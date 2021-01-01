I love a well defended 1-0. That wasnt a comfortable win, but a deserved one overall. But it was a bit of a curates egg - good in parts.



Just have to say that given his poor run of form earlier in the year, that was a performance from Trent that deserves all the superlatives you can muster; MoM by a very, very large margin. Our two centrebacks were very good too, as was the recently much-maligned Fabinho, and the ever impressive Allison. Diaz is short of match sharpness, but hes a real threat and will be a handful when up to speed.



Less impressive, if were honest, were Mo Salah - who gave the ball away for fun, and whos decision making was consistently poor, Hendo, who gave it his all, but just wasnt at the races, more particularly for an hour, and Darwin, whos performance lent substance to his naysayers. Gakpo was impressive in his cameo, as was young Harvey; I thought we showed again that we are recapturing some decent form.



That's how I saw it too.I guess you'd have to say a contender for MoM was Alisson for those two top class saves. I thought Jones was very good again too.I liked the first half. Thought we were back to our fluent best. But for some reason we began to surrender the initiative around the 55 minute mark. Mo went from being a world-beater to a squander-bug. And as soon as we went to an orthodox back 4 the old problems came back a bit too.Henderson is shot I think. He wasn't desperately bad but now his extraordinary energy has gone he has so little to fall back on. There's quite a contrast between him and the rest of the team. He rarely does anything surprising (which is a crime if you're playing for the best teams) and, slightly more worrying, he's often caught short when a teammate does do something surprising. Trent, for example, is a mystery to him. The number of times he was on his heels when Trent sent an unusual pass to him was embarrassing. He so rarely capitalises on the openings we engineer. It means the forward momentum goes out of our play.Hendo's days are surely numbered at Liverpool. The good news, however, is that the potential for improvement next season is obvious.