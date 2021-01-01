The UK (just England really) is despised around the world for the xenophobic brexit shitshow we've become. I'm quite happy for our fanbase to protest against that and show the world we're not part of it.



Nobody around the world cares about Brexit (even if they knew what it was, which is doubtful). Or the EU. Or anything much that happens in Europe. Other than its football, its shopping and tourist sites, (if they can afford a visit), or to earn a degree of some sort.And most people around the world have nothing against Brits, English, etc. just as they don't have anything against Americans. They understand that the British (and American) people and their ruling class are different breeds. Literally.The usurpers took control of Britain at the beginning of the 19th century, and of the US at the beginning of the 20th century.The entire duplicitous and malign centuries-long operation is slowly being taken down. Finally.Keep calm, and carry on booing. Or just ignoring it all.