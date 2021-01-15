« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39

jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:35:02 pm »
It's that old story of us not taking our chances and now Fulham are starting to believe a bit.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:35:07 pm »
32 Trent wins us a corner and takes it himself.  corner cleared eventually
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:36:14 pm
Just haven't created any really good chances, we get to the last phase and then just can't get it quite over the line.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:38:26 pm »
35 nothing much happening at the moment, Trent attempts an incredible pass forward to Darwin but doesn't quite get over the Fulham man
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm »
37 Penalty to the reds, Darwin fouled in the box, great touch and clumsy from Diop
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #45 on: Today at 08:40:28 pm »
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool vs Fulham
« Reply #46 on: Today at 08:41:12 pm »
38 Mo to take 1-0, smacked down the middle
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #47 on: Today at 08:42:15 pm »
Trent is playing like a person who thinks they are way better than the others .

Hes not wrong either
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #48 on: Today at 08:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:41:40 pm
Salah only 1 goal behind Gerrard now.

Incredible achievement from the Egyptian King.
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #49 on: Today at 08:43:42 pm »
41 Great play down the right Jones to Salah, beats a man but his pass doesn't quite get to Darwin
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #50 on: Today at 08:46:22 pm »
43 Trent is having an outstanding half I must say, at the centre of everything we are doing
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm »
1 minute added
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Diaz!!!
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:48:37 pm »
45+1 Fantastic run from Luis Diaz, pass to Jones pull back to Hendo who hits it into the ARE.

Half Time 1-0 reds
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:04:48 pm »
Theyre out ready for the second half
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:08:42 pm »
48 Plenty of early possession ends with a Nunez shot wide, bit off balance
Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:10:10 pm »
We've really missed Diaz he's having a great game
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:10:27 pm »
49 Brilliant movement from Diaz beats a few but Salah cant finish after being put through
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:12:22 pm »
50 Careless from Trent but we immediately won it back. Move ends with a cross from Kostas just evading Nunez
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:11:56 pm
Ugh we're still that 1 yard short of creating a good shooting opportunity. Just the wrong decision right at the end constantly.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:12:37 pm

Were always one pass short of superb goals lots to like up front though
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
53 A Fulham attack breaks down and Salah plays Diaz in down the left but it breaks down and Fulham attack down their left ending with a throw
jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:15:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:14:07 pm
Were always one pass short of superb goals lots to like up front though

It will come together eventually.
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:15:47 pm »
55 Tsimikas clears behind after more Fulham pressure down our right - short corner stopped by Diaz
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:17:10 pm »
56 We win it back high but Jones cant pick out Salah
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #
58 Willian almost beats Trent but his cross goes behind
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:19:10 pm »
Gakpo being readied
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:17:51 pm
Trying our best to give Fulham chances in our own half :(
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:20:48 pm »
61 free kick to the reds wide right not far into their half

We play keep ball
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:23:23 pm »
64 dangerous freekick to Fulham 25 yards out dead centre

Its crossed to the back post but we clear..

Cant believe they didnt take a shot
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #70 on: Today at 09:24:22 pm »
65 Diaz and Tsimikas off.  Robbo and Gakpo on
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #71 on: Today at 09:25:24 pm »
66 corner to the reds

It lands near post its chipped back in but the keeper claims
Online jillc

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #72 on: Today at 09:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:26:42 pm
Just can't get that final pass sorted.
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:27:52 pm »
I havent seen all of tonights game but Fabinho has turned up 2 or 3 times in the right place at the right time in the bit I have seen. Seems to be reading the game better again
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:28:14 pm »
68 nice little ball into the area by Mo and Gakpo has a shot blocked from a narrow angle
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:29:26 pm »
71 triple sub for themHarry Wilson off and some others
Online duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:31:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:29:26 pm
71 triple sun for themHarry Wilson off and some others
You cant have missed Harrison Reed coming on
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #77 on: Today at 09:32:21 pm »
74 nice break by Mo and Trent but the final ball into the area is just ahead of Nuñez
Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 0 Fulham Salah 39
« Reply #78 on: Today at 09:32:39 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:31:28 pm
You cant have missed Harrison Reed coming on
Oh I can!

;D
