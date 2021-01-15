« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May  (Read 7435 times)

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,674
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #520 on: Today at 06:12:05 pm »
You know we're qualifying final day on an Allison 9 save shut out, pen save 90 +5 and bicycle in the 96thm. Its obvious.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,649
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #521 on: Today at 06:12:23 pm »
Great result Arsenal. Knew Arteta was good ;D
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,475
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:12:32 pm »
Leeds spawning a win and a draw when they play Brighton would be ideal for us.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,308
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #523 on: Today at 06:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:11:49 pm
Forgot Gordon played for Newcastle, has he actually scored for them yet?

Dont think so.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 06:11:02 pm
And the most ridiculous haircut of the bank holiday weekend goes to...

Surely yer one on the bench for Brentford yesterday?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,498
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:13:59 pm »
Taylor as fourth official!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,745
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #526 on: Today at 06:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:13:59 pm
Taylor as fourth official!
Must be in shock at all these fouls not getting yellow cards
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,527
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #527 on: Today at 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 06:13:08 pm
Surely yer one on the bench for Brentford yesterday?

I was on about Saint Maximin but Gordons is equally as ridiculous.

Although, I am curious to see the Brentford barnet you speak of.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,308
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #528 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm »
What an awful dive.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #529 on: Today at 06:16:50 pm »
Disgraceful cheating
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,745
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #530 on: Today at 06:17:59 pm »
Nothing wrong at all with Ramsdale here
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:16:50 pm
Disgraceful cheating

Two biggest teams in the league for it are playing against each other, was always gonna happen
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,115
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #532 on: Today at 06:18:18 pm »
A three game ban for Guimares or Trippier, or Pope going off with a last man foul, would be a lovely cherry on top now
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,073
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #533 on: Today at 06:18:21 pm »
Not even a booking for that. Ref's are shite on diving.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,725
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #534 on: Today at 06:18:26 pm »
I mean, I hate Man City and Newcastle given who their owners are but Arsenal make it so hard to root for them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,713
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #535 on: Today at 06:19:06 pm »
Laughable from Ramsdale.  ;D
Logged

Online TobyLFC

  • or not Toby LFC, that is the question
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • Golf is amazing!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #536 on: Today at 06:19:37 pm »
Hope Ramsdale is okay, that looked really scary!  Could have taken his head right off
Logged
it comes down to reality, and it's fine with me cause I've let it slide...

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #537 on: Today at 06:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:18:26 pm
I mean, I hate Man City and Newcastle given who their owners are but Arsenal make it so hard to root for them.

It's embarrassing isn't it?
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #538 on: Today at 06:19:42 pm »
this game is a disgrace.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #539 on: Today at 06:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:18:26 pm
I mean, I hate Man City and Newcastle given who their owners are but Arsenal make it so hard to root for them.

Yeah, if it werent for City theyd be villains this season.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,024
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #540 on: Today at 06:20:01 pm »
Have to say it's hilarious watching the stunts being pulled when it's not against us ;D

That dive was embarrassing though and not a peep.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #541 on: Today at 06:20:06 pm »
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 06:19:37 pm
Hope Ramsdale is okay, that looked really scary!  Could have taken his head right off

Could have killed him!
Logged

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,161
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #542 on: Today at 06:20:57 pm »
Could do with Newcastle GD going down a bit too.
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #543 on: Today at 06:21:00 pm »
Loving ' Toon' fans going mad at Arsenal's antics.. hypocritical unaware pricks
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,469
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #544 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm »
So Arsenal might hit 86-89 points . And lose the title by 7 or 8 points  god this league is exciting
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,308
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #545 on: Today at 06:21:12 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:20:01 pm
Have to say it's hilarious watching the stunts being pulled when it's not against us ;D

Thats how I feel especially as its Newcastle. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,412
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #546 on: Today at 06:21:35 pm »
Quote from: andyrol on Today at 06:21:00 pm
Loving ' Toon' fans going mad at Arsenal's antics.. hypocritical unaware pricks

Yep!  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #547 on: Today at 06:21:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:18:26 pm
I mean, I hate Man City and Newcastle given who their owners are but Arsenal make it so hard to root for them.

Given it helps us today as well Im firmly in the nice one Aaron camp.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #548 on: Today at 06:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:19:48 pm
Yeah, if it werent for City theyd be villains this season.

Absolutely, they're cheats. Just think back to our game against them at their place, disgraceful.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,053
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #549 on: Today at 06:22:56 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:21:11 pm
So Arsenal might hit 86-89 points . And lose the title by 7 or 8 points  god this league is exciting
I really hope City get hit with some big sanctions. Not likely but fuck me this league is boring as shit.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May
« Reply #550 on: Today at 06:23:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:12:32 pm
Leeds spawning a win and a draw when they play Brighton would be ideal for us.

It would be perfect.

However, one defeat for Newcastle could be enough to see us overtake them. I fancy us to make up the +7 GD Newcastle currently have over us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 