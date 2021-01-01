« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.  (Read 15699 times)

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #480 on: Today at 05:36:48 pm »

The lost art of a sensible debate eh?

Liverpool as a community has an understandable reason to be suspicious of the national government and cynical of everything that embodies the south east, as the part of the country that took control of the Hillsborough narrative and as the part of the country that prospered through Thatcherism at the cost of the North, Midlands and South Wales. In the minds of many from these deprived areas the country was split during the 1980s into competing geographic factions: the old working class communities that enabled the Industrial Revolution against the new service industry based middle classes of the Home Counties. So anyone with an ounce of emotional intelligence can understand how the royal family can be wrapped up in Liverpools world view as being on the other side, geographical, economically, politically and culturally. And the connections to the Irish community clearly play a part too.

Whats to say about the other side of the argument? First of all, none of us really know what the royal family really think of Liverpool, there is no evidence of positive or negative attitudes from them towards Liverpool. Second, many deeply working class communities rely on the royal family, and more broadly, national pride,  as a social tool to build their communities around. You can argue this is perverse (it is) but it is irrefutably evident not just in the council estates of the South but the North too. People who havent got enough money to fill the car can still find a way of taking positives from their lives by following the progress of William, Kate, Harry, George etc. To some, prayers help, for others, its the footage of Louise waving badly from the balcony. Im not justifying it, its batshit crazy, but it is true. Third, we who use the argument of economic disparity ought to take a second look at our line of argument. 2023/24 home kits going for £125, kids equivalents at £60. The club needlessly changing kits once a year. We covet sightings of players who earn more in a month than all of us lot will earn in a lifetime. We sing and we chant eagerly about people who hold more wealth than even some of the extended members Royal family will ever dream of. We help to create economic inequality in hundreds of inadvertent ways each time we interact with this club.

Im not here to say whats right or wrong. Im here to say lets hold our views a little more loosely.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #481 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:50:41 pm
nice

like the way you've put the king in red whilst using our logo nicely placed

and kenny is cut out nice and sharp but it doesn't look like a cut'n'paste job - and the hand overlaying the text is a nice subtle touch

nice kerning too - one critique i have is that the leading is a bit tight so from a distance the words could meld as one

but top effort  :wave

Graphic designer per chance?

;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #482 on: Today at 05:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 05:36:48 pm
What’s to say about the other side of the argument? First of all, none of us really know what the royal family really think of Liverpool, there is no evidence of positive or negative attitudes from them towards Liverpool.

Based on them being happy to use £millions of taxpayer's money to pay for their 'jolly' - in the middle of a cost of living crisis and food banks required everywhere - I'd suggest they don't think much of 'their subjects' at all - whichever city.

If I was a gambling man, which I'm not, I'd bet that they don't give a single f*ck about you or me - apart from maybe hoping that we keep paying our taxes. :)



Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 05:36:48 pm
Second, many deeply working class communities rely on the royal family, and more broadly, national pride,  as a social tool to build their communities around. You can argue this is perverse (it is) but it is irrefutably evident not just in the council estates of the South but the North too. People who haven’t got enough money to fill the car can still find a way of taking positives from their lives by following the progress of William, Kate, Harry, George etc.

I can't get onboard with this at all. Sorry. Folk need to be weened off living through 'celebrities' - if that is indeed what they're doing. Abolition of the monarchy would be a good start.

I live in a country where they celebrate topping their aristos. It also gets way more 'tourists' than the UK (I only added this because I still hear/read the 'they're good for tourism' trope).



Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 05:36:48 pm
I’m not here to say what’s right or wrong. I’m here to say let’s hold our views a little more loosely.

Me neither. Just my 'loose' views.

:)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #483 on: Today at 06:36:52 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 05:39:20 pm
Graphic designer per chance?

;)

guilty as charged - here's your £5 ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,137
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #484 on: Today at 06:45:15 pm »
I explained my feelings about all this yesterday, I probably (certainly) have a very unnecessary worry about the image of the club and foremost the city of Liverpool, and as I said it's a 'me thing'.
On the way home from the match yesterday I was chatting to my lad about it all and I repeated my view point about what people might think.
His reply was "don't worry about it dad, I find the rest of the country and the brexit voting c*nts repulsive"  :lmao

Logged

Online rewood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #485 on: Today at 06:56:03 pm »
Maybe need to change the Differences post back to hate.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #486 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:45:15 pm
I explained my feelings about all this yesterday, I probably (certainly) have a very unnecessary worry about the image of the club and foremost the city of Liverpool, and as I said it's a 'me thing'.
On the way home from the match yesterday I was chatting to my lad about it all and I repeated my view point about what people might think.
His reply was "don't worry about it dad, I find the rest of the country and the brexit voting c*nts repulsive"  :lmao

