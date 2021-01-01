« previous next »
HATE
I wasnt going to post today, because for the first time and Ive had a season ticket on the kop for nearly 35 years I didnt know what the onslaught would be I actually didnt want to post because I was scared of getting abused on here, and dont get me wrong Im a 6,1 inch 15 stone firefighter who was raised in broad water farm in Tottenham which if some of you dont know is about as rough a place as there is in this country. Im not from liverpool but I love everything about the city the people have always been the most welcome people Ive ever known Ive loved standing (when the kop was a terrace) shoulder to shoulder with fellow liverpool fans and Ive felt nothing but warmth and welcomed by the people, but yesterday reading a new post on here gloating about booing the anthem and then reading fellow liverpool fans on other platforms wanting Jordan Henderson kicked out of the club because he sung his own national anthem, I was told on Facebook I wasnt welcome at anfield because Im proud to be English i honesty for the first time worried about posting on here. When I saw the post gloating about booing the anthem I thought if I post I will get nothing but abuse on here. I must be strange because I dont see being English as meaning you need to be a royalist, you can be English and not be one, I hate most
Political groups Ive been a firefighter for most of my life and been on strike 3 times twice under Labour and once under the tories I think they are all a bunch of wronguns but thats just my opinion. I dont know how this post will go down on here and Im sure I will get some abuse for it but being told your not welcome at anfield because your actually proud to be English (not a royalist) is surreal. I know lots
Of scousers in the armed forces who are proud to fight for there country are they also not welcome and my son who is a liverpool nut and is about to join the RAF.
Re: HATE
I certainly wouldn't take what some stranger on Facebook to heart. Or any social media.
The only people that matter are the real life locals you've obviously spent a lot of time with over the years.
You're entitled to your opinions on patriotism for your country, just as much as Scousers are the other way.
I think you have to also respect and understand why that is, and understand that it's their club and these feelings run deep.

And anyone, whether from Liverpool or Lagos, who thinks Henderson (proud England player from Sunderland) was in the wrong is just an idiot who wants attention. It's his decision and his decision alone. We've completely lost the ability to respect each others viewpoints and understand each other. It's why everythings so fucked.
Re: HATE
you were told on facebook that you weren't welcome at anfield?

who cares what some fucker on facebook thinks?

yeh people are going to have a go at you for one thing but fuck them

we have heated debates on here but still free speech

you wanna go to anfield then go

i'm anti-monarchist but so i wouldn't tell you not to go

you're a big lad and used to be a firefighter and you're worried about what some troll thinks on fb - come on mate

and your quote

Quote
I know lots
Of scousers in the armed forces who are proud to fight for there country are they also not welcome and my son who is a liverpool nut and is about to join the RAF.

who said that? you're over-reacting

need thicker skin mate
Re: HATE
What meady said.
Re: HATE
I think you have absolutely hit the nail on the head buddy a lot of people have lost respect for anything that doesnt line up with their own views especially the younger generation if you dont agree with them your a wrongun. Everyone will have different views but respecting them isnt difficult, Im very streetwise and through my job Ive seen so much death that all of this seems so petty, but unfortunately there is a new element not just in this club but everywhere where they dont like people not agreeing with there values.
Re: HATE
yeh mate - you're right, but he seriously needs to read the room
Re: HATE
My skin is certainly thick but liverpool means the world to me but I am also a proud Englishman, honestly if I would have come on here yesterday and said that I guarantee I would have got slaughtered, and to me its not about having thick skin because I couldnt do my job if I didnt the banter in the fire service is relentless, but I actually felt hatred yesterday for having a different opinion.
Re: HATE
^^  Sums up my thoughts.

A lot of FB and Twitter 'fans' tend not to be a good representation anyway.

Ignore them would be my advice.

Have a good day OP. :)
Re: HATE
In read the room do you mean having a different opinion?
Re: HATE
Sure, but how well do you know a stranger on the internet can read a room compared to yourself. Hes obviously upset, firefighter or not, just a little empathy helps things along the way  :)
Re: HATE
You keep writing this... proud of what? Being born in one place and not another?

Or is it something that England has done that makes you proud?
Re: HATE
No he doesn't. Should Anfield have "read the room" with regard to the rest of the country?

If he wants to exercise his freedom of expression by singing the national anthem, he has every RIGHT to do so. Just as the majority of Anfield expressed theirs.
Re: HATE
Why and Im being genuine here do I need to explain why Im proud to be English, I really shouldnt need to explain its my choice and on this planet there are a lot of people who will be patriotic is it really such a bad thing.
Re: HATE
mate it means being aware of other people's opinions and respecting that

think about it - he's at anfield and the crowd are booing incessantly - his fans - his club - his crowd
Re: HATE
i think you misunderstood - i was talking about hendo not redric1970
Re: HATE
Rawk has always struck me as a site that welcomes everyone with a Red heart, and that reflects the club and city as a whole. So I wouldnt feel unwelcome for being proud to be an Englishman. Theres loads on here who are, and why wouldnt there be? This is England after all! But like the city of Liverpool, Rawk has a deep dislike of a certain type of Englishman. The right wing, Scouse-hating, racist EDL type Englishman that tends to shout their Englishness the loudest. Im guessing youre not one of them, so youve nothing to worry about.

One thing that Id challenge you on though. And Ive seen this mistake before. Why would you bring the armed forces into the discussion? I dont understand that, and I cant comprehend why your son joining the RAF would be an issue for him as a Liverpool supporter. Theres many thousands of servicemen and women from Liverpool who died fighting for this country and they are honoured and remembered throughout the city on Remembrance Day. I feel you mightve wrongly extrapolated yesterdays reaction to the national anthem.
Re: HATE
But doesnt respecting opinions go both ways?
Re: HATE
And everyone is entitled to do so Im not saying otherwise and nor would I, and to be honest this isnt solely about that its about the fact that if I would have come on here and said Im proud to be English without the explanation of the opening post I would have got slaughtered for having a different opinion, it really shouldnt be like that.
Re: HATE
Ha! Another internet problem.
Thought Henderson looked pretty sheepish and put in an impossible situation.
