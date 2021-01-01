I actually enjoyed the game, mainly because I had a stable stream which was in Spanish and as such it was a joy to just watch the match and not get annoyed with some no mark ex footballer pretending hes a tactical genius or has a particular agenda. I enjoyed it more after Mo scored and the commentator started singing which was pleasant.
As for the game, I think overall we did alright but I would say it was very much a case of some of the players looking absolutely knackered but the lack of options for those areas meant we couldnt do much. Main ones were Hendo, Curtis Jones, and Fab. Im not saying they were rubbish, as they werent and in particular Curtis Jones has been something of a revelation recently and he carried it on tonight, but I wonder how much gas he has in his legs.
Hendo likewise very good as was Fab. Also special mention to Diaz, utterly sensational tonight and has brought back that something which just helps, intensity, pressing and a threat. Nunez was similar tonight as well.
All in all though a good night for us.