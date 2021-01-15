Leicester couldn't beat Everton at home. They're playing like the players know they'll be at different clubs next season.



And that for me has been an issue that will affect Leicester more than their relegation rivals. Not too many players from Everton, Leeds or Nottingham Forest would be snapped up by PL clubs if they went down. But there's plenty of Leicester players who know they will get a contract at a club in the Top 5 European leagues. They have fifteen players whose contracts expire in the next 13 or so months.