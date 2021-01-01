I don't understand why anyone is worried about what the right wing (or other) press or bloody social media will make of whatever reaction there will be?



Where I live Liverpool is mostly well liked and respected, goes for the club as well as the city. People are aware that it is a working class place and can be anti establishment (please note this is painting with a broad brush). Generally I think in Europe it does not receive close to any of the shit and bad stereotyping as in England/the UK or where it gets a "being different" label this is perceived as a positive rather than a negative. Anyway, from where I sit everyone present tomorrow will decide how to voice their opinion and everyone else can just do one (personally I'd also love if those present went with something like "you can shove your coronation..." which by the way made it into German tv news presented as a sort of "oh look, apparently not all his subjects care about the effing king thing, lol").