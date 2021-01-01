Couple of early Brighton goals with a bit of luck and Everton will shit the bed.
So there is Monday afternoon football now?
Welbeck off, about 45 minutes too late.
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
It's a strange circumstance for Brighton/MacAllister...End up in 4th with Liverpool ... then what? Doesn't he prefer a team who plays in the CL?
erm ... ? what?
Your read right..
Weird Pickford didn't get booked there for time wasting, according to Taylor that's far too long to hold onto the ball, if Allison is anything to go by.
Weird. But also not weird?
More sarcasm
All this pressure and still no goal for Brighton. Gonna be one of those days for them, when nothing goes in and Everton counter and score.
So thats this shower safe now?
Everton are knackered. A goal soon would make the last 25 mins interesting.
Everton have turned into a mid table team, Leicester are rowing a boat with holes in it Only Forest and Fatty can save us now
Ugh twice hitting the crossbar. Definitely one of those day.
Yerry Mina is a very important player for Everton.
Not often the blueshite do us a favour but this could be a massive one.
