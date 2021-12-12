« previous next »
Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Mr Weller is onboard...

:)
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 01:03:27 pm
Its what we did at most cup finals to be honest. Doesnt associate YNWA with GSTK. Just sends a message we care more about LFC and thats what were there at the match for. Try

I've never heard that at any of the cup finals or charity shields I've been too, it's always been booed. Can't speak for the 80s or whatever though. I dont like the idea but each to their own.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:43:00 pm
But more so that celebrating this god awful man and family, while they spend a disgusting amount of money taken from the people for this garish coronation is truly unnecessary, and a decision to not join in would have been a great stance to take.

Yes, that's the main down-side for me too, it's disappointing to have that song played in Anfield, even if the response will be heartening.

That and the risk of turning booing into Kopite behaviour and accidentally making Evertonians enjoy football.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:26:55 pm
Not sure about the throwing the fans under the bus part. I feel there's been massive pressure on the club by the PL and I wouldn't be surprised, if there were heavy threats being made in case the club refuses to play the anthem. I like the part in the statement saying that the supporters have a right to react to it whatever way they see fit to it. For me it's about how the club handles it after the booing has happened, if they're throwing the fans under the bus. If they come out right afterwards with a strong statement saying, that there's free speech in this country and people have every right to boo the national anthem to make their feelings known, I don't really think fans would have been thrown under the bus. If it's some kind of weak sort of apology then the club should be heavily criticised for what they've done.

"Heavy threats"?? What like make us sign Harry Maguire or something like that.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:12:40 pm
I've never heard that at any of the cup finals or charity shields I've been too, it's always been booed. Can't speak for the 80s or whatever though. I dont like the idea but each to their own.
Yeah Im old :) Used to happen every time.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65492896

Quote
Liverpool will play the national anthem before their game against Brentford on Saturday, despite saying they know some fans "have strong views on it".

The club's supporters booed 'Abide With Me' and 'God Save the Queen' before last season's FA Cup final.

The national anthem is being played at top-flight matches on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Liverpool said it would be played "in recognition of the Premier League's request to mark the coronation".

The club added: "It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it."

The Premier League strongly advised clubs across this weekend's matches to mark the coronation in some way and suggested some options, with the national anthem being one - although there was no mandate to do so.

The other games in the top flight on Saturday see Bournemouth host Chelsea, Manchester City play Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur face Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers host Aston Villa.

The clubs advised themselves strongly to mark the coronation
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:43:55 am
The fans wouldn't be booing it if it wasn't played.

The club have shifted any bad press onto the fans to save face.

Exactly my thoughts and exactly their thinking without doubt.

In terms of inaction against away chanting, etc this has got to be the biggest shithouse move I can remember our club doing.

They are so short sighted here its untrue, they not only will have shifted the blame onto fans but will cause a lot more negative PR in the process.

Just dont play it for fucks sake!

Im not a full republican or anything but just by looking at recent polls for England show the majority of under 25s dont support a monarchy and not exactly full of royalists for under 50's either.

I mean this is literally a taste of living under a dictatorship, play the anthem or else.

cant believe our club has decided to do this. Utterly stupid and chicken shit.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Jürgen's thoughts...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8Jrjjy19VzY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8Jrjjy19VzY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Jrjjy19VzY
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Really disappointed by this but not surprised either
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
The club are totally between a rock and a hard place here. There was no right choice.

Silly that theyve had their hand forced like this.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Just to add also, the fact the gutter shite section of BBC sport have covered this with a full article tells you everything you need to know.

If the club done the opposite there would be a similar article along with some rumblings of shite after.

After it gets booed to fuck, there will not only be rumblings but more articles, outrage and every c*nt going sneering down their noses with bags full of ammunition.

Club are either thick headed or outright twats for doing this as it will only bring the city down.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:39:43 pm
The club are totally between a rock and a hard place here. There was no right choice.

Silly that theyve had their hand forced like this.

Forced by who? The other Premier League clubs?

Andy makes a great point above. Our club have been silent for over 30 years on Hillsborough chants, but bow down to a request to play a national anthem for a monarchy we don't want? They're pathetic.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
They dont have to play the anthem, its such a sly move to ditch it on the fans.

Another answer would have been to note that we will be celebrating the coronation with our captain and MBE who will be presenting something for the Kings charity, unveiling whatever before the game, etc point is even if that is booed anything is ten fold better than something as symbolic as booing the national anthem which the fans and city will get it in the neck for.

Or they could have simply done nothing at all and apart for a brief article nothing would have been said.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
I would like to see them play the anthem on a little bluetooth speaker, and when it's done, Trent kicks the speaker into the Kop.
This way the club can make everyone happy
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
They are not passing it onto the fans.  If there was no national anthem played, the fans wouldn't have a chance to boo it.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 01:50:00 pm
They dont have to play the anthem, its such a sly move to ditch it on the fans.

Another answer would have been to note that we will be celebrating the coronation with our captain and MBE who will be presenting something for the Kings charity, unveiling whatever before the game, etc point is even if that is booed anything is ten fold better than something as symbolic as booing the national anthem which the fans and city will get it in the neck for.

Or they could have simply done nothing at all and apart for a brief article nothing would have been said.
This. There will be so much media attention to the coronation, so this will just be a foot note.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
They should play it.








