sat/Sun and pick one up?
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:18:16 pm »
IT'S HERE.

With a nifty free poster.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 02:23:23 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 02:18:16 pm
IT'S HERE.

With a nifty free poster.

Spoiler alert
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:15:34 pm »
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:25:06 pm
When will physical copies be available? Can I swing by a currys in London on Sat/Sun and pick one up?

It releases tomorrow, you shouldnt have any problems picking it up from a shop.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 04:59:47 pm »
Currently sitting at a 96 rating on Metacritic after 83 reviews  8)
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 04:27:12 pm
It releases tomorrow, you shouldnt have any problems picking it up from a shop.

I'm going to feel like a kid again when I would get taken into Dixons by my mum to get the latest NES Mario.
Might even have a bender in a bun to celebrate.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 pm »
Some review scores:

IGN 10/10
GameSpot 10/10
Inverse 10/10
God is a Geek 10/10
Nintendo Life 10/10
Game Informer 9.8/10
TheSixthAxis 9/10
Screen Rant 5/5
ComicBook 5/5
VGC 5/5
The Gamer 5/5
GamesRadar 4.5/5
Eurogamer 4/5

OpenCritic 97
Metacritic 96
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:37:06 pm »
24 minutes left until the pre-download unlocks for me  :lickin
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:01:31 pm »
Eurogamer gave it 4 stars.
Always were contrarians.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:04:55 pm »
Booting up - here we go!!!!!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:24:11 pm »
HOLY SHIT
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #31 on: Today at 10:58:55 am »
Delivery is due between 12pm and 2pm, I finish work at half two so it should be there waiting for me ;D
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #32 on: Today at 01:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 10:58:55 am
Delivery is due between 12pm and 2pm, I finish work at half two so it should be there waiting for me ;D

I went to the Argos and got it and was back in 15 minutes. OLD SCHOOL.
Very happy so far. 
The picking up and sticking things together thing is going to take some getting used to!
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #33 on: Today at 01:35:12 pm »
Feels like BoTW on steroids so far
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:42:01 pm »
My copy has arrived.

Waiting until the kids get home from school before cracking it open.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:52:45 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 01:42:01 pm
My copy has arrived.

Waiting until the kids get home from school before cracking it open.

Haha. Playing it until the kid gets home from school 😊
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:02:42 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 01:52:45 pm
Haha. Playing it until the kid gets home from school 😊

;D
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #37 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
Practically ran home from work.

Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:13:29 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 02:02:42 pm
;D

I played a lot of BoTW on the toilet.
Or in my office as I call it.
Re: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm »
Hope everyone enjoying it ;D

I'm a couple of hours in. Played through the prologue with my kids and now concerned that my nearly five year old son may be traumatised :lmao
