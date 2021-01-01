« previous next »
Online BigCDump

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:05:36 pm
I like that all Utd fans are whining that we win our last 5 matches by 1 goal ;D

That's a coincidence. So do they. Kind of.   ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:04:38 pm
Can't see it happening with the games they have left but the fact they've not boxed it off is hilarious. City are going to bum them in that final.
Why you looknig at the mancs? Look at Newcastle.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:07:27 pm
Newastle's schedule is harder than Utd imo

But I would say Newcastle's mentality is better. They are attacking the CL, United really feels like they are trying no to lose the CL spot at this point.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
We could finish third. :lmao

Honestly, nothing would shock me. 2020-21 vibes right now.
Online MH41

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:44:02 pm
The commentator calling Paqueta, "Packatar" is killing me. You have one job, at least try to get players names right.

Just wait until you hear the correct way to pronounce Fernandes!
It's quite something actually
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Utd having those 3 home games is probably going to save their CL bacon.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Well that'll do

Just win the next 3 reds ffs

Give yourselves the chance
Online lamonti

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:42:29 pm
He can reach this level but not consistently. Thats one of the reasons why West Ham is where it is.

He won't be West Ham next season.

I can't imagine a less "Liverpool player" than Rice but he's very good, whatever his limitations. He's a complete powerhouse who plays every game and has lots of good qualities along with the aforementioned limitations.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Brighton is still in with a chance of finishing top 4, by the way.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:09:44 pm
But I would say Newcastle's mentality is better. They are attacking the CL, United really feels like they are trying no to lose the CL spot at this point.

United at home in 3 games, with a Manchester-based referee for all 3 games no doubt.
Doubt we'll see a similar performance like we got from Taylor yesterday, somehow.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:02:32 pm
RAWK has always been consistent in our opinion that Davey Moyes is a football genius.

You mean there are people out there who have actually doubted the man's genius  >:(

We Liverpool fans know a good manager when we see one.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:11:50 pm
Brighton is still in with a chance of finishing top 4, by the way.

Brighton still have to play blue mancs and Arsenal mate.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:24 pm
Why you looknig at the mancs? Look at Newcastle.

Think we'd need 3 of their remaining games to go wrong - can't see it. Those teams are in the relegation scrap for a reason
Online Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Utd have an easier run in than Newcastle but look far more vulnerable

They're losing it on Redcafe, hilarious to read.
Online BigCDump

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 09:10:45 pm
Utd having those 3 home games is probably going to save their CL bacon.

But it will kill their main players' hamstrings and mental well being. Then they'll be complaining about injuries next season. Well, duh! Not to mention they'll be going into the FA Cup final not even on fumes.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
This lot are absolutely shit, isn't the baldy Dutch fella meant to be the saviour or something?, his signings are fucking rubbish.
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
They are full on shitting it on redcafe, that's enough for me currently haha
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:51:03 pm
Fernandez clearly offside yet he still moans at the official.
Officials had the perfect opportunity to give it to United there...
Anyway, like I said- West Ham is their bogey team. At the height of their powers under Ferguson, they still drew or lost to the Hammers on a regular basis.
Online Ray K

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
It reminds me of their run in in 1992 - they had a bunch of games in hand but started losing to the likes of West Ham and then looked totally shot with no confidence in the last few games.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Mozology on Today at 09:12:56 pm
Utd have an easier run in than Newcastle but look far more vulnerable

They're losing it on Redcafe, hilarious to read.
I still think 4th is beyond us now, but it's great seeing that lot squirm! ;D
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:12:23 pm
Brighton still have to play blue mancs and Arsenal mate.

True. Can't see them getting much out of those two games.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
I think we get top 4 if we win out.
Online End Product

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Get in ! Great results today,  27 per cent chance was 7 percent before spurs according to football manager simulator.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:17:31 pm
It reminds me of their run in in 1992 - they had a bunch of games in hand but started losing to the likes of West Ham and then looked totally shot with no confidence in the last few games.
Yep- the Hammers have been one of the teams who've had much success over them- even before their heyday in the 90's and 2000's
When we looked like we were challengers during their time under Ferguson, I used to have those 2 fixtures down as points dropped... and they usually were.
Online Byrnee

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:04:18 pm
2 wins and 2 draws will be enough right now. Just need to win our games. Finish on 71 and we'll be there, I think.



No they need 3 wins. 2 wins and 2 draws gets them 71 with a worse goal difference. God how sweet that would be with the 7-0!

Newcastle *most likely* just need 6 points as that will get them 71 with a better goal difference. BUT assuming they lose twice, that cuts their GD to 30 whilst say we win each of our last 3 games 1-0 that puts us at 28. Basically a large loss for them, or a big win for either of us might mean they have to either get 7 points or just 6.

With 4 games left for them each.

Realistically one more loss for either and they will begin to seriously worry. A loss for United means they have to be perfect in the other 3 -
WOLVES (h) BOURNEMOUTH (a) CHELSEA (h) FULHAM (h)

Not bad fixtures, but don't forget they also have to plan for a Cup final vs City 5 days after Fulham. All this is harder now.

Newcastle probably need 2 wins from 4. But might need that extra point depending on scorelines for us both.
LEEDS (a) BRIGHTON (h) LEICESTER (h) CHELSEA (a)

Now obviously we need to win ours. But Leeds away is now a bit trickier and Brighton is a horrible game that only benefits us for 4th or 5th.
Both teams *should* get enough, but we only need one to slip up (unless Brighton go one better and overtake us!)
ANNNNND... they both have to fit in 4 games across the next 20 days whereas we have 3. Worth noting Brighton have to squeeze in 6 games!!!

We've made it interesting at the very least and the lads should be bouncing into the next game at Leicester to keep the pressure on. And we'll know by next Sat evening if either have dropped more points.



Online shank94

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Fat Lampard to finally turn up?
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
It's a shame the cup final is at the end of the season. A battering to City would ruin their already fragile confidence.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Omg de Gea I've just seen it.

:lmao
Online Mozology

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
 Utd have Wolves, Chelsea (both at home) and B'mouth away. Can see at least one draw there. I see us winning all our remaining games. Comes down to their home game against Fulham, who'll still be smarting after their Cup exit.

