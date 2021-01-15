However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Just haven't created any really good chances, we get to the last phase and then just can't get it quite over the line.
Nunez!!! The chaos maker!!
Salah only 1 goal behind Gerrard now.
Ugh we're still that 1 yard short of creating a good shooting opportunity. Just the wrong decision right at the end constantly.
Were always one pass short of superb goals
lots to like up front though
Trying our best to give Fulham chances in our own half
Just can't get that final pass sorted.
71 triple sun for them
Harry Wilson off
and some others
You cant have missed Harrison Reed coming on
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]