PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #200 on: Today at 10:31:07 pm
So what does all the places get in Europe then amd how far down until you get no Europe ?
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #201 on: Today at 10:33:26 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:14:26 pm
I don't think we've done ourselves many favours with the way we've agreed to reschedule the Fulham and Chelsea games in hand (Chelsea right after City away, Fulham right after a Wednesday-Sunday). We could have staggered them better.

You keep saying this but when the hell were the alternatives? We were still in the CL when these discussions took place. We had no other options.

Just a really weird thing to dig the club out on.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #202 on: Today at 10:34:07 pm
A pretty dull 1-0, what we could have done for another couple of those this season
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #203 on: Today at 10:34:45 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:02:26 pm
I just got into my favourite pub in Spain to see the last 5 minutes.was it as tight as it looked? We seemed to be making lots of mistakes.

To be honest, we played fairly well until about 70 minutes. At that point we definitely deserved to be ahead and possibly by two of three.

The last 20 were pretty poor though - our shape and defending was actually alright, but we simply couldn't hold on to the ball and infuriatingly kept giving it straight back to Fulham over and over again, inviting pressure.

Trent was very good tonight until he tired near the end. He and Diaz's moments of quality were the big pluses. Darwin and his lack of brains (I know he won the pen and fair play to him for the effort there, but that also came from him losing it stupidly) was the biggest negative. He just doesn't use the ball intelligently enough and doesn't seem to be on the same wavelength as his teammates right now.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #204 on: Today at 10:35:26 pm
There's obviously more to football than running but we don't half look slow at the moment.  Not just the usual suspects either, Salah didn't get a sniff out of Robinson all game and 34-year old Willian was constantly out-running the chasing players.

Still, a win's a win and we've got a bit of momentum.  The last four games are all ones we are more than capable of winning and ending with nine in a row would be some achievement.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #205 on: Today at 10:36:13 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 10:29:32 pm
These results may seem small but they mean much. Sure we're not getting top 4, but by putting and keeping the pressure on it means more minutes in Bruno, Casemiro, Varane, Martinez and specially Rashford's legs.

Same with some Newcastle players.

More unnecessary games means more chance of soft muscle tissue injuries for next season plus the mental tiredness. God knows we experienced both this season, thus giving those perma- midtable clubs a one-off free run to top 4.
It's good to finish on a positive note. We can take this momentum into next season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #206 on: Today at 10:36:15 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:11:30 pm
I love a well defended 1-0. That wasnt a comfortable win, but a deserved one overall. But it was a bit of a curates egg - good in parts.

Just have to say that given his poor run of form earlier in the year, that was a performance from Trent that deserves all the superlatives you can muster; MoM by a very, very large margin. Our two centrebacks were very good too, as was the recently much-maligned Fabinho, and the ever impressive Allison. Diaz is short of match sharpness, but hes a real threat and will be a handful when up to speed.

Less impressive, if were honest, were Mo Salah - who gave the ball away for fun, and whos decision making was consistently poor, Hendo, who gave it his all, but just wasnt at the races, more particularly for an hour, and Darwin, whos performance lent substance to his naysayers. Gakpo was impressive in his cameo, as was young Harvey; I thought we showed again that we are recapturing some decent form.

That's how I saw it too.

I guess you'd have to say a contender for MoM was Alisson for those two top class saves. I thought Jones was very good again too.

I liked the first half. Thought we were back to our fluent best. But for some reason we began to surrender the initiative around the 55 minute mark. Mo went from being a world-beater to a squander-bug. And as soon as we went to an orthodox back 4 the old problems came back a bit too.

Henderson is shot I think. He wasn't desperately bad  but now his extraordinary energy has gone he has so little to fall back on. There's quite a contrast between him and the rest of the team. He rarely does anything surprising (which is a crime if you're playing for the best teams) and, slightly more worrying, he's often caught short when a teammate does do something surprising. Trent, for example, is a mystery to him. The number of times he was on his heels when Trent sent an unusual pass to him was embarrassing. He so rarely capitalises on the openings we engineer. It means the forward momentum goes out of our play.

