Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May  (Read 21849 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 06:37:05 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:35:55 pm
Couple of early Brighton goals with a bit of luck and Everton will shit the bed.

Everton are scoring again here

This fella will have absolutely no answer to this. 1-4/1-5 final score
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 06:37:29 pm »
So there is Monday afternoon football now?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 06:38:51 pm »
that 1st goal was thru Cacido's legs. That would wipe m's off his price tag
need to put a cheeky offer for him
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 06:40:26 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:37:29 pm
So there is Monday afternoon football now?
Bank holiday
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:37:29 pm
So there is Monday afternoon football now?
every time a new monarch is crowned, yes.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 06:40:41 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 06:37:29 pm
So there is Monday afternoon football now?

It's a bank holiday 😂
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 06:41:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:36:43 pm
Welbeck off, about 45 minutes too late.

Yeah no team should be in Europa with him as your main striker. Its laughable
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 06:43:54 pm »
It's a strange circumstance for Brighton/MacAllister...

End up in 4th with with or without Liverpool ... then what? Doesn't he prefer a team who plays in the CL?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 06:44:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:43:54 pm
It's a strange circumstance for Brighton/MacAllister...

End up in 4th with Liverpool ... then what? Doesn't he prefer a team who plays in the CL?
erm ... ? what?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Mitoma who everyone now has at 100m has been pocketed by a no mark
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »
How the fucking hell is that an Everton free kick 😂😂😂😂😂

He knew what he'd done that's why he play acted
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 06:46:33 pm »
Brighton playing like they have all run out of gas.

sigh ...........
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:44:49 pm
erm ... ? what?
Your read right..
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 06:47:03 pm »
Enciso looks like a player, was impressed with him against Man Utd the other night
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 06:47:36 pm »
Thats it, keep cutting inside to where the entire Everton outfield is.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 06:48:12 pm »
Ironic being Star Wars week that the ref looks like Jabba the Hutt.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 06:49:49 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:46:37 pm
Your read right..
you said:
End up in 4th with Liverpool ... then what? Doesn't he prefer a team who plays in the CL?

still makes no sense to me.....
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 06:50:23 pm »
Weird Pickford didn't get booked there for time wasting, according to Taylor that's far too long to hold onto the ball, if Allison is anything to go by.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:50:23 pm
Weird Pickford didn't get booked there for time wasting, according to Taylor that's far too long to hold onto the ball, if Allison is anything to go by.
Weird. But also not weird?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 06:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 06:51:32 pm
Weird. But also not weird?

More sarcasm ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 06:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:52:09 pm
More sarcasm ;)
Yeah I got that :D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 06:53:44 pm »
Convinced March has for standing on only tattooed on his right leg.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 06:56:06 pm »
Mina Slaps ....himself
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 06:56:55 pm »
All this pressure and still no goal for Brighton. Gonna be one of those days for them, when nothing goes in and Everton counter and score.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 06:57:28 pm »
Everton have turned into a mid table team, Leicester are rowing a boat with holes in it

Only Forest and Fatty can save us now
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 06:57:51 pm »
So thats this shower safe now?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 06:58:38 pm »
Ugh twice hitting the crossbar. Definitely one of those day.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 06:58:50 pm »
Everton are knackered. A goal soon would make the last 25 mins interesting.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:56:55 pm
All this pressure and still no goal for Brighton. Gonna be one of those days for them, when nothing goes in and Everton counter and score.
I looked a few mins ago, they've only had 1 shot on target.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 06:59:40 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:57:51 pm
So thats this shower safe now?

Probably looking at the games remaining.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 06:59:55 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:58:50 pm
Everton are knackered. A goal soon would make the last 25 mins interesting.

Yep, expect reinforcements imminently
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1791 on: Today at 07:00:04 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:57:28 pm
Everton have turned into a mid table team, Leicester are rowing a boat with holes in it

Only Forest and Fatty can save us now

Can't stand Dyche but he's got a track record in the league, same with Moyes pulling West Ham clear or even Hodgson.

If you're going to employ no marks like Javi Gracia, Nathan Jones and Dean Smith to get you out of trouble then you can't expect much.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1792 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm »
Not often the blueshite do us a favour but this could be a massive one.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1793 on: Today at 07:01:38 pm »
Yerry Mina is a very important player for Everton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1794 on: Today at 07:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:58:38 pm
Ugh twice hitting the crossbar. Definitely one of those day.

Who cares? The only remaining Brighton game that should interest us is Newcastle away ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1795 on: Today at 07:03:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:01:38 pm
Yerry Mina is a very important player for Everton.
He would die for that club. Well, thats what he says when chased down and confronted by a baying mob.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 07:03:25 pm »
Some of the Brighton players seem confused about which end they're attacking
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 07:03:27 pm »
Brighton trying to get back into the game putting endless crosss about the only thing Everton defender are good at.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Today at 07:00:36 pm
Not often the blueshite do us a favour but this could be a massive one.
Nah. Brighton were never getting top 4 considering their remaining fixtures (Newcastle, City, Arsenal, Villa away). We need them to get a result against Newcastle but it looks like they've clocked out.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1799 on: Today at 07:04:43 pm »
Even the bitters can't screw this up.  :butt
