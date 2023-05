I’m so proud of us as a club.



The deplorable bile is being slung at us from other “fans” is testament to how brave we are to call out this utter shitshow.



I’d much rather be on the right side of history, showing disdain for an outdated disgrace of a tradition than licking the boots of your non-elected peers. Fuck everyone using this as an excuse to spew disgusting hyperbole about Hillsborough - they just want something to make them feel like they’ve got a valid point.



You can shove your coronation…