Hendo's days are surely numbered at Liverpool. The good news, however, is that the potential for improvement next season is obvious.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #207 on: Today at 10:37:30 pm
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 10:06:32 pm
We're not going to make top 4 and it would be madness getting into the mickey mouse UEFA who gives a crap cup your playing Thursday and then Sunday. You've been shit all season lads so ffs stop winning. Lets come out of European places re-boot for next season(3 new midfielders) and go for top the title next season. With no Europe wed have a bloody good chance of getting top 4 minimum next season.
I want us in the UEFA Cup and I want us to win it. I want Jürgen to complete the set. My first ever final was the UEFA Cup Final in the 70s and I've loved that trophy ever since. It's not Big Ears, and I know they've done their best to ruin the competition since those days, but I want to see us lifting it and bringing it back to the city.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #208 on: Today at 10:39:13 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:37:30 pm
I want us in the UEFA Cup and instant us to win it. I want Jürgen to complete the set. My first ever final was the UEFA Cup Final in the 70s and I've loved that trophy ever since. It's not Big Ears, and I know they've done their best to ruin the competition since those days, but I want to see us lifting it and bringing it back to the city.

And, arguably, the greatest 6 minutes this club has every played in Europe is not Istanbul. It's the UEFA Final, first leg at Anfield in '76.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #209 on: Today at 10:40:29 pm
I actually enjoyed the game, mainly because I had a stable stream which was in Spanish and as such it was a joy to just watch the match and not get annoyed with some no mark ex footballer pretending hes a tactical genius or has a particular agenda. I enjoyed it more after Mo scored and the commentator started singing which was pleasant.  ;D

As for the game, I think overall we did alright but I would say it was very much a case of some of the players looking absolutely knackered but the lack of options for those areas meant we couldnt do much. Main ones were Hendo, Curtis Jones, and Fab. Im not saying they were rubbish, as they werent and in particular Curtis Jones has been something of a revelation recently and he carried it on tonight, but I wonder how much gas he has in his legs.
Hendo likewise very good as was Fab. Also special mention to Diaz, utterly sensational tonight and has brought back that something which just helps, intensity, pressing and a threat. Nunez was similar tonight as well.

All in all though a good night for us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #210 on: Today at 10:42:39 pm
I think we're just seeing the limits of what can be done by moving the pieces around but still generally having the same pieces. We're just not going to hit some consistently high form of a play style that we're used to even if we do have individual good games or now grind out a streak here. Just wish the realization that more legs were needed was made way, way sooner. Oh well.

Overall we were better and deserve the 3 points. Onto the next one.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #211 on: Today at 10:46:51 pm
Post match presser... Jürgen seems happy. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9V2EoXD0-UY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9V2EoXD0-UY</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9V2EoXD0-UY
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #212 on: Today at 10:47:31 pm
Lovely win Reds.
Did Trent get MotM? He was superb as well as Jones.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #213 on: Today at 10:58:18 pm
Alisson is a majestic beast.
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #214 on: Today at 10:59:27 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:37:30 pm
I want us in the UEFA Cup and I want us to win it. I want Jürgen to complete the set. My first ever final was the UEFA Cup Final in the 70s and I've loved that trophy ever since. It's not Big Ears, and I know they've done their best to ruin the competition since those days, but I want to see us lifting it and bringing it back to the city.
Older fans will always have a soft spot for the UEFA Cup. The wins over Borrusia Monchengladbach and FC Bruges were precursors our dominance in Europe. I dont mind at all going for it next season. May allow us some games to bed in some of our young talents too. It would have been if they had retained it as the UEFA Cup. Europa League just feels inferior
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
Reply #215 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm
And 1-0 win against Fulham at the business end of the season is just fine. The goal is to win all the remaining fixtures and then see where it lands us at the end of the season. We may have left it a little too late but you never know. More importantly is to regain our belief and confidence to set us nicely next season
