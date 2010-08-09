- What was your first Zelda game and what's your favourite memory of it?

Link to the Past on the SNES. Must have been early 90s. It was so long ago now that I can't really remember much about playing it other than I thought it was a well-crafted action RPG. I think, at the time, I actually preferred the Wonder Boy games on the Sega Master System that I'd had previously. Think I missed some things that were RPG staples at the time like being able to buy and sell weapons. I also had an Amiga 500 and was really into games like Eye of the Beholder which were more akin to the table top roleplaying games I was also obsessed with (I was a proper geek back then). Link to the Past was missing elements like character levelling up, learning spells etc.

I've played it back since and can appreciate it much more for the amazingly well-balanced game it is, like nearly all of the Zelda games. Just when you think something is too hard to figure out, the games seem to nudge you into working out a solution that seemed obvious after but took a while to get to. The best Zelda games are genius at this.



- Did you play Breath of the Wild (all the way through) and if yes, did you enjoy more or less than previous Zelda games?

Yes. Played it almost through three times. The first two I'd done everything bar defeat Calamity Ganon then got distracted into playing other games and never went back and finished it. Have played through a third time in the last few months right to the end. Still trying to find my last 5 shrines but its really bloody hard. I thought it was the best ever Zelda game - possibly my favourite game of all time. The only thing I thought let it down a bit was that the ending was way too easy. Ganon was a piece of piss and the battle should've lasted longer. There were also quite a few game elements that quickly became redundant, such as cooking to counter environmental effects. I never needed anything to protect me from lightning for example.

- What's your biggest wish/hope regarding Tears of the Kingdom?

I hope that the sense of exploration and discover is retained and that the new powers won't prevent this. I really hope that dungeons make a comeback and that the game is made a bit harder.

I also hope that I can find a time when my boy isn't playing it so I can get a go! He will be 9 on the 12th May and is getting it for his birthday.