Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #440
Quote from: KevLFC
Is it just me there or is there less of this with Everton?. After all they share the same city etc. We are a much more diverse in terms of support with supporters all over the world going the game but they join in for support. I don't really see this with Everton.

As a city Liverpool is almost exclusively left wing. Therefore youd expect most Everton fans to be left wing.

What I think is different is the connection of politics to football at Liverpool v Everton. I think Heysel and Hillsborough play a role. I also think in part, Everton want to not be aligned with what Liverpool do. In this regard they dont become Tories but more ignore the political link with their football club.

Not sure what it was like in 80s and that though.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #441
So much more sensible that all that ridiculous nonsense going on in Westminster yesterday.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #442
Quote from: KevLFC
Is it just me there or is there less of this with Everton?. After all they share the same city etc. We are a much more diverse in terms of support with supporters all over the world going the game but they join in for support. I don't really see this with Everton.

Everton's identity is that they hate us and don't want anything to do with anything we do.

Although they were happy to copy our coach welcomes.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #443
Quote from: KevLFC
Is it just me there or is there less of this with Everton?. After all they share the same city etc. We are a much more diverse in terms of support with supporters all over the world going the game but they join in for support. I don't really see this with Everton.

Saw a few of the usual comments from them this morning about were 5k locals and 50k woolsmakes them trying to claim we do t speak for them even weirder if they do claim to be all Liverpudlians.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #444
If LFC fans were campaigning for 'Free Ice Cream For All' - the Ev fans would want ice cream banned.  ;D
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #445
Quote from: KevLFC
Is it just me there or is there less of this with Everton?. After all they share the same city etc. We are a much more diverse in terms of support with supporters all over the world going the game but they join in for support. I don't really see this with Everton.

I suppose we'll find out the next time Everton reach an FA Cup Final, although by then we'll all probably be too old and senile to notice. As I remember though, the minutes silence for Lizzie's death didn't go too well at Goodison.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #446
Quote from: Fromola
Everton's identity is that they hate us and don't want anything to do with anything we do.

Although they were happy to copy our coach welcomes.

That bit is true. It just makes our club more powerful if they see themselves that way!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #447
Quote from: A Red Abroad
If LFC fans were campaigning for 'Free Ice Cream For All' - the Ev fans would want ice cream banned.  ;D

Especially a strawberry or red velvet flavor.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #448
Quote from: A Red Abroad
If LFC fans were campaigning for 'Free Ice Cream For All' - the Ev fans would want ice cream banned.  ;D

or rebranded to 'I Scream'...
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #449
Anyone in the Kop yesterday know how this lad fared during/after the anthem?   ???



https://twitter.com/Daniel_Bentham0/status/1655178814849155074
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #450
Early days yet but there does seem to be a subtle change in the reaction to yesterday as opposed to what happened following the FA Cup Final last year. 

I used to work with a couple of blokes from down South, a Tottenham fan from London and an Arsenal fan from Worthing.  Surprisingly, they get on fine with each other and I get on great with both of them.  Neither of them are in any way anti-Scouse.  They've both visited Liverpool numerous times and they love the place.  I met up with them a week or so after the Cup Final last year and I was surprised at how angry they both were at the booing of the anthem at Wembley.  I tried to explain the context e.g. it's a general anti-establishment feeling following a 30 year establishment cover up over Hillsborough, that it also goes back to the Thatcher government's stated desire to let Liverpool rot ('managed decline' as the actual Cabinet papers put it) and that, in any case, the anthem is not about 'the nation'.  It's about an unelected head of state basking in unearned, inherited by birth opulence in a country where millions of people have to choose between feeding their families or heating their homes.

My two Southern friends listened, but they couldn't get away from seeing booing the anthem as Liverpool fans raising a giant middle finger to the rest of the country.  It made me feel uncomfortable, to be honest.  I couldn't care less about the free speech warrior hypocrites at GB News and the Daily Mail.  But it bothered me that this could be alienating decent people in other parts of the country who I would rather we build bridges with if we possibly can.

Yesterday felt different.  For a start, it was undeniably a reaction to the coronation and the 'festivities' being forced on people whether they want it or not.  But I also think the mood has changed towards the monarchy in recent months.  I think a lot of the warmth and respect people felt for the monarchy was centered on the person of Lizzie, and a lot of it died with her.  What happened yesterday can be linked to a wider republican sentiment that's growing and is by no means confined to Liverpool.

The country should be proud that at least one section of the population exercised its right to free speech.  What happened at Anfield yesterday is what a free country is supposed to look like.  And if their precious monarchy can be so threatened by its anthem being booed at a football match then it really is in trouble.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #451
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
Why does your country not have an actual national anthem though, instead of one praising just one guy or girl?
That's a question many of us have been asking for years.

An national anthem should ideally be about the country itself, and/or its people - all of them - and/or its identity as a nation. Making it about one privileged individual and fawning over them is just about the worst thing an anthem can do.

The British NA is hands down the worst in the world. It's not the only anthem celebrating a monarch or emperor or other big nob but it's the one with the most servile, gutless, obsequious lyrics - certainly in the first verse, which is all that is normally sung.

By contrast, for example, Kimi Gayo, the Japanese NA, which originally was also about wishing long life and and endless reign for the Emperor (these days the nuance has shifted to wishing a long existence for the nation and people) does this in a rather beautiful, oblique, poetic way so that while I still disagree with the sentiment, the execuation at least has remarkable artistic merit.

Unlike GSTK which is just rank in every way, including the tune which is a godawful whining dirge. Just awful. Again Kimi Gayo mentioned above has lovely, evocative, melancholy tune.

A lot of anthems have crap tunes, and a lot have crap lyrics. The British National Dirge has both turned up to 11. The worst tune, the worst lyrics, the least artistic merit, the worst fawning servility.

It's fucking awful. In every possible way.
