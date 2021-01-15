« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32] 33   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May  (Read 17000 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:30:57 pm
I reckon Leeds, Leicester and Southampton go down. My feeling is Everton will get a win somewhere.
a win might not be enough, I think a win for either Forest or Leeds sends Everton down
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 03:38:08 pm »
Vardy looks like he won a contest. A shadow of the player he was
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,534
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm »
Someone will stay up on 33 points.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 03:38:35 pm »
Marco Silva always looks mournful, miserable and embarrassed.

I guess having The Ev on your CV is hard to live down.
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 03:39:07 pm »
Leicester are so poor. Everton are too but Im sure theyll get let off the hook again because of the sheer shite from Leeds and Leicester.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,503
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 03:39:57 pm »
Leicester have us / West Ham at home and Newcastle away
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm »
Newcastle have to play both Leeds and Leicester?  It'd be nice if those teams would stop being shit (except against us, Leicester).

Would be massively helpful in us getting Top 4 and also putting more pressure on Everton.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,508
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 03:40:26 pm »
I tell you what, Fulham are going to win at Old Trafford
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 03:40:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:38:30 pm
Someone will stay up on 33 points.

It's seasons like this where there should be a rule where a minimum of three teams will be relegated along with any side that has something like 35 or fewer points
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 03:42:09 pm »
Iversen moves in slow motion, 10 frames per second at most
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,981
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 03:42:35 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 03:29:03 pm
On the brightside, if we beat them, they will need to get a result against Newcastle most likely - as unlikely as that is.

Leicester couldn't beat Everton at home. They're playing like the players know they'll be at different clubs next season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,613
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 03:43:11 pm »
Antonee Robinson had a good World Cup by all accounts, and the two Milan clubs registered an interest (if the gossip is to be believed).

I like him, hes quick, skilful and decent defensively. Wonder what hed cost?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 03:44:07 pm »
Lowest total needed to survive in the PL era? Anyone know? Surely this season will run that record close.

EDIT: 2004-5 West Brom on 34.

You could stay up on 33 this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:42 pm by Kopenhagen »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online DaveyHughes

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 03:45:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:38:08 pm
Vardy looks like he won a contest. A shadow of the player he was

He's 36, soon to collect his free bus pass. What did you expect?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 03:45:17 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:40:26 pm
Newcastle have to play both Leeds and Leicester?  It'd be nice if those teams would stop being shit (except against us, Leicester).

Would be massively helpful in us getting Top 4 and also putting more pressure on Everton.
West Ham play Leeds three days after the second (away) leg of the Conference, Leeds have a full week of recovery then next up they play Leicester a week later.

Possibilities for Leeds as hopefully West Ham will be running on fumes
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:43:11 pm
Antonee Robinson had a good World Cup by all accounts, and the two Milan clubs registered an interest (if the gossip is to be believed).

I like him, hes quick, skilful and decent defensively. Wonder what hed cost?

Yeah, he looks decent.

No idea on cost though. Sorry.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,332
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 03:45:47 pm »
Leicester not beating Everton has cost them big time. Maddison the egotistical twat
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,696
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 03:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:44:07 pm
Lowest total needed to survive in the PL era? Anyone know? Surely this season will run that record close.

West Brom had 34 back in 2005.  They were last going into the final day.

Norwich 33 (lost)
Soton 32 (lost)
Palace 32 (drew)
West Brom 31 (won)

I think that's the record in the PL era?
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 03:46:32 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Today at 03:45:11 pm
He's 36, soon to collect his free bus pass. What did you expect?
yep, he's always relied on pace to get in behind defenders, once that's gone he's back to being a non-league player
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm »
Leicester are horrible.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,876
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 03:47:33 pm »
Could see that coming a mile away.

3-0
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 03:47:47 pm »
Well deserved 3-0
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,419
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 03:48:13 pm »
I will be disappointed if we don;t score at least 3 against this lot next Monday.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:42:35 pm
Leicester couldn't beat Everton at home. They're playing like the players know they'll be at different clubs next season.

And that for me has been an issue that will affect Leicester more than their relegation rivals. Not too many players from Everton, Leeds or Nottingham Forest would be snapped up by PL clubs if they went down. But there's plenty of Leicester players who know they will get a contract at a club in the Top 5 European leagues. They have fifteen players whose contracts expire in the next 13 or so months.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 03:48:26 pm »
Might as well fuck off back up the M1 Tories, you are fucked
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,032
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 03:48:37 pm »

Fulham [3] - 0 Leicester; Tom Cairney goal 45' - https://dubz.co/c/298003


Leicester fans loudly chant 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' and boo the team off at half-time.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:50:27 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,502
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 03:48:38 pm »
Outfought, outfoxed and out for the count
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 03:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:13 pm
I will be disappointed if we don;t score at least 3 against this lot next Monday.

They DO look sh!te don't they?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 03:49:48 pm »
United aren't beating Fulham on this show either
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,354
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 03:50:01 pm »
It was clear from the game against the BS how poor Leicester are, therefore no surprise that Fulham have beaten them so easily.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 03:50:10 pm »
Dean Smith sacked before Monday?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:48:13 pm
I will be disappointed if we don;t score at least 3 against this lot next Monday.
they'll do well not to concede 10 in their next two
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 03:50:51 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:45:56 pm
West Brom had 34 back in 2005.  They were last going into the final day.

Norwich 33 (lost)
Soton 32 (lost)
Palace 32 (drew)
West Brom 31 (won)

I think that's the record in the PL era?

See a similar situation this year. It's going to the last day with Leeds, Leicester and Everton having a chance of survival.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,274
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 03:51:06 pm »
Fulham ought to wear jodhpurs and red jackets.. they love murdering foxes that much.

Leicester are down.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,553
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 03:51:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:50:10 pm
Dean Smith sacked before Monday?
I doubt it, apparently Leicester were unbeaten in their last three before today
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,503
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 03:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:50:51 pm
See a similar situation this year. It's going to the last day with Leeds, Leicester and Everton having a chance of survival.

And Forest (especially if they win today)
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,132
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 03:53:17 pm »
Leicester need to be careful that this doesn't get anymore out of hand, because that nice GD cushion they have is going to be degraded even more based on this showing when they face us and Newcastle
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 03:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:52:10 pm
And Forest (especially if they win today)

If Forest win today. They'll fancy their chances in staying up considering you'll probably stay up with 33 points this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:56:05 pm by Garlicbread »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,419
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1278 on: Today at 03:56:21 pm »
John Terry is getting pelters from their fans on twitter.  ;D
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,616
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1279 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm »
Maddison penalty miss is disasterous looking at that table

Bottom 5 are extremely fucking shit

I don't wanna know how many points we've thrown away to them

We'd be in the top 4 comfortably I know that
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32] 33   Go Up
« previous next »
 