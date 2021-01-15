The managers these teams have left in charge of getting themselves out of danger is criminal



Southampton, Leicester and Leeds deserve to go down for the sheer mess they've made of their managerial appointments. Rodgers should have gone way earlier and Dean Smith is shit. Marsch should have stayed or at least adequately replaced. Allardyce is sheer desperation, although they might still get out of it with a win somewhere. Southampton should have replaced Hasenhutl properly to begin with.Would be fair enough if Forest sticking with Cooper pays off compared with such a shit show (West Ham as well with Moyes).They're lucky though Forest, most underlying numbers would have them bottom of the league or 2nd bottom. The difference is they've dug in at home and got results.