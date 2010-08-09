Well, this monster of a game (and looong-awaited sequel) is out on Friday this week (May 12, 2023), and surely it deserves its own thread!
Can we all agree to mark story and progress related comments as spoilers
, at least for the first few months?
Not everyone will pick this up on the first day, but some might want to nip in here just to get a feel for how much folks are liking or disliking the game.
For archival purposes, here's the final (EPIC) trailer that was released a couple of weeks ago:<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WBELOrZvgNI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WBELOrZvgNI</a>
As for myself, I already have the digital download pre-installed and cannot wait to get started, try out all the new abilities and explore Hyrule and whatever new areas the game might offer
But before we all collectively jump into this new adventure (four days left!), let's briefly take stock:
- What was your first Zelda game and what's your favourite memory of it?
- Did you play Breath of the Wild (all the way through) and if yes, did you enjoy more or less than previous Zelda games?
- What's your biggest wish/hope regarding Tears of the Kingdom?