Liverpool vs Brentford



17:30, Saturday 6th May

Anfield

Premier League

Referee: Ughthony Taylor





Liverpool host Brentford at tea-time on Saturday, with both sides having four matches of the current Premier League campaign left to play. It speaks volumes about the seasons that both clubs have had that its still mathematically possible for Thomas Franks side to finish above their hosts at this stage, though barely anyone would have predicted that back in August. Jurgen Klopps side are unbeaten in seven league matches, having won their last five, and sit 5th in the table  4 points behind 4th-placed Manchester United, who also have a game in hand to their advantage. Their visitors are unbeaten in three (drawing with Aston Villa, before beating Chelsea and Nottingham Forest), having recovered from their worst spell of the season across March and April  they currently sit 9th, with a comfortable margin all but guaranteeing them a top-half finish.Brentford last visited Anfield in January 2022  their first visit since an FA Cup match in 1989 and their first in the league since 1946. Liverpool were 3rd in the table, off the back of a wobble that had seen them take just 2 points from three matches (drawing with Spurs, beating Leicester, and drawing with Chelsea) and drop to 11 points behind leaders Manchester City (though with a game in hand). Brentfords six wins in the first half of the season had already far surpassed expectations, but theyd lost three of their previous four and sat 13th (albeit with a healthy gap to the drop zone). It proved to be a comfortable victory for the Reds on the day  Fabinho gave Liverpool the lead just prior to half time, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino sealed the victory in the second half. Jurgen Klopps side were imperious for the remainder of the season, dropping just 4 points (draws away to City and home to Spurs) in seventeen matches as they came agonisingly close to clinching the league title. The Bees continued their poor run, picking up just 1 point (a goalless home-draw with Palace) in their next six matches, but hit excellent form in spring  they won seven games in the run in, to finish 13th (their highest finish since 1938).Brentford and their supporters have been on quite the journey over the course of the last fifteen years or so. An eight year stay in English footballs third tier had come to an end as they finished bottom of League One in 2007, and a miserable 2007-08 was spent in League Twos mid-table. Ever since winning the 2008-09 title, however, Brentford have appeared a model of consistency & climb. In that very summer, businessman & Bees supporter Matthew Benham began to invest in the club. They spent the next three seasons comfortably in League Ones mid-table, before Benham took ownership of the club in June 2012  they lost the League One Playoff Final to Yeovil in 2013, before securing promotion to the Championship (a return to the second tier after a 60-year absence) as runners-up in 2013-14. Brentford began life in the Championship well, finishing in the playoff positions at the first time of asking, before achieving four consistent top-half finishes. Brentford were managed by Andy Scott, Uwe Rosler, Mark Warburton, and Dean Smith during that decade of consistency.In that fifth Championship season (2018-19), Dean Smith departed to take the helm at his beloved Aston Villa and former Brondby manager Thomas Frank was appointed Brentford manager in October. Frank continued the work of his predecessors and steered the Bees to a respectable 11th-place finish. Things picked up impressively in the next two seasons, however  fired by the goals of first Ollie Watkins and later Ivan Toney, Brentford achieved consecutive 3rd-place finishes. In 2019-20, they lost the Playoff Final 2-1 to Fulham (with all goals scored in extra time) but, in 2020-21, they beat Swansea City 2-0 to secure return to the top-flight for the first time since 1947  Brentford had previously failed in all nine of their previous playoff attempts. Brentfords stability and success on the pitch was mirrored off it too  during the summer of 2020, they moved into the new 17k-seater Brentford Community Stadium. The seasons either side of this move represented a fitting start for the new stadium, as well as a fitting end to their 116-year stay at Griffin Park.Brentford began life in the Premier League with a fantastic 2-0 home victory over Arsenal, and  in taking 12 points from their opening seven games  performed beyond their supporters wildest dreams in the early weeks of 2021-22. Autumn and winter proved challenging for Thomas Franks side, who took just 12 points from their next twenty matches and dropped to within 3 points of the drop zone. The Bees put in an outstanding run-in however, winning seven of their final eleven matches and cruising comfortably to a 13th-place finish. Its not unheard of for promoted sides to put in an excellent first season before crumbling at the second attempt, but Brentfords trick for 2022-23 was to make themselves very difficult to beat. By early March of this season, Brentford had lost just four Premier League games (the same as Man City, and bettered only by Arsenal and Newcastle). Theyve also been able to turn draws into wins, and were as high as 7th in early-April. The Bees had a poor April, but are unbeaten in three (a draw with Villa and victories over Chelsea & Forest) and are pretty-much guaranteed a top-half finish.Liverpool have shown much-improved form in recent weeks, and are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches. The returns from injury of Ibrahima Konate and Diogo Jota have been key to this upturn, whilst Luis Diazs return to the side has also offered a valuable option in attack. Its our Toxteth and West Derby natives who have perhaps had the biggest influence on the recent improvement, however. Curtis Jones ball retention and progressive play has helped the Reds midfield take greater control of games than at any other point throughout this season, whilst Trent Alexander-Arnolds new licence to drift into central midfield has seen him rack up the assists and remind everyone that hes one of the Premier Leagues brightest talents. Jurgen Klopps side remain with an outside chance of Champions League qualification, but need Man United to drop at least 7 points in order to stand a chance. Theres frustration that the Reds recent form may prove too little, too late, but also relief that supporters feel as though they recognise their team again  alongside clear objectives in the transfer market, recent form can allow Liverpool supporters to be optimistic in the summer regardless of which European Competition they will (hopefully) be competing in during 2023-24.Liverpool definitely have more to lose than Brentford on Saturday evening, and during the remainder of the season. The Reds will likely need a perfect end to the campaign to have any chance of a top four finish, and will need to be damn near perfect even to secure a top five finish. The Bees, on the other hand, are almost assured of a top-half finish and can approach their final four matches with a degree of freedom. The visitors will have their eye on points too  they exposed Liverpools frailty from set pieces during their 3-1 win in January, and will be confident of good results in the matches against West Ham and Spurs that follow. Form, necessity, and venue make Liverpool strong favourites to win on Saturday evening, but the home support wont be expecting an easy game and neutrals (do such things exist) will fancy this being an entertaining match.