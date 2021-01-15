I reckon Leeds, Leicester and Southampton go down. My feeling is Everton will get a win somewhere.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Someone will stay up on 33 points.
On the brightside, if we beat them, they will need to get a result against Newcastle most likely - as unlikely as that is.
Vardy looks like he won a contest. A shadow of the player he was
Newcastle have to play both Leeds and Leicester? It'd be nice if those teams would stop being shit (except against us, Leicester).Would be massively helpful in us getting Top 4 and also putting more pressure on Everton.
Antonee Robinson had a good World Cup by all accounts, and the two Milan clubs registered an interest (if the gossip is to be believed).I like him, hes quick, skilful and decent defensively. Wonder what hed cost?
Lowest total needed to survive in the PL era? Anyone know? Surely this season will run that record close.
He's 36, soon to collect his free bus pass. What did you expect?
Leicester couldn't beat Everton at home. They're playing like the players know they'll be at different clubs next season.
I will be disappointed if we don;t score at least 3 against this lot next Monday.
West Brom had 34 back in 2005. They were last going into the final day.Norwich 33 (lost)Soton 32 (lost)Palace 32 (drew)West Brom 31 (won)I think that's the record in the PL era?
Dean Smith sacked before Monday?
See a similar situation this year. It's going to the last day with Leeds, Leicester and Everton having a chance of survival.
And Forest (especially if they win today)
