Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May

Ycuzz

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:39:06 pm
I thought Cumbersome Fake and Trauma were still their house band

;D
DonkeyWan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm
Malacia, pushes player over, later two legged tackle with scissors (s'ok, he rubbed the ball), tears back of leg. Finally gets a card. The old 'let it flow' (presumably the mean blood).
The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:40:31 pm
Declan Rice is a very good player.
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #723 on: Today at 07:40:32 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:38:49 pm
Another shocking challenge by a United player

He will do something else bad this game, hes a red card in waiting.
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #724 on: Today at 07:41:16 pm
They are reffed totally different to our game, the league are desperate for them to get in the top 4
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #725 on: Today at 07:42:16 pm
Well done for smacking Fernandez wish more people would.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #726 on: Today at 07:42:55 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:41:16 pm
They are reffed totally different to our game, the league are desperate for them to get in the top 4

United are their biggest product and with the Qataris buying them there is plenty money available
lgvkarlos

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #727 on: Today at 07:46:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:40:31 pm
Declan Rice is a very good player.
Litterly sniffs out danger and then uses the ball effectively every time, would be great under Klopp but there will be better value about as they will want big money.
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #728 on: Today at 07:47:20 pm
That looked like a handball
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #729 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm
He moved his arm to it. Ridiculous
Coolie High

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #730 on: Today at 07:47:51 pm
Penalty.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #731 on: Today at 07:47:56 pm
What the fuck?! He moved his arm to the ball
Ycuzz

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #732 on: Today at 07:47:59 pm
Oo
12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #733 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm
Atwell bent bastard
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #734 on: Today at 07:48:23 pm
that was a pen ffs
Bobinhood

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #735 on: Today at 07:48:24 pm
Looked a handball to me
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #736 on: Today at 07:48:30 pm
That is fucking sick
PIPA23

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #737 on: Today at 07:48:33 pm
lol...

100% penalty should be given.
stevieG786

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #738 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm
That was a handball
lgvkarlos

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #739 on: Today at 07:48:45 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:51 pm
He moved his arm to it. Ridiculous
And then controlled it with his arm
Hoenheim

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #740 on: Today at 07:48:46 pm
The refs are doing their best to keep all 11 players of United on the pitch, fuck off
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #741 on: Today at 07:48:48 pm
that was hand ball,

Mancs lucky its only 1 against. Hammers may live to regret that.

Awful half from Man Utd.
RJH

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #742 on: Today at 07:48:50 pm
Bring them back out for a pen!
RedBec1993

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #743 on: Today at 07:48:52 pm
Thats a stonewall penalty, he made a move towards the ball!!!
McSquared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #744 on: Today at 07:48:59 pm
Never a pen that. If youre united
Kopenhagen

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #745 on: Today at 07:49:12 pm
That's a penalty??? Oh wait, it's United.
swoopy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #746 on: Today at 07:49:16 pm
If that's at the other end it's given ffs
4pool

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #747 on: Today at 07:49:18 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 07:48:24 pm
Looked a handball to me

And 99% of the world.
Ycuzz

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #748 on: Today at 07:49:22 pm
Should be a pen that. Would have been better if he didn't move his arm..
Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #749 on: Today at 07:49:22 pm
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 07:48:33 pm
lol...

100% penalty should be given.

Yeah, that was never going to be given.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #750 on: Today at 07:49:23 pm
The Howard Webb effect. Bent as fuck.
TomDcs

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #751 on: Today at 07:49:29 pm
Different rules for United
tray fenny

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #752 on: Today at 07:49:32 pm
pen all day cheatin fuckers.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #753 on: Today at 07:49:37 pm
What the hell was that at the end!? Surely motioned his arm to the ball!?
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #754 on: Today at 07:49:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:51 pm
He moved his arm to it. Ridiculous
clearly handball and for any other team that's a penalty
The G in Gerrard

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #755 on: Today at 07:49:56 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:47:51 pm
He moved his arm to it. Ridiculous
Agreed. Pathetic officiating.
Golyo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #756 on: Today at 07:50:33 pm
It seemed to me that his hand was in front of his body, and it hit his hand, not his elbow. Can we get more replays, Jason?
ShrewKop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #757 on: Today at 07:50:40 pm
https://youtu.be/7S9ReqhKx9k

The refs with United in either box vs us
End Product

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #758 on: Today at 07:50:44 pm
I expect to see the wide eyed despair of Moyes by 9pm.

Still, de gea comedy moment.
SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
Reply #759 on: Today at 07:50:49 pm
not to worry, Webb will be on the phone to WH to apologize tomorrow.
