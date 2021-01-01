« previous next »
rafathegaffa83

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #200
Quote from: Rhi
I dont know how anyone reading the clubs statement can possibly think the club have somehow been spineless. Theyve literally gone out of their way to rank it lower in importance than a charity day and Eurovision, they said the reason they were doing it was to respect the PLs request and then added a little note at the end that might as well have said have at it!.

And youre lying if you say youre not going to enjoy booing the anthem tomorrow.

Absolutely. They're all but saying you can boo it as much as you like
rob1966

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #201
Quote from: Red_Mist
Anfield disrespects the national anthem by not singing it



We don't know the words 😉
lamad

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #202
I don't understand why anyone is worried about what the right wing (or other) press or bloody social media will make of whatever reaction there will be?

Where I live Liverpool is mostly well liked and respected, goes for the club as well as the city. People are aware that it is a working class place and can be anti establishment (please note this is painting with a broad brush). Generally I think in Europe it does not receive close to any of the shit and bad stereotyping as in England/the UK or where it gets a "being different" label this is perceived as a positive rather than a negative. Anyway, from where I sit everyone present tomorrow will decide how to voice their opinion and everyone else can just do one (personally I'd also love if those present went with something like "you can shove your coronation..." which by the way made it into German tv news presented as a sort of "oh look, apparently not all his subjects care about the effing king thing, lol").
Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #203
When it gets repeated on the news you can bet half the country will be singing along to, "you can shove your coronation", and having a good laugh about it.
Red_Mist

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #204
Quote from: rob1966
We don't know the words 😉
:D

We know some of the words, just not the official ones.
Buck Pete

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #205
Quote from: kezzy
I wont take my seat until that shitshow is over.  Be funny as fuck if everyone else did the same and the stadium was empty. 

Thought exactly the same thing myself.  Im hanging about on the concourse until it's done and dusted.
shank94

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #206
Quote from: Samie
I wonder if us or Celtic will get more of the abuse?  :D

Celtic were pretty vocal about the coronation during the Rangers game  ;D
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #207
I couldn't give a shiny shite

They'll play it. We'll boo it.

Nothing to see here. Carry on with the game.

If Nazi TV stations have a go at us then that's a good thing to be honest.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #208
Quote from: TepidT2O
The premier league have essentially forced us to either be the club that doesnt do it and it makes it a news story. Or, be the club that is pretty much compelled to do it, theres booing and its a news story.

Rock and a hard place.

So in a nutshell

If you don't do it, you'll look bad.
If you do it and your fans boo it, you'll be fine but your fans will be the target of the outrage.

Sound from the club that.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #209
Quote from: Barneylfc∗
So in a nutshell

If you don't do it, you'll look bad.
If you do it and your fans boo it, you'll be fine but your fans will be the target of the outrage.

Sound from the club that.

I get the feeling that most fans are happy that it will drum up negative press. A badge of honour.
jepovic

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #210
Quote from: killer-heels
I get the feeling that most fans are happy that it will drum up negative press. A badge of honour.
Makes sense that you want your protests to be heard
Fromola

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #211
You can shove your coronation up your arse
TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #212
Quote from: killer-heels
I get the feeling that most fans are happy that it will drum up negative press. A badge of honour.
Yeah, I think so

And fair enough
rewood

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #213
What happens if the person next to you sings it? 
TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #214
Quote from: rewood
What happens if the person next to you sings it? 
Boo, dont boo. Your choice..

I doubt they will though
SinceSixtyFive

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #215
Quote from: Fromola
You can shove your coronation up your arse

Sideways.

Can I just make clear I don't approve of the clubs stance on this?

Like they care about how I feel.

Only close family and friends would appreciate my views on this sort of shit to be fair.

And they all binned me a long time ago  ;D
John C

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Reply #216
Quote from: killer-heels
I get the feeling that most fans are happy that it will drum up negative press. A badge of honour.
Count me out of that category, but you can put me in an always a worrier category though.
The whole discussion can be sub-divided:-
 - all of us together either not giving a fuck what people think about the club & the fans or a minority of us that worry.
 - those of us that live in the city with the absolute majority not giving a fuck about what people think and a tiny minority of us that worry, who live daily with the ongoing impact of an alienated city.
So I'm in the minority worrier category.

I'd rather we just drown out the song with YNWA.







