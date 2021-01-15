« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 6th - 8th May

redgriffin73
Reply #240
Lovely goal.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Chakan
Reply #241
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:45:16 pm »
Terrible keeping though
Vote For Pedro
Reply #242
« Reply #242 on: Today at 04:45:17 pm »
Lovely stuff! Enjoying this, must be the sun getting to my ginger head
kennedy81
Reply #243
« Reply #243 on: Today at 04:45:18 pm »
get in.
4pool
Reply #244
« Reply #244 on: Today at 04:45:21 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:43:48 pm
Gettttt the fuck in!!!!!

My tv is behind...was wondering what the goal was..lol
Carras Left Foot
Reply #245
« Reply #245 on: Today at 04:45:24 pm »
KSA are sharpening the machetes as we speak
Redsnappa
Reply #246
« Reply #246 on: Today at 04:45:31 pm »
Well that's put the cat amongst the Saudi pigeons  ;D
deano2727
Reply #247
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:44:36 pm
Hes class.

I keep saying it, but he is their star man for me. I'd take him over Saka.
jillc
Reply #248
« Reply #248 on: Today at 04:45:42 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 04:43:35 pm
Like "beheading" outraged, or just "fuming" outraged?

Fuming definitely about that goal. 😀
Wabaloolah
Reply #249
« Reply #249 on: Today at 04:45:55 pm »
That's awful from Pope though, Pickfordesque
DelTrotter
Reply #250
« Reply #250 on: Today at 04:46:34 pm »
Zinchenko is awful. A comedy show defensively
classycarra
Reply #251
« Reply #251 on: Today at 04:46:37 pm »
Bad one to concede for Pope
LovelyCushionedHeader
Reply #252
« Reply #252 on: Today at 04:46:46 pm »
Similar to us against Newcastle really. You just need to get through the first 10 minutes against them.
Wabaloolah
Reply #253
« Reply #253 on: Today at 04:47:20 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:43:20 pm
VAR is so shit ;D wasted how many minutes on that? how many identical replays did they show there, not one single alternative angle to help make a better decision


at least they got the decision right
bird_lfc
Reply #254
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:48:32 pm »
Newcastle have got Fat Sams Leeds at Elland road next right?

Drop points here and thatll be a nervy game (I dunno why Im doing it to myself)
StL-Dono
Reply #255
« Reply #255 on: Today at 04:48:51 pm »
Ugh...   feels dirty wanting Arsenal to win here. 

But, no less dirty than it would be cheering for the Saudis. 
classycarra
Reply #256
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:47:20 pm
at least they got the decision right
yep, but don't really know why it had to cost about four plus minutes of the game, when they literally weren't even to access a second replay (beyond the one that instantly showed it wasn't a pen) in all that time. silly theatre of the ref watching a screen too.
rob1966
Reply #257
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:49:10 pm »
Get your own fucking songs, knobheads :wanker
A Red Abroad
Reply #258
« Reply #258 on: Today at 04:50:10 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:48:32 pm
Newcastle have got Fat Sams Leeds at Elland road next right?

Drop points here and thatll be a nervy game (I dunno why Im doing it to myself)

It's the hope that kills you.

:)
duvva 💅
Reply #259
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:51:10 pm »
Good start Arsenal, think theyll need another at least, but cant argue so far
jillc
Reply #260
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:51:11 pm »
That should have been 0-2.
red mongoose
Reply #261
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:51:20 pm »
I just realized that they made Camilla a queen on the same day as the Kentucky Derby  :lmao  Slightly off topic, I guess. Sorry.
eddiedingle
Reply #262
« Reply #262 on: Today at 04:51:21 pm »
Still can't believe how Arsenal ballsed up at home to Southampton.
PeterTheRed
Reply #263
« Reply #263 on: Today at 04:51:25 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 04:48:51 pm
Ugh...   feels dirty wanting Arsenal to win here. 

But, no less dirty than it would be cheering for the Saudis. 

Cheering against Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi?

The easiest thing in the World ...
Wabaloolah
Reply #264
« Reply #264 on: Today at 04:51:34 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:48:59 pm
yep, but don't really know why it had to cost about four plus minutes of the game, when they literally weren't even to access a second replay (beyond the one that instantly showed it wasn't a pen) in all that time. silly theatre of the ref watching a screen too.
yep that could have just been overturned without him going to the screen but they seem to do it for every decision now if it needs to be overturned
Phineus
Reply #265
« Reply #265 on: Today at 04:51:34 pm »
Odegaard man.
a little break
Reply #266
« Reply #266 on: Today at 04:51:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:10 pm
Get your own fucking songs, knobheads :wanker

It's infuriating
