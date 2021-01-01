Pretty much my stance too, and as you say in the minority of people worrying about alienating ourselves further. Others want it as a badge of honour to boo.



Hopefully we sing over it as I think thatd be the better option.



I do sympathise with yours and Johns position on this and I can understand why you might worry. But I think in the build up to all of this, virtually all of the coverage from people with half a brain has been quite supportive of Liverpool supporters stance on it. I saw at least 3 articles last week saying the PL shouldnt have asked and that everyone knows what we feel etc.There might be the odd Mail / Express / Telegraph reading weirdo who sticks the boot in but in the main people will just go 🤷‍♀️ and this will all be forgotten by the time Tuesday rolls round. The truth is, lots (most?) people in the country are indifferent to the whole thing (the coronation), including whether or not one set of supporters decides to boo the anthem.Someone earlier in the thread suggested this had all got a bit panto and I agree. Ive probably been part of it as well. But I think on the whole as a fanbase we do enjoy to play the villain. We like to be the odd one out because Liverpool as a city is a bit of an odd one out, and weve learned to play up to it. And this is a part of that. Not to belittle our strong and sincere contempt for the establishment - thats a very real thing. But theres lots of factors at play here and I think most people, regardless of their opinions on the monarchy or Liverpool Football Club, just dont really care very much what we do or dont do.