Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May  (Read 14677 times)

Offline the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
Nice one Moyes.

Have to be honest, United don't look a happy camp. Not much belief there, not battling for each other. Very different from us when we Klopp arrived in 2015.

Could see things getting a bit pear shaped for Seven Hag next season.
Finally- that stupid winning mentality, with their entitlement complex that Ferguson built in, is completely destroyed! Ronaldo was the last toxic one around with that swagger. Even during the farce that was Moyesie and Ole, they would always spawn a win or a draw when the chips were really down. Now? Hopeless... hopeless!
They've now got an average mentality. Something resembling Tottenham. ;D
Just a tiny bit of pressure... and they do a Marionette.

It'll be a loooong time before it comes back. We know.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 09:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm
They're capable of throwing in a random shocker. Only need two draws. :)
They've had 2 perfect opportunities to get United over the line this week - the VAR call in our game.. and the Fernandez offside.
They have new masters.

Nah... this lot is done!
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 09:54:57 pm »
Forget United

They'll win the 3 home games. Terrible opposition.

However If Newcastle get big Sammed at Elland Rd it is hugely on

But we need to start converting chances as we are behind them on GD
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
I tell you what though they could lose top 4 to Brighton if Brighton win all their games

They'd only need to draw to bournemouth

Us and Brighton top 4 😂

I'd pay in blood
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm »
Brighton still have Man City and Arsenal to play.
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm
Brighton still have Man City and Arsenal to play.

Ah

Forget the Brighton bit then 😂
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 10:21:56 pm »
Bt desperately trying to absolve de Gea circling his left foot as if it slipped

It absolutely didn't, he was just running back and had to take off from a backwards trajectory instead of a standing position which he should've been in comfortably
Offline stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm »
Wow if United or Newcastle lose their next game then its up for grabs. If we can win our last three games then I think well finish fourth.
Online Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm
Finally- that stupid winning mentality, with their entitlement complex that Ferguson built in, is completely destroyed! Ronaldo was the last toxic one around with that swagger. Even during the farce that was Moyesie and Ole, they would always spawn a win or a draw when the chips were really down. Now? Hopeless... hopeless!

True that

When they go 1-0 behind nowadays I never expect them to win
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:36:54 pm
True that

When they go 1-0 behind nowadays I never expect them to win
and neither do they. 
Offline Statto Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
It reminds me of their run in in 1992 - they had a bunch of games in hand but started losing to the likes of West Ham and then looked totally shot with no confidence in the last few games.

Yep, United had 4 matches in 8 days, started off by beating Southampton 1-0, then drawing at Luton, then lost the next 2, one of them at West Ham, then the loss to us confirmed Leeds as champions.

United that season only won 5 of their last 17 matches, had loads of draws though.
Offline stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm »
De Gea throwing 4th place away. Lucky to get a foul when it wasnt.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 11:22:28 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:19:12 pm
De Gea throwing 4th place away. Lucky to get a foul when it wasnt.

Best part is they want him to sign a new deal.

That 4 year deal they handed to Casemiro is amazing. No wonder he "wanted a new challenge" whilst signing his 350k a week contract.

hahahaha what a mess.
Online a little break

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:13:44 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm
Imagine we did it on goal difference thanks to that 7-0.

This with Everton being relegated is my actual dream end to the season  :wave
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 12:21:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm
He's Captain Black from the Mysterons



Lego Ted Bundy
Offline Bullet500

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 12:32:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:52:37 pm
He's Captain Black from the Mysterons


Nope.

Arteta has the best hairline in England.
Online Skeeve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 01:52:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm
Yes! get in Moysie!

How many times has he actually beaten a top 6 side in his career, it is still a shockingly low amount isn't it?
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 01:54:21 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:52:20 am
How many times has he actually beaten a top 6 side in his career, it is still a shockingly low amount isn't it?

First time the chosen one has beaten United since they unfairly sacked him 6 years ago.
