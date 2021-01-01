Why does your country not have an actual national anthem though, instead of one praising just one guy or girl?
That's a question many of us have been asking for years.
An national anthem should ideally be about the country itself, and/or its people - all of them - and/or its identity as a nation. Making it about one privileged individual and fawning over them is just about the worst thing an anthem can do.
The British NA is hands down the worst in the world. It's not the only anthem celebrating a monarch or emperor or other big nob but it's the one with the most servile, gutless, obsequious lyrics - certainly in the first verse, which is all that is normally sung.
By contrast, for example, Kimi Gayo, the Japanese NA, which originally was also about wishing long life and and endless reign for the Emperor (these days the nuance has shifted to wishing a long existence for the nation and people) does this in a rather beautiful, oblique, poetic way so that while I still disagree with the sentiment, the execuation at least has remarkable artistic merit.
Unlike GSTK which is just rank in every way, including the tune which is a godawful whining dirge. Just awful. Again Kimi Gayo mentioned above has lovely, evocative, melancholy tune.
A lot of anthems have crap tunes, and a lot have crap lyrics. The British National Dirge has both turned up to 11. The worst tune, the worst lyrics, the least artistic merit, the worst fawning servility.
It's fucking awful. In every possible way.