« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.  (Read 7247 times)

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,186
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #280 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:25:27 am
For every person outraged there will be another who is against the excesses of the coronation. There will even be some sensible monarchists who accept that every person has the right to freedom of speech, and if someone wants to boo the national anthem, or chant about our own King Kenny, or sing YNWA, then theyve every right to do just that, seeing as we dont live in a dictatorship. Ill wager even King Charlie himself would agree we have the right to boo.

The only people outraged will be people who have already formed their own opinion of Scousers, an opinion thats not going to change, even if the whole Kop all acted like SoSs comedy monarchist above, and who will delight in having their chance to slag the city off again despite never having set foot in the place.

Does anyone really care about the opinion of those people?

Nail on head.

The usual suspects will slag the city off no matter what.

Cant remember the last time I sang the National Anthem. I know in the 50s it was played at the pictures at the end of the film. Everyone stood up. As the years passed there was hardly anyone left at the finish save for a couple of oldies. 😀
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,762
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:46:00 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:23:28 am
Pretty much my stance too, and as you say in the minority of people worrying about alienating ourselves further. Others want it as a badge of honour to boo.

Hopefully we sing over it as I think thatd be the better option.

I do sympathise with yours and Johns position on this and I can understand why you might worry. But I think in the build up to all of this, virtually all of the coverage from people with half a brain has been quite supportive of Liverpool supporters stance on it. I saw at least 3 articles last week saying the PL shouldnt have asked and that everyone knows what we feel etc.

There might be the odd Mail / Express / Telegraph reading weirdo who sticks the boot in but in the main people will just go 🤷‍♀️ and this will all be forgotten by the time Tuesday rolls round. The truth is, lots (most?) people in the country are indifferent to the whole thing (the coronation), including whether or not one set of supporters decides to boo the anthem.

Someone earlier in the thread suggested this had all got a bit panto and I agree. Ive probably been part of it as well. But I think on the whole as a fanbase we do enjoy to play the villain. We like to be the odd one out because Liverpool as a city is a bit of an odd one out, and weve learned to play up to it. And this is a part of that. Not to belittle our strong and sincere contempt for the establishment - thats a very real thing. But theres lots of factors at play here and I think most people, regardless of their opinions on the monarchy or Liverpool Football Club, just dont really care very much what we do or dont do.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:36:34 am
Half the country will be with us, chuckling away.
Exactly.

Not forgetting that there will also be plenty of Scousers enjoying the Coronation. My mam and her next door neighbour for starters. Both widows in their 90s, proud Scousers, both survived the Liverpool blitz and watched the Queens coronation in the local flea pit. Saw them yesterday and theyre excited about sitting down together to watch it with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. She did say though, I think their days are numbered now the Queens gone, its all a bit outdated which made me do a double take! :D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:56:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:40:01 pm
Just to add also, the fact the gutter shite section of BBC sport have covered this with a full article tells you everything you need to know.

If the club done the opposite there would be a similar article along with some rumblings of shite after.

After it gets booed to fuck, there will not only be rumblings but more articles, outrage and every c*nt going sneering down their noses with bags full of ammunition.

Club are either thick headed or outright twats for doing this as it will only bring the city down.

Bags of ammunition. I'll happily stand my ground against any royalist shithouse and their nazi media can fuck themselves
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:57:35 am »
Lot of gold and 'tom' getting brought out on show there. Ideal opportunity for a few old cockernee gangsters to go out with a bang. :)
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:57:41 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:47:03 am
Exactly.

Not forgetting that there will also be plenty of Scousers enjoying the Coronation. My mam and her next door neighbour for starters. Both widows in their 90s, proud Scousers, both survived the Liverpool blitz and watched the Queens coronation in the local flea pit. Saw them yesterday and theyre excited about sitting down together to watch it with a cup of tea and a slice of cake. She did say though, I think their days are numbered now the Queens gone, its all a bit outdated which made me do a double take! :D

Battenberg I hope. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,548
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:58:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:10:14 am
You'll be ejected if you shag it on the Kop mate
I'll probably get away with it in the away end though. 🐶
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:00:18 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:30:30 am
Having said all that, I do also agree with this. Just my personal opinion though.

FOAR with a reference to King Kenny! :P
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
Respect is given where's it's deserved.

https://youtu.be/s-l6Ac0IIEg
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,124
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:08:43 am »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:46:00 am
I do sympathise with yours and Johns position on this and I can understand why you might worry. But I think in the build up to all of this, virtually all of the coverage from people with half a brain has been quite supportive of Liverpool supporters stance on it. I saw at least 3 articles last week saying the PL shouldnt have asked and that everyone knows what we feel etc.

There might be the odd Mail / Express / Telegraph reading weirdo who sticks the boot in but in the main people will just go 🤷‍♀️ and this will all be forgotten by the time Tuesday rolls round. The truth is, lots (most?) people in the country are indifferent to the whole thing (the coronation), including whether or not one set of supporters decides to boo the anthem.

Someone earlier in the thread suggested this had all got a bit panto and I agree. Ive probably been part of it as well. But I think on the whole as a fanbase we do enjoy to play the villain. We like to be the odd one out because Liverpool as a city is a bit of an odd one out, and weve learned to play up to it. And this is a part of that. Not to belittle our strong and sincere contempt for the establishment - thats a very real thing. But theres lots of factors at play here and I think most people, regardless of their opinions on the monarchy or Liverpool Football Club, just dont really care very much what we do or dont do.
You're completely right Rhi, and I except it's a 'me thing'  ;D  I wish these things didn't bother me.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,548
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:10:37 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Today at 09:37:30 am
The Geordies have got the green flags out ready for their rendition of King Salman's anthem.
The media will just laugh that off as the lovable daft Gazza like antics of the horse punchers.
Talking of the Saudis, 'The Mag' popped up on my phone yesterday. Probably because I was on there recently looking for info on why they despise Everton so much. Anyway, there were loads on there with anti-monarchy sentiments and hoping their own fans would adopt the approach of both us and Celtic towards the Coronation. It's not just us. Far from it in fact. We'll get the headlines, but there is plenty of anti-monarchy feelings out there all across the supposed UK. If you hate social injustice and unearned privilege you probably aren't going to be a monarchist, and such people exist everywhere. We are far from alone on this one.

