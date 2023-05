Our best, toughest three points of the season. It's gotta be so difficult to defend when you're called for a foul as soon as you approach the opponent. No wonder Brentford looked so sharp in the second half. They knew they would receive no pressure at all on the ball or if they felt pressure, they could fall over and get a kick. To be able to get three points today under those circumstances is nothing short of miraculous.



Hard to say who played well and who didn't as the match had no flow to it at all. But, our strong run continues so onwards and upwards. Well in Reds.