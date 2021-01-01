« previous next »
Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:26:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:38 pm
I was close to death in my early 30's, this is my punishment for cheating the reaper ;D

Your Mrs is a royalist. I'm in shock rob.  ???
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:27:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:38 pm
I was close to death in my early 30's, this is my punishment for cheating the reaper ;D

Glad you survived mate. :)
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:32:44 pm
How much does this royal coronation cost the British taxpayers?
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:34:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:32:44 pm
How much does this royal coronation cost the British taxpayers?

£50-£100m according to the BBC
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:34:38 pm
Damn
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:38:19 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:43:45 am
The bizzies started early...



https://twitter.com/Labour4Republic/status/1654739548809691137

Wankers. THe police had been in talks with them for some time over the past few weeks - everything was okay - and then on the morning of the coronation the police arrest them all.





'Anti-monarchy group Republic's chief arrested at Coronation protest':-

The head of anti-monarchist campaign group Republic has been arrested at a protest in Trafalgar Square ahead of the Coronation.
Footage shows protesters in "Not My King" t-shirts being detained, including Republic's CEO Graham Smith.

www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65507435






Head of UKs leading anti-monarchy group arrested at coronation protest

Republics Graham Smith held at protest on King Charles IIIs procession route in central London

www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/06/head-of-uks-leading-anti-monarchy-group-arrested-at-coronation-protest


'Harry Stratton, a director at Republic, who arrived as Smith and the others were detained, said: They were collecting the placards and bringing them over when the police stopped them. The guys asked why and they were told: We will tell you that once we have searched the vehicle. Thats when they arrested the six organisers.

We asked on what grounds they had been arrested but they wouldnt say. It is a surprise as we had had a number of meetings with the police. They had been making all the right noises.'

A Met spokesperson said: A significant police operation is under way in central London. We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace. The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace. Earlier today we arrested four people in the area of St Martins Lane. They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. We seized lock-on devices."

Stratton said the organisers of the protest had not possessed lock-on devices. What would we lock on to? We are just protesting. He added that one protestor at Trafalgar square had been taken away by police as he had string on him. Its string that was part of his placard", he said. What was he going to do with that?

Human Rights Watch, condemned the arrests. The reports of people being arrested for peacefully protesting the coronation are incredibly alarming. This is something you would expect to see in Moscow not London. Peaceful protests allow individuals to hold those in power to account, something the UK government seems increasingly averse to.

A video of an exchange with one of those arrested was caught on film. One police officer can be heard saying: Im not going to get into a conversation about that, they are under arrest, end of.'




Meanwhile, in Liverpool...





'King Charles coronation: Liverpool to play national anthem before Brentford game':-

Liverpool will play the national anthem before their game against Brentford on Saturday, despite saying they know some fans "have strong views on it".

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65492896

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:39:12 pm
Fuck the inbred tax-dodging nonce-protecting oxygen thieves.

But enough about Man City's owners, fuck the royals too!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:42:45 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:39:12 pm
Fuck the inbred tax-dodging nonce-protecting oxygen thieves.

But enough about Man City's owners, fuck the royals too!

:lmao

Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:27:52 pm
Glad you survived mate. :)

Cheers mate

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:34:03 pm
£50-£100m according to the BBC

How many foodbanks would that keep going for a year?
Fuck the Tories

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:51:31 pm
Kings and queens used to fight in battles for this

This fella has kept roses and learnt welsh
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:53:08 pm
This is going to go well isn't it.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:53:51 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:38:19 pm
...

Meanwhile, in Liverpool...



the fucking greatest - sorry, just swearing my allegiance
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 12:55:50 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:34:03 pm
£50-£100m according to the BBC

I'd guess at that being a much undervalued figure.


'Why we put royal wealth under the microscope on eve of coronation' (a most insightful and illuminating read):-

www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/may/04/why-we-put-royal-wealth-under-the-microscope-on-eve-of-coronation

^ seems the Royals could easily pay these supposed coronation costs - a mere pittance for them.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:05:13 pm
Thats a smart coat Charles is wearing. Im sure Aveline Boswell and Lilo Lil had similar ones in Bread. Wouldnt be surprised if he bought it off them on Vinted.

9-B2-D4-D9-D-B635-42-E9-A90-F-ADD0-E0-A672-F2" border="0
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:07:57 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:42:45 pm
How many foodbanks would that keep going for a year?

I mean, we could feed the hungry, but why do that when we can watch the head of a family worth an estimated £21 billion swan around in a golden carriage and bejewelled hat?
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:29:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:25:38 pm
I was close to death in my early 30's, this is my punishment for cheating the reaper ;D

 ;D Been there mate,also in my early 30's as it happened.


Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:31:17 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 12:38:19 pm
Meanwhile, in Liverpool...





Long the live King?
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:33:00 pm
An Anthem blasted out at Anfield today for a King?....why ever not!

