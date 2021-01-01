Early days yet but there does seem to be a subtle change in the reaction to yesterday as opposed to what happened following the FA Cup Final last year.



I used to work with a couple of blokes from down South, a Tottenham fan from London and an Arsenal fan from Worthing. Surprisingly, they get on fine with each other and I get on great with both of them. Neither of them are in any way anti-Scouse. They've both visited Liverpool numerous times and they love the place. I met up with them a week or so after the Cup Final last year and I was surprised at how angry they both were at the booing of the anthem at Wembley. I tried to explain the context e.g. it's a general anti-establishment feeling following a 30 year establishment cover up over Hillsborough, that it also goes back to the Thatcher government's stated desire to let Liverpool rot ('managed decline' as the actual Cabinet papers put it) and that, in any case, the anthem is not about 'the nation'. It's about an unelected head of state basking in unearned, inherited by birth opulence in a country where millions of people have to choose between feeding their families or heating their homes.



My two Southern friends listened, but they couldn't get away from seeing booing the anthem as Liverpool fans raising a giant middle finger to the rest of the country. It made me feel uncomfortable, to be honest. I couldn't care less about the free speech warrior hypocrites at GB News and the Daily Mail. But it bothered me that this could be alienating decent people in other parts of the country who I would rather we build bridges with if we possibly can.



Yesterday felt different. For a start, it was undeniably a reaction to the coronation and the 'festivities' being forced on people whether they want it or not. But I also think the mood has changed towards the monarchy in recent months. I think a lot of the warmth and respect people felt for the monarchy was centered on the person of Lizzie, and a lot of it died with her. What happened yesterday can be linked to a wider republican sentiment that's growing and is by no means confined to Liverpool.



The country should be proud that at least one section of the population exercised its right to free speech. What happened at Anfield yesterday is what a free country is supposed to look like. And if their precious monarchy can be so threatened by its anthem being booed at a football match then it really is in trouble.