And then claim technical difficulties 1 second in.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
It was on the radio news earlier that wed be playing it. Mental. That shows how were treated differently. Had we said we werent playing it, it would also be news.

The only people wholl get annoyed by there being a reaction to it being played at Anfield are old Telegraph/Mail types, weird Gawd bless His Maj types, or fans of other clubs who hate us, probably secretly wish they could do the same but havent got the guts to and other general odd bods.

No one with an opinion I value will be likely to criticise what happens so I really dont care too much (care enough to post obviously!).
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:52:20 pm
I would like to see them play the anthem on a little bluetooth speaker, and when it's done, Trent kicks the speaker into the Kop.
This way the club can make everyone happy
I was contemplating this very thing earlier today, and thought it would be funny as fuck
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:37:08 am
Absolutely fucking ridiculous. We just served up a GMB, GB news, right wing rag attack headlines on a plate.

Since when did we care what the right wing press have to say?! Personally I look forward to any opportunity to make my opinions on the monarchy known and this is one such event.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Wouldn't expect any different from those making these sort of decisions at the club. Their joint statement with Man City placing equal blame on us for disaster chanting was a disgrace and this is no different, though less important in my opinion. Tees the fans up to take the flak yet again, like we give a fuck. But the club should represent the fans, the disconnect is already damaging enough in modern football.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: sminp on Today at 02:04:03 pm
Since when did we care what the right wing press have to say?! Personally I look forward to any opportunity to make my opinions on the monarchy known and this is one such event.

There is a reason stereotypes stick.

Doesnt matter if its just the gutter right wing press reporting (which it wont as the BBC/Guardian will too) things like this get talked about and spread around like an inmate doing a shit-in.

Sick to death of the city having its name dredged about so I dont think its unfair to not want another stick to throw at us, especially when that stick is being handed over by our own fucking club.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:11:05 pm
There is a reason stereotypes stick.

Doesnt matter if its just the gutter right wing press reporting (which it wont as the BBC/Guardian will too) things like this get talked about and spread around like an inmate doing a shit-in.

Sick to death of the city having its name dredged about so I dont think its unfair to not want another stick to throw at us, especially when that stick is being handed over by our own fucking club.

And what's the different headline if they had chosen not to play the anthem?

Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Don't you think it's funny that everyone here complaining about the club playing GSTK are the same ones who complain about everything the club does? They would have been in here complaining about not playing it so it shows us in a bad light that way as well

Can't wait to boo it. Will do it with fucking pride as well. Show the right wing press and the fucking gammons up and down the country what we really think about this whole embarrassing charade
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:11:05 pm
There is a reason stereotypes stick.

Doesnt matter if its just the gutter right wing press reporting (which it wont as the BBC/Guardian will too) things like this get talked about and spread around like an inmate doing a shit-in.

Sick to death of the city having its name dredged about so I dont think its unfair to not want another stick to throw at us, especially when that stick is being handed over by our own fucking club.

Oh no, the right wing government mouthpiece BBC and the Manchester Guardian are going to report on it as well? Man up FFS, this is embarrassing
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
If youre reading what people are saying about us online or in the media then more fool you.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:58:21 pm
It was on the radio news earlier that wed be playing it. Mental. That shows how were treated differently. Had we said we werent playing it, it would also be news.

The only people wholl get annoyed by there being a reaction to it being played at Anfield are old Telegraph/Mail types, weird Gawd bless His Maj types, or fans of other clubs who hate us, probably secretly wish they could do the same but havent got the guts to and other general odd bods.

No one with an opinion I value will be likely to criticise what happens so I really dont care too much (care enough to post obviously!).
You make it sound like a negative thing to be different.
Would you prefer if they reported that Liverpool is just like ManC and Chelsea?
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:58:21 pm
No one with an opinion I value will be likely to criticise what happens so I really dont care too much (care enough to post obviously!).

That's the be all and end all of this discussion quite frankly.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:12:40 pm
I've never heard that at any of the cup finals or charity shields I've been too, it's always been booed. Can't speak for the 80s or whatever though. I dont like the idea but each to their own.

Defo happened in 82 v Tottenham  and 86&89 v blues as I was there an sang You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:24:37 pm
If youre reading what people are saying about us online or in the media then more fool you.

Whatever about reading it, as sometimes that can't be helped, but giving two fucks over something like this is ridiculous.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:25:58 pm
You make it sound like a negative thing to be different.
Would you prefer if they reported that Liverpool is just like ManC and Chelsea?

No. But a Premier League club saying theyll play an anthem shouldnt really be news should it. It only is because people want to make an issue of it and cant wait to get worked up by whatever reaction it gets. Same with the way the largely impeccable silence for the Queen still got loads of angry white van men wound up.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
Ill forever be grateful i experienced a lot of my life before social media. And the internet.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
I wont take my seat until that shitshow is over.  Be funny as fuck if everyone else did the same and the stadium was empty. 
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
I dont know how anyone reading the clubs statement can possibly think the club have somehow been spineless. Theyve literally gone out of their way to rank it lower in importance than a charity day and Eurovision, they said the reason they were doing it was to respect the PLs request and then added a little note at the end that might as well have said have at it!.

And youre lying if you say youre not going to enjoy booing the anthem tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool to play the national anthem v Brentford.
What fatso said.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:41:15 am
Our fans will boo it, the media will cry about it, everyone will forget about it a week later.
