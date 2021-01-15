« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36] 37   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May  (Read 18637 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,760
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:38:04 pm
I'm pretty sure Yerry Mina hasn't made an appearance for Everton since January. Starts today.

But he's the Virgil Van Dijk.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 04:49:41 pm »
This game!  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,621
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
Now Maddison scores a pen ...

Twat
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,884
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 04:49:57 pm »
Could be 5-4 if Vardy hadn't missed his pen.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,309
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 04:50:25 pm »
Leicester created enough in this game, Lenos made some decent saves, and they still got 3 goals and missed a peno. But utter shambles defensively means they will get nothing for the effort.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 04:50:41 pm »

Fulham 5 - [2] Leicester; James Maddison penalty 81' - https://streamja.com/27N0k

Fulham 5 - [3] Leicester; Harvey Barnes 89' - https://streamja.com/60M2V
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • Seis Veces
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
Leicester have scored more goals than more than half of the other teams in the league have, could end up in the relegation zone again today too. Madness down there.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,568
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 04:51:48 pm »
At least their goal difference hasn't taken the hammering it looked like it might take at one point
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 04:51:49 pm »
Adds to the GD
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,513
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 04:52:19 pm »
Fair to Leicester you score 3 goals away to Fulham in a late season game, when Fulham are safe, you'd expect to get outta there with the points

Shame they forgot about defending.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Paul_h

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 04:52:20 pm »
Daka seems a bit of a livewire. surprised he wasn't on earlier..
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,985
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 04:52:38 pm »
Fuck's sake Leicester. Try for a point at least!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 04:52:51 pm »
Can't believe how bad Leicester's defending is.  Everton could've scored a hatful too, and they're one of the lowest scorers in the top leagues in Europe.

Our only goals against Leicester in December were the own goals.  Need to put that right and put them to the sword next Monday.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 04:54:15 pm »
At least the late rally might give them a bit of confidence.  5-1, or worse, and they'd be utterly demoralised.

It's a shame for them that we're playing them next  8)
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 04:57:18 pm »

5-3; full-time.


15 minute highlights - https://lvturbo.com/08mjjcu6vz9c.html
« Last Edit: Today at 04:58:49 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,331
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:33:36 pm
Everton are going to escape arent they
The fuckers are unflushable, want them to go down so badly
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,039
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 04:59:17 pm »
.
Brighton XI: Steele, Caicedo, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Mitoma, Mac Allister, Buonanotte, Undav, Welbeck.
Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, March, Enciso, Ayari, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Moran.

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Mina, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Iwobi, Doucoure, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin.
Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Onana, Gray, Maupay, Davies, Coady, Simms.


^ a 5.30pm kick off.

The match is live in the UK on BT Sport 1. TV channels around the world showing the match live: www.livesoccertv.com/match/4355206/brighton-hove-albion-vs-everton


Streams: www.vipleague.st/brighton-hove-albion-vs-everton-2-live-streaming & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/ss-pl & https://tv.freestreams-live1.tv/bein-sports-en

& https://reddit1.sportshub.stream/event/br%D1%96ght%D0%BEn_%D0%B5v%D0%B5rt%D0%BEn_132134884 & https://weakstream.org/soccer-streams/premier-league/brighton-hove-albion-vs-everton/118990 & www.soccerstreams.football/Brighton-%26-Hove-Albion-VS-Everton/10816 & https://fabtech.work/brighton-hove-albion-vs-everton


more streams are on the 1st page of this thread, and also in here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (60+ stream sites)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,568
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 05:03:14 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:33:36 pm
Everton are going to escape arent they
based on what? Their form? They aren't getting anything against Brighton or City, they'll do well to get something away to Wolves, they'll more than likely have to beat Bournemouth to survive on 32 points.

They are 19th for a reason
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 05:04:23 pm »
Come on Brighton, you know what to do
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 05:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:03:14 pm
based on what? Their form? They aren't getting anything against Brighton or City, they'll do well to get something away to Wolves, they'll more than likely have to beat Bournemouth to survive on 32 points.

They are 19th for a reason

Problem is, Leicester are worse and Leeds have some difficult games as well.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 05:08:55 pm »
Why is Caicedo playing right back
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 05:05:57 pm
Problem is, Leicester are worse and Leeds have some difficult games as well.

How are they worse when Everton are below them?
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,972
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 05:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:08:55 pm
Why is Caicedo playing right back

So Jurgen can see how it would look when Trent occupies the midfield position.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 05:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:09:34 pm
How are they worse when Everton are below them?

OK I mean they're playing worse at the moment. They look like they've given up, Everton haven't got to that point yet.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:08:55 pm
Why is Caicedo playing right back

He did against United, moved into midfield a bit though, similar to Trent.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 05:12:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 05:11:32 pm
He did against United, moved into midfield a bit though, similar to Trent.

I know and he was shite against Utd until moved to midfield

One of the strongest CM and you play him at RB
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,146
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 05:14:14 pm »
After the goalfest at Craven Cottage, I'm anticipating a pair of boring matches
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,808
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
I thought that Fulham are supposed to be on the beach ...
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,985
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Come on, Brighton and Forest. Do NOT mess this up!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1429 on: Today at 05:23:59 pm »
Don't fuck this up Brighton, can't be having one of those 30 shots and draw or lose games they occasionally have.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,621
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1430 on: Today at 05:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:03:14 pm
based on what? Their form? They aren't getting anything against Brighton or City, they'll do well to get something away to Wolves, they'll more than likely have to beat Bournemouth to survive on 32 points.

They are 19th for a reason

Maximum I give Everton is 35pts

That's beating wolves away and Bournemouth

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,292
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1431 on: Today at 05:27:03 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:23:59 pm
Don't fuck this up Brighton, can't be having one of those 30 shots and draw or lose games they occasionally have.

Well...Danny Welbeck is playing, so ...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,621
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1432 on: Today at 05:27:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:14:14 pm
After the goalfest at Craven Cottage, I'm anticipating a pair of boring matches

I'll take two 1-0 home wins then 😀
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1433 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
Everton to get a result.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1434 on: Today at 05:29:21 pm »
WTF is this song?  :o
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,606
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1435 on: Today at 05:29:23 pm »
Ian Darke and Chris Sutton.

Jesus wept.
Logged
AHA!

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1436 on: Today at 05:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:50:25 pm
Leicester created enough in this game, Lenos made some decent saves, and they still got 3 goals and missed a peno. But utter shambles defensively means they will get nothing for the effort.
the only crumb of comfort is they didn't demolish their GD advantage by more than 2 goals.

edit: oops, just saw Waba's reply saying the same.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,884
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1437 on: Today at 05:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 05:28:47 pm
Everton to get a result.

Losing is a result.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1438 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm »
Fair play to the blueshite. Hope they still lose though
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,621
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1439 on: Today at 05:31:52 pm »
Haha well in Everton
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36] 37   Go Up
« previous next »
 