Good lad!  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,539
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #487 on: Today at 07:05:57 pm »
I have no problem with people idolizing royalties, there are many sillier hobbies,  but why should I pay for it?
Privatize it. Take their massive properties and let them find their own income. I dont think it would be too hard for them.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,137
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #488 on: Today at 07:22:51 pm »
In case you missed it in the main thread there's 5 good podcasts from the Guardian about the cost of crown & the royals etc, if you can be arsed.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/series/todayinfocus
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #489 on: Today at 07:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 05:36:48 pm
We sing and we chant eagerly about people who hold more wealth than even some of the extended members Royal family will ever dream of. We help to create economic inequality in hundreds of inadvertent ways each time we interact with this club.

Could that be because we have a strong, mutual, connection with those people ? We invest our time, money, & emotions, in the grand hope that they can make us happy, & quite often they do. There is also a connection when we see a young promising lad rise through the ranks & become a world class player. A lot of us, at one point in our lives, held dreams of being that young lad. Nobody dreams of being a royal family member because there is no connection & it's a closed shop.

Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,539
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #490 on: Today at 07:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 05:36:48 pm
We sing and we chant eagerly about people who hold more wealth than even some of the extended members Royal family will ever dream of. We help to create economic inequality in hundreds of inadvertent ways each time we interact with this club.
Yes, but we do it voluntarily. We dont force other people to support LFC, we dont collect tax money for LFC.
Also, LFC doesnt have a history of murdering and enslaving innocent people.
Logged

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #491 on: Today at 08:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 07:38:23 pm
Could that be because we have a strong, mutual, connection with those people ? We invest our time, money, & emotions, in the grand hope that they can make us happy, & quite often they do. There is also a connection when we see a young promising lad rise through the ranks & become a world class player. A lot of us, at one point in our lives, held dreams of being that young lad. Nobody dreams of being a royal family member because there is no connection & it's a closed shop.

Seems a fair point.
Logged

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #492 on: Today at 08:48:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:46:54 pm
Yes, but we do it voluntarily. We dont force other people to support LFC, we dont collect tax money for LFC.
Also, LFC doesnt have a history of murdering and enslaving innocent people.

Yep, good point. Do you think LFC (and elite football generally) is free of a more casual form of financial exploitation? Im not sure. The amount of money we need just to complete at elite level requires some very profitable income streams. And big profits dont come without some kind of flip side. Not wanting to cast a cloud on us but just a little of my personal worries about a club that is diehard socialist and republican on the outside but is the 7th richest club in the world on the inside  :)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:00:23 pm by Penfold78 »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,396
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:06:26 pm »
In what seems an attempt at trolling, YNWA is being sung at the Coronation Concert.
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:09:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:26 pm
In what seems an attempt at trolling, YNWA is being sung at the Coronation Concert.

It was a great rendition of it nonetheless.
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:12:32 pm »
YNWA. Windsor. And theres a little olive branch if ever Ive seen one. Itll fall on lots of deaf ears I suspect. But I heard it.
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:14:30 pm »
Andrea sang it at the m&s arena when he came to Liverpool on his tour. Good rendition
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 09:12:32 pm
YNWA. Windsor. And theres a little olive branch if ever Ive seen one. Itll fall on lots of deaf ears I suspect. But I heard it.

Lol
Logged

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #498 on: Today at 09:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 09:12:32 pm
YNWA. Windsor. And theres a little olive branch if ever Ive seen one. Itll fall on lots of deaf ears I suspect. But I heard it.

I must say it is a rather unexpected gesture - it shows the boos are being listened to somewhere. 
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
  • JFT97
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #499 on: Today at 09:18:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:06:26 pm
In what seems an attempt at trolling, YNWA is being sung at the Coronation Concert.

I would say if it was trolling it backfired on them. How many thousands of people have just clapped and cheered at the end of YNWA. Most of the people there are probably tories. London clubs will be outraged that no one booed or jeered it.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,098
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #500 on: Today at 09:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 09:12:32 pm
YNWA. Windsor. And theres a little olive branch if ever Ive seen one. Itll fall on lots of deaf ears I suspect. But I heard it.

 :lmao
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,276
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #501 on: Today at 09:20:56 pm »
Camilla was signing along too. That plus the picture of her in the Old Barn pub near the ground and the evidence is mounting that shes a massive Red.  :P
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 