I wasnt going to post today, because for the first time and Ive had a season ticket on the kop for nearly 35 years I didnt know what the onslaught would be I actually didnt want to post because I was scared of getting abused on here, and dont get me wrong Im a 6,1 inch 15 stone firefighter who was raised in broad water farm in Tottenham which if some of you dont know is about as rough a place as there is in this country. Im not from liverpool but I love everything about the city the people have always been the most welcome people Ive ever known Ive loved standing (when the kop was a terrace) shoulder to shoulder with fellow liverpool fans and Ive felt nothing but warmth and welcomed by the people, but yesterday reading a new post on here gloating about booing the anthem and then reading fellow liverpool fans on other platforms wanting Jordan Henderson kicked out of the club because he sung his own national anthem, I was told on Facebook I wasnt welcome at anfield because Im proud to be English i honesty for the first time worried about posting on here. When I saw the post gloating about booing the anthem I thought if I post I will get nothing but abuse on here. I must be strange because I dont see being English as meaning you need to be a royalist, you can be English and not be one, I hate most

Political groups Ive been a firefighter for most of my life and been on strike 3 times twice under Labour and once under the tories I think they are all a bunch of wronguns but thats just my opinion. I dont know how this post will go down on here and Im sure I will get some abuse for it but being told your not welcome at anfield because your actually proud to be English (not a royalist) is surreal. I know lots

Of scousers in the armed forces who are proud to fight for there country are they also not welcome and my son who is a liverpool nut and is about to join the RAF.