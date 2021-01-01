« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May  (Read 23976 times)

Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 72,770
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 08:08:05 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:56:17 pm
Why? Spurs in the Europa League is not a problem ...

As long as we finish above them. That's the real quiz according to Spurs fans.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,023
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 08:08:48 pm »
Forest with a donkey in the midfield.    ::)
Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,817
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 08:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:08:05 pm
As long as we finish above them. That's the real quiz according to Spurs fans.

Well, we are 5 points ahead with 3 games to go, so it is safe to say that will be the case ...
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,284
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 08:13:06 pm »
The good news is according to the stats website FiveThirtyEight our chances of top 4 have increased to 29% now, after that result.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,182
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 08:18:23 pm »
1-0 Forest.
Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 36,323
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 08:18:28 pm »
Taiwooooooooo
Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 58,437
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm »
Keep it up Forest. The bitters won;t like this.
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 08:19:56 pm »
Meh, though crisis time for Leeds and Leicester if they hold on.
Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,182
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:19:56 pm
Meh, though crisis time for Leeds and Leicester if they hold on.

Good for us since they both play Newcastle.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,158
  Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 08:21:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:19:56 pm
Meh, though crisis time for Leeds and Leicester if they hold on.

After Everton's win, it is these two that have to worry now, not Everton
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,284
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 08:21:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:20:19 pm
Good for us since they both play Newcastle.

Absolutely!
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,050
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 08:21:26 pm »

Nottingham Forest [1] - 0 Southampton; Taiwo Awoniyi goal on 18' - https://cazn.me/v/07e5b0 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1655654134127665157
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 72,770
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 08:21:41 pm »
Yes Awoniyi!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,182
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 08:21:50 pm »
2!
Online Dim Glas

  Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 36,323
  Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 08:21:58 pm »
Taiwooooooooooox2
Online swoopy

  not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 18,457
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1935 on: Today at 08:22:24 pm »
Fucking Brighton. Assholes.
Online oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,050
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1936 on: Today at 08:22:25 pm »

Nottingham Forest [2] - 0 Southampton; Taiwo Awoniyi great goal 22' - https://dubz.co/c/d7cdf3 & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1655655197404700677

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,158
  Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1937 on: Today at 08:22:32 pm »
Forest running riot
Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,098
  Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1938 on: Today at 08:22:57 pm »
He's on fire!
Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 88,284
  Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1939 on: Today at 08:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:43:59 pm
Forest win here and Everton are no better than where they were.  ;D
Yes, they are, theyre 2 points clear of Leicester and Leeds rather than one post behind

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,880
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1940 on: Today at 08:23:44 pm »
I think the bottom 3 as it is now will be the 3 that go down.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 33,520
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1941 on: Today at 08:23:50 pm »
Two of Leicester, Leeds and Everton I reckon

They all have hard matches this weekend
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 2,470
  We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1942 on: Today at 08:23:50 pm »
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,023
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1943 on: Today at 08:23:52 pm »
Let's go!  ;D
Online rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 57,651
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1944 on: Today at 08:24:06 pm »
Brighton you pieces of shit
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,684
  @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1945 on: Today at 08:24:25 pm »
bottom 3 will stay as it is now
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Garlicbread

  Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,182
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1946 on: Today at 08:25:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:24:25 pm
bottom 3 will stay as it is now

Yeah seems like it unless Bournemouth does something surprising to Everton on the final day.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,158
  Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1947 on: Today at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:24:25 pm
bottom 3 will stay as it is now

I think so too, although Leicester has West Ham at home on the final day
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,055
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1948 on: Today at 08:25:49 pm »
Forest on fire.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,158
  Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1949 on: Today at 08:26:16 pm »
2-1
Online Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 87,909
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1950 on: Today at 08:26:21 pm »
2-1
Online oojason

  The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,050
  The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1951 on: Today at 08:26:49 pm »

Nottingham Forest 2 - [1] Southampton; Carlos Alcaraz goal 26' - https://dubz.co/c/4bc9eb & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1655656336330203137

.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online rushyman

  Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 57,651
  On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1952 on: Today at 08:26:57 pm »
Someone will one day explain to me why players think they need to get the ball out of the net after getting a goal back with over an hour of the game left
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,817
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 08:27:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 08:23:44 pm
I think the bottom 3 as it is now will be the 3 that go down.

Possible, but I wouldn't write off Leeds yet. They are looking more solid under Fat Sam ...
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,284
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 08:27:55 pm »
Awoniyi is coming into his own a bit, good to see. Also, Ill be happy for Steve Cooper if he can keep Forest up. Seems a good capable manager.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,023
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 08:28:11 pm »
 :butt
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,520
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 08:29:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:27:48 pm
Possible, but I wouldn't write off Leeds yet. They are looking more solid under Fat Sam ...

They should have lost 6-0 at weekend
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Rush 82

  Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,207
  From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1957 on: Today at 08:29:54 pm »
These relegation battles are entertaining at least.
Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,023
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1958 on: Today at 08:30:19 pm »
Forrest is the only side in the fight that plays away on the last day. Thought that was interesting.
Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 4,284
  At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1959 on: Today at 08:30:27 pm »
Just looked up the xGs for todays games so far. Brighton and Leicester both had higher xG!

Fulham 1.75 v 2.93 Leicester

Brighton 3.24 v 2.94 Everton
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
