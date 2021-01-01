Why? Spurs in the Europa League is not a problem ...
As long as we finish above them. That's the real quiz according to Spurs fans.
Meh, though crisis time for Leeds and Leicester if they hold on.
Good for us since they both play Newcastle.
Forest win here and Everton are no better than where they were.
Forest running riot
bottom 3 will stay as it is now
bottom 3 will stay as it is now
I think the bottom 3 as it is now will be the 3 that go down.
Possible, but I wouldn't write off Leeds yet. They are looking more solid under Fat Sam ...
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]