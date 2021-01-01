Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.
A Liberal Democrat councillor in Salford has been urged to resign after winning a seat in the Cotswolds as well thanks to a loophole in electoral law.Chris Twells, who won a seat on Salford council last year in the Ordsall ward, stood as what his own party insisted was a paper candidate in the Cotswolds and confounded expectations by winning.https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/05/salford-councillor-urged-to-quit-after-winning-second-seat-160-miles-away
Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, said this shows Scots should vote SNP so Scotland can pull the strings of a minority UK government. In a statement he said:Its increasingly clear that the SNP can hold the balance of power after the next general election putting Scotland in prime position to pull the strings of a minority UK government.Voting SNP is the best way to beat the Tories in Scotland and every vote for the SNP will be crucial to ensure Scotland wields real power and influence.With the pro-Brexit Labour party lurching to the right, and becoming indistinguishable from the Tories, the SNP will make certain that real change happens."
"lurching to the right". Sure....
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I've noticed they've gone on the attack on Labour since Hamza took over, as opposed to a more focused attack on Tories previously. The last PMQs was notable for this, basically giving Sunak a free pass to attack Starmer.Any Scots in here who have a sense of how this is playing? I'd imagine even the most anti-Labour SNP voter must surely think their energy would be better spent elsewhere?
The Tories got absolutely battered in my area! Happy Days! Just need to kick the fuckers out in the next GE now!
Over 900 loses for the heartless c*nts now
How many still to call?
75 people in the Dingle voted Tory....
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Tories gain 15 seats in Leicester Labour hang on....
If the Tories lose 'only' 999 seats, will they proclaim it as 'a victory'?
30 of 230.
