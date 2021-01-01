I get the feeling that most fans are happy that it will drum up negative press. A badge of honour.
Count me out of that category, but you can put me in an always a worrier category though.
The whole discussion can be sub-divided:-
- all of us together either not giving a fuck what people think about the club & the fans or a minority of us that worry.
- those of us that live in the city with the absolute majority not giving a fuck about what people think and a tiny minority of us that worry, who live daily with the ongoing impact of an alienated city.
So I'm in the minority worrier category.
I'd rather we just drown out the song with YNWA.