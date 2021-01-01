2 wins and 2 draws will be enough right now. Just need to win our games. Finish on 71 and we'll be there, I think.



WOLVES (h) BOURNEMOUTH (a) CHELSEA (h) FULHAM (h)

LEEDS (a) BRIGHTON (h) LEICESTER (h) CHELSEA (a)

No they need 3 wins. 2 wins and 2 draws gets them 71 with a worse goal difference. God how sweet that would be with the 7-0!Newcastle *most likely* just need 6 points as that will get them 71 with a better goal difference. BUT assuming they lose twice, that cuts their GD to 30 whilst say we win each of our last 3 games 1-0 that puts us at 28. Basically a large loss for them, or a big win for either of us might mean they have to either get 7 points or just 6.With 4 games left for them each.Realistically one more loss for either and they will begin to seriously worry. A loss for United means they have to be perfect in the other 3 -Not bad fixtures, but don't forget they also have to plan for a Cup final vs City 5 days after Fulham. All this is harder now.Newcastle probably need 2 wins from 4. But might need that extra point depending on scorelines for us both.Now obviously we need to win ours. But Leeds away is now a bit trickier and Brighton is a horrible game that only benefits us for 4th or 5th.Both teams *should* get enough, but we only need one to slip up (unless Brighton go one better and overtake us!)ANNNNND.... Worth noting Brighton have to squeeze in 6 games!!!We've made it interesting at the very least and the lads should be bouncing into the next game at Leicester to keep the pressure on. And we'll know by next Sat evening if either have dropped more points.