God save our gracious King,
That's what we kopites sing,
God save our King......
He made us victorious,
All those goals glorious,
Long to be one of us,
God save our King.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:39:24 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:29:03 pm
;D Been there mate,also in my early 30's as it happened.




they do realise that that's not how you set up the beginning of a game of chess?

i mean, it's not a matter of life or death...
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:56:47 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:33:00 pm
An Anthem blasted out at Anfield today for a King?....why ever not!

God save our gracious King,
That's what we kopites sing,
God save our King......
He made us victorious,
All those goals glorious,
Long to be one of us,
God save our King.

I find the tune is just too cringeworthy to even sing in jest.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 01:57:35 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:05:13 pm
Thats a smart coat Charles is wearing. Im sure Aveline Boswell and Lilo Lil had similar ones in Bread. Wouldnt be surprised if he bought it off them on Vinted.

9-B2-D4-D9-D-B635-42-E9-A90-F-ADD0-E0-A672-F2" border="0
Some top gear he was being handed there, the sword of governance and some gold bracelets of valour or some shite. Then the supertunica robe full of goldwork but he kept Freddie's  'neckbrace of benefit payments' out the way. Get it back out of the pawnshop next week.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 02:10:45 pm
Will it be a crescendo of boos?  Maybe you can stick your coronation up your arse?  Fuck the tories?  Allez-Allez-Allez perhaps? Maybe a mixture?  Would like us to get a very loud YNWA under our belts then booing whist they prepare before breaking into a whole ground Allez-Allez-Allez whilst the durge is played.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 02:18:50 pm
Wow looking on from Dublin. The cops over there aren't much into freedom of expression it seems.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 02:37:51 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 01:07:57 pm
I mean, we could feed the hungry, but why do that when we can watch the head of a family worth an estimated £21 billion swan around in a golden carriage and bejewelled hat?
They've never heard of the concept of 'less is more' have they. It's always 'less is more, but more is even more than less' :D. And all that gawdy red and gold shite (apparently red was always a massively expensive pigment) it just cloys so much, none of them seem to have any taste. I've often wondered whether it was us lot who thought up all that etiquette nonsense, so we don't have to mix with them.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 02:43:32 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:18:50 pm
Wow looking on from Dublin. The cops over there aren't much into freedom of expression it seems.

Its the tory government that is not into freedom of expression, I couldn't do the police job as its wrong but they are just following the law the tories put in place.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Today at 02:51:02 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:29:03 pm
;D Been there mate,also in my early 30's as it happened.




In my mid 20's the Grim Reaper actually looked in my window one night during a week long bender at the end of which somebody put acid in my beer. He just gazed in my direction kind of sardonically and i got the overwhelming impression that A) if he made the slightest move in my direction i was a dead man, and B) he was laughing at me and not bothering  because he felt i was such a gimme he didn't even need to be bothered. I was screaming top of my lungs at the window ( tree shadow window it was, swaying branches all the time) "f off go away im too young its not my time no way" and then a montage of extremely foolish things i had done, since the time i discovered alcohol roughly 10 years earlier, and it dawned on me that the man in fact had a very strong case. Any number of times things could easily have gone sideways. One example, I got hit by a mack truck blowing through a stop sign at 3 am, spun the car about a dozen times and wrote it off forever it never moved again, came to a rest i hadn't even spilt my beer.  That was just one example, there were many. I was a nutcase in my 20's, as i remember it now :)

Well anyway as this montage ran through my head and i realized i actually had a case to answer to the Grim Reaper who was standing right in front of me, Ive never been as frightened before or since. i was literally in terror. In fact, it was too much and it literally bent my brain, i felt something "pull" in exactly the same way you would pull a calf muscle or any other muscle doing sport. to this very day i can put my finger on the exact spot, its on the right side of my head just above the temple and back a bit.

He never did move towards me and eventually he just faded away, my girlfriend managed to calm me down some and i went off to bed.  Heres the real kicker: In the morning when i woke up, i had lost all desire for alcohol whatever. it was just gone.

It took me many years to figure out what had happened, but my working hypothesis is that my own brain judged that we were at defcon 3 here and staged an intervention, and basically just re-wired a bypass right around the desire for a booze. instead it coupled that desire with utter terror and the fear of imminent death. I dont have to work at it or try or anything, offered booze i just get feeling of a mild distaste and would no more want it than i would want to drink piss or poison or anything else harmful or really gross. Its literally a gift from god, i often wonder if science could work with what happened to me to help other people because i mean, it worked pretty good.  I didn't actually quit drinking the next day, i went drinking twice more because it was what i knew for a lifestyle, and it just turned out that i just didn't like it, i literally had to force myself to drink and i didn't like it and it wasn't fun, and after the second time i just quit trying. Thats 36, 37 years ago now.

100% true story. Possibly off topic  :lmao
