Been there mate,also in my early 30's as it happened.









In my mid 20's the Grim Reaper actually looked in my window one night during a week long bender at the end of which somebody put acid in my beer. He just gazed in my direction kind of sardonically and i got the overwhelming impression that A) if he made the slightest move in my direction i was a dead man, and B) he was laughing at me and not bothering because he felt i was such a gimme he didn't even need to be bothered. I was screaming top of my lungs at the window ( tree shadow window it was, swaying branches all the time) "f off go away im too young its not my time no way" and then a montage of extremely foolish things i had done, since the time i discovered alcohol roughly 10 years earlier, and it dawned on me that the man in fact had a very strong case. Any number of times things could easily have gone sideways. One example, I got hit by a mack truck blowing through a stop sign at 3 am, spun the car about a dozen times and wrote it off forever it never moved again, came to a rest i hadn't even spilt my beer. That was just one example, there were many. I was a nutcase in my 20's, as i remember it nowWell anyway as this montage ran through my head and i realized i actually had a case to answer to the Grim Reaper who was standing right in front of me, Ive never been as frightened before or since. i was literally in terror. In fact, it was too much and it literally bent my brain, i felt something "pull" in exactly the same way you would pull a calf muscle or any other muscle doing sport. to this very day i can put my finger on the exact spot, its on the right side of my head just above the temple and back a bit.He never did move towards me and eventually he just faded away, my girlfriend managed to calm me down some and i went off to bed. Heres the real kicker: In the morning when i woke up, i had lost all desire for alcohol whatever. it was just gone.It took me many years to figure out what had happened, but my working hypothesis is that my own brain judged that we were at defcon 3 here and staged an intervention, and basically just re-wired a bypass right around the desire for a booze. instead it coupled that desire with utter terror and the fear of imminent death. I dont have to work at it or try or anything, offered booze i just get feeling of a mild distaste and would no more want it than i would want to drink piss or poison or anything else harmful or really gross. Its literally a gift from god, i often wonder if science could work with what happened to me to help other people because i mean, it worked pretty good. I didn't actually quit drinking the next day, i went drinking twice more because it was what i knew for a lifestyle, and it just turned out that i just didn't like it, i literally had to force myself to drink and i didn't like it and it wasn't fun, and after the second time i just quit trying. Thats 36, 37 years ago now.100% true story. Possibly off topic