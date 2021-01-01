« previous next »
The UK (just England really) is despised around the world for the xenophobic brexit shitshow we've become. I'm quite happy for our fanbase to protest against that and show the world we're not part of it.
You can shove your coronation up your arse.
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm
You can shove your coronation up your arse.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XExEXdlMlUw

to be honest they wanted to shove something up Gerrard as well  ;D
Drown it out. What's the worst the media can do?
Get in there, Adam. Bang on.

https://youtube.com/clip/UgkxIsZmzcZ6jrt7oawwhCHgSZuJXOjBlScX

This covers it really.

The clubs statement is as strong as it can be. Its a read between the lines statement and between the lines its an event listed after the LFC Foundation & Eurovision pieces and this piece It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it that says a lot without saying a lot.
Would much rather than they didnt play this shite and will happily boo the shit out of it. However, on the occasions weve booed it in the past you can always still hear the god awful song. A rendition of allez allez allez at this level would drown it out completely.

https://twitter.com/davolaar/status/1654549434582155265?s=46&t=6Q_W5xNDTEu7NNDOef79zA
You can shove your coronation up your arse.
Fair enough. I was gonna wear it on my Lapel.

Its gonna be harder for you to  recognise me at the train station mate. Just warning ya

This dates off to the worst possible start already
Fair enough. I was gonna wear it on my Lapel.

Its gonna be harder for you to  recognise me at the train station mate. Just warning ya

This dates off to the worst possible start already

 ;D ;D
Fair enough. I was gonna wear it on my Lapel.

Its gonna be harder for you to  recognise me at the train station mate. Just warning ya

This dates off to the worst possible start already
:duh
While most of us are at home in the warm watching bbc4 and having a nice beer/wine. Think of all the thousands of weirdos camping out or heading out to watch an utter load of shite (and I dont mean Everton on this occasion).
Anyway reds do your duty tmrw and boo the fk out of that load of old turd of an anthem.
LOL
The UK (just England really) is despised around the world for the xenophobic brexit shitshow we've become. I'm quite happy for our fanbase to protest against that and show the world we're not part of it.

Nobody around the world cares about Brexit (even if they knew what it was, which is doubtful). Or the EU.  Or anything much that happens in Europe. Other than its football, its shopping and tourist sites, (if they can afford a visit), or to earn a degree of some sort.

And most people around the world have nothing against Brits, English, etc. just as they don't have anything against Americans. They understand that the British (and American) people and their ruling class are different breeds. Literally.

The usurpers took control of Britain at the beginning of the 19th century, and of the US at the beginning of the 20th century.

The entire duplicitous and malign centuries-long operation is slowly being taken down. Finally.

Keep calm, and carry on booing. Or just ignoring it all.
Just a rendition of:

Clap, clap,
Clap, clap, clap,
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Dalglish

For the whole of the anthem would be nice to hear. Fans honouring their king, nothing wrong with that?
Drown it out. What's the worst the media can do?

Imagine the media furore for us banging out YNWA while they remain silent at other clubs singing derogatory songs about our club and the people of Liverpool.
Even as far back as Wembley 1974 I remember us singing God save our gracious Team when the National Anthem was played, an awful lot has happened since then.
