I'm pretty sure Yerry Mina hasn't made an appearance for Everton since January. Starts today.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Everton are going to escape arent they
based on what? Their form? They aren't getting anything against Brighton or City, they'll do well to get something away to Wolves, they'll more than likely have to beat Bournemouth to survive on 32 points.They are 19th for a reason
Problem is, Leicester are worse and Leeds have some difficult games as well.
Why is Caicedo playing right back
How are they worse when Everton are below them?
He did against United, moved into midfield a bit though, similar to Trent.
Don't fuck this up Brighton, can't be having one of those 30 shots and draw or lose games they occasionally have.
After the goalfest at Craven Cottage, I'm anticipating a pair of boring matches
Leicester created enough in this game, Lenos made some decent saves, and they still got 3 goals and missed a peno. But utter shambles defensively means they will get nothing for the effort.
Everton to get a result.
