Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: a little break on Today at 09:55:03 pm
Danny Welback vs Liverpool December 2020

Jesus vs Liverpool 2022 and now this one.

Kicking the end of a boot after clearing a ball cant be a pen.

But he's missed the ball though
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:54:32 pm
not a pen imo
drama is the narrative


That was no penalty
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
This was 5-2 a minute ago
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Oliver you penis, blow the whistle
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Get it in the mixer you clowns.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Blow the whistle you tit!  :butt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:58:18 pm
Get it in the mixer you clowns.

Who?

Fuck that forest win needed
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Wtfis this game still on?!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:59:05 pm
Who?

Fuck that forest win needed

Just an observation, rather than a wish! But why were they knocking it about.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
100 minutes :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
wtf is he waiting for?  :no
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
4-3; full-time.

Oliver the timelord referee.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:00:09 pm
wtf is he waiting for?  :no

There was a 2-minute VAR check and a 2-minute penalty in stoppage time what do you expect ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
FT

Forest 4-3 Soton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
No need for that much added time
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Excellent result. Lets have that last game of the season with nothing riding on it for Southampton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
maybe Forest signing 823 new players this season might actually work out for them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Only decent result of the day, still we were spoilt yesterday
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
The managers these teams have left in charge of getting themselves out of danger is criminal
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
This is the bottom three now for me. What I predicted a few weeks ago as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
It's been bloody good entertainment I must say.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
here's hoping Newcastle will run head first into a Fat Sam wall on Saturday.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: a little break on Today at 10:04:46 pm
This is the bottom three now for me. What I predicted a few weeks ago as well.
Got a funny feeling that Leeds may just get enough points in the last 3 to save them.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:03:06 pm
The managers these teams have left in charge of getting themselves out of danger is criminal

Southampton, Leicester and Leeds deserve to go down for the sheer mess they've made of their managerial appointments. Rodgers should have gone way earlier and Dean Smith is shit. Marsch should have stayed or at least adequately replaced. Allardyce is sheer desperation, although they might still get out of it with a win somewhere. Southampton should have replaced Hasenhutl properly to begin with.

Would be fair enough if Forest sticking with Cooper pays off compared with such a shit show (West Ham as well with Moyes).

They're lucky though Forest, most underlying numbers would have them bottom of the league or 2nd bottom. The difference is they've dug in at home and got results.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
With Fulham winning 5-3 tonight and returning back to winning ways, that United match should be interesting.
They haven't got as much to play for as the shits, but they may just go in with more confidence.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
If we accept europa league we could give Leicester 3 pints on Monday and put Everton right back in the shit again
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:06:34 pm
With Fulham winning 5-3 tonight and returning back to winning ways, that United match should be interesting.
They haven't got as much to play for as the shits, but they may just go in with more confidence.

Howard Webb on it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:36 pm
If we accept europa league we could give Leicester 3 pints on Monday and put Everton right back in the shit again
if we do that we may even win the game.  :)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:36 pm
If we accept europa league we could give Leicester 3 pints on Monday and put Everton right back in the shit again
Lager, Bitter, Cider?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:36 pm
If we accept europa league we could give Leicester 3 pints on Monday and put Everton right back in the shit again

Get them all p!ssed?

 ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:06:28 pm
Got a funny feeling that Leeds may just get enough points in the last 3 to save them.

Wouldn't be surprised if forest lost their last 3 or only got a point at Palace last day (with their away record I think they'll lose at Chelsea and they'll lose to Arsenal).

With their goal difference if Forest finish on 33 then 3 points somewhere could be enough for Leeds or Leicester. Everton will get another 3-6 points from their 3.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:36 pm
If we accept europa league we could give Leicester 3 pints on Monday and put Everton right back in the shit again

Per player or among the team in shot form ?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:06:08 pm
here's hoping Newcastle will run head first into a Fat Sam wall on Saturday.

Small small chance,but we'd be laughing with him for once.


