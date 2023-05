Putting aside Taylor being an utter wanker, I do think we manage games like that poorly. Late in the game we really could have done with some players exchanging slightly safer passes high up the pitch or taking opportunities to give everyone a breather and get organised. Instead we tend to just let it turn into a basketball match where our own defenders get put under pressure constantly, resulting in lots of opportunities for the opposition to dive and cheat. It was irritating seeing Henderson come on to offer a bit of leadership, only to see him repeatedly lose the ball and try to force passes that weren't on whenever we had a chance to relieve the pressure.



I also think that while some referees are biased, plenty are just incompetent, and while understand how to take advantage of that we seem to play like we've never dealt with an English referee before.