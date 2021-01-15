Forgot Gordon played for Newcastle, has he actually scored for them yet?
And the most ridiculous haircut of the bank holiday weekend goes to...
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Taylor as fourth official!
Surely yer one on the bench for Brentford yesterday?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Disgraceful cheating
I mean, I hate Man City and Newcastle given who their owners are but Arsenal make it so hard to root for them.
Hope Ramsdale is okay, that looked really scary! Could have taken his head right off
Have to say it's hilarious watching the stunts being pulled when it's not against us
Loving ' Toon' fans going mad at Arsenal's antics.. hypocritical unaware pricks
Crosby Nick never fails.
Yeah, if it werent for City theyd be villains this season.
So Arsenal might hit 86-89 points
. And lose the title by 7 or 8 points
god this league is exciting
Leeds spawning a win and a draw when they play Brighton would be ideal for us.
Page created in 0.045 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]