The right wing will focus on us and Celtic. We are the big guns at the front so they need to try to beat us down in order to keep the rest quiet. They always try to take out the standard bearers in order to demoralise the rest.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 555
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:11:09 am »
Why would anyone want those leeches to reign over you or your family. Its getting bood.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:06:54 am
:D probably!

:D

Let's hope they have a great day. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:33:29 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:26:01 am
:D

Let's hope they have a great day. :)
Cheers mate, they will!
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:00:18 am
FOAR with a reference to King Kenny! :P
Reminded me to change my profile pic on this historic day as a mark of respect to the King.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,204
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:37:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:34:41 am
Reminded me to change my profile pic on this historic day as a mark of respect to the King.

Nice one.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:37:17 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:57:41 am
Battenberg I hope. :)

In fairness he was a decent referee, another Clive Thomas the Blues didnt like 😂
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:46:05 am »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 10:37:17 am
In fairness he was a decent referee, another Clive Thomas the Blues didnt like 😂

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,092
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #299 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Got all the ale in and the BBQS on. Got some special Sausages for the occasion

45534-CF4-B5-BB-44-CE-89-FB-E120-D9-C7-B65-A" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,963
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:49:22 am »
:lmao

King Chipolata
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,424
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:52:13 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:47:57 am
Got all the ale in and the BBQS on. Got some special Sausages for the occasion

45534-CF4-B5-BB-44-CE-89-FB-E120-D9-C7-B65-A" border="0

Are those Beadles hands?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,092
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #302 on: Today at 10:59:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:52:13 am
Are those Beadles hands?
Just went all cold there mate  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:01:28 am »
National anthem isnt even a good tune.

This is one of those the club/owners/management actually secretly hate the fans moments.

An old bloke getting his mums job is nothing to do with footie.
Logged

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:19:53 pm
I thought we didn't care about what everyone else thinks?  That's been the part line in here ;D

Yeah, to be serious though if the club does go ahead and plays it we'll get shit for booing it so if it's going to be booed I hope it's an ultimate Goodison park at full time kind of boo rather than something half arsed.

Think this is the first time ever LFC could learn off EFC, and it's how to boo.

BOOOOOO
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #305 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:39:43 pm
The club are totally between a rock and a hard place here. There was no right choice.

Silly that theyve had their hand forced like this.

I think the club had a decision, do we piss off our fans or piss off everyone else, they chose the former.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,863
  • The first five yards........
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #306 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
How the Kopites dealt with the National Anthem at the 1971 Cup Final.

About 3.15 in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZKZ6d9kz_s

It's an old tradition.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,565
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #307 on: Today at 11:22:36 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:47:57 am
Got all the ale in and the BBQS on. Got some special Sausages for the occasion

45534-CF4-B5-BB-44-CE-89-FB-E120-D9-C7-B65-A" border="0

https://twitter.com/lyntontravtav/status/1649158610528661513
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,092
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #308 on: Today at 11:25:43 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Reflexivity

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #309 on: Today at 11:33:56 am »
sausages
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,513
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #310 on: Today at 11:34:42 am »
Not taking my seat until after this shit show is over.

An empty KOP will speak volumes.  Hope many more feel the same.

Each to your own like.  Avoid it, boo it, ignore it  just dont sing it!

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #311 on: Today at 11:40:26 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:34:42 am
Not taking my seat until after this shit show is over.

An empty KOP will speak volumes.  Hope many more feel the same.

Each to your own like.  Avoid it, boo it, ignore it  just dont sing it!

That would be great, but hard to organise, I think they would just delay everything

« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:23 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,424
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #312 on: Today at 11:41:27 am »
Having listened to the shite my missus came out with this morning, hope this gets booed to fuck now, just to piss pro royals like her right off.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #313 on: Today at 11:43:45 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:51:39 pm
To who though? Who is it you're worried about?

It's only going to be those who dislike us/the City anyway - it's not going change anything one way or the other.

If 50,000 at Anfield sang GSTK at the top of their lungs tomorrow - you think they're suddenly going to be 'heroes' in others' minds?

I think this has the been the perfect solution - the club are seen to follow PL guidelines - while the rest of us get to show how we feel (in the safety of our own stadium). There will be a fair few folk arrested tomorrow - on the streets of London - just for protesting/expressing their disapproval of the monarchy.

I respect your position is different to mine, but I can't understand why you care what the right-wing media or fans of other clubs might think. It's not like they like us anyway.

:)

The bizzies started early...



https://twitter.com/Labour4Republic/status/1654739548809691137
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,230
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #314 on: Today at 11:45:28 am »
The anthem has been booed for decades it's no new. The FA knows this.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #315 on: Today at 11:45:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:41:27 am
Having listened to the shite my missus came out with this morning, hope this gets booed to fuck now, just to piss pro royals like her right off.

Pro Royal AND a Manc?

You must've done something really bad in a previous life.* :D








* For comedic effect only. I don't believe in reincarnation. ;)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,092
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
« Reply #316 on: Today at 11:51:00 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 