Nice one Moyes.



Have to be honest, United don't look a happy camp. Not much belief there, not battling for each other. Very different from us when we Klopp arrived in 2015.



Could see things getting a bit pear shaped for Seven Hag next season.



Finally- that stupid winning mentality, with their entitlement complex that Ferguson built in, is completely destroyed! Ronaldo was the last toxic one around with that swagger. Even during the farce that was Moyesie and Ole, they would always spawn a win or a draw when the chips were really down. Now? Hopeless... hopeless!They've now got an average mentality. Something resembling Tottenham.Just a tiny bit of pressure... and they do a Marionette.It'll be a loooong time before it comes back. We know.