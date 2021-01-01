« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site  (Read 2867 times)

Offline CornerFlag

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:26:09 pm »
Anyone know what the Independent Group in Orrell Park are like?  Different colour in a sea of (mainly) red.

https://flourish-user-preview.com/13553613/KGHri_VQrEFROvtAae_X-AhUFfD0DgGauvbf8KMQ1XDwbV0qdYBq5yPfltlVxfv7/
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #121 on: Today at 02:09:07 pm »
321 unemployed tories
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #122 on: Today at 02:10:57 pm »
Very outside chance of the Tories being the 3rd party in terms of council seats after this
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #123 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
 ;D

Quote
  A Liberal Democrat councillor in Salford has been urged to resign after winning a seat in the Cotswolds as well thanks to a loophole in electoral law.

Chris Twells, who won a seat on Salford council last year in the Ordsall ward, stood as what his own party insisted was a paper candidate in the Cotswolds  and confounded expectations by winning.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/may/05/salford-councillor-urged-to-quit-after-winning-second-seat-160-miles-away

   
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:06:05 pm »
 ::)

Quote
Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader at Westminster, said this shows Scots should vote SNP so Scotland can pull the strings of a minority UK government. In a statement he said:

Its increasingly clear that the SNP can hold the balance of power after the next general election  putting Scotland in prime position to pull the strings of a minority UK government.

Voting SNP is the best way to beat the Tories in Scotland  and every vote for the SNP will be crucial to ensure Scotland wields real power and influence.

With the pro-Brexit Labour party lurching to the right, and becoming indistinguishable from the Tories, the SNP will make certain that real change happens."

"lurching to the right". Sure....
Offline Lusty

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:06:05 pm
::)

"lurching to the right". Sure....
The SNP will have zero power in Westminster if Labour are the biggest party.  They will have to back Labour or risk letting the Tories back in, and last time they did that it destroyed them for a generation.

They might be dreaming of being invited into a coalition but there's no reason for Labour to do that.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm »
The Green Party has claimed sole control of an English council for the first time - Mid Suffolk District Council

The council was previously run by a minority Conservative administration.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:36:12 pm »
Eagerly anticipating the west of Wirral wholly fucking up the lack of blue on Merseyside...
Online west_london_red

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:08:05 pm »
According to Sit John Curtice based on these results Labour would be 10 short of a majority but there would be 70 Independent MPs which obviously is very unlikely
Offline CornerFlag

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #129 on: Today at 04:47:37 pm »
Seven Green wards in Liverpool, of which four have been taken from Labour.  They held the other three.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #130 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm »
Thankfully the Tories are getting a bloody nose... but it looks 'patchy' for Labour to me (so far anyway).
Offline Wilmo

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #131 on: Today at 05:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:06:05 pm
::)

"lurching to the right". Sure....

I've noticed they've gone on the attack on Labour since Hamza took over, as opposed to a more focused attack on Tories previously. The last PMQs was notable for this, basically giving Sunak a free pass to attack Starmer.

Any Scots in here who have a sense of how this is playing? I'd imagine even the most anti-Labour SNP voter must surely think their energy would be better spent elsewhere?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 05:20:04 pm
I've noticed they've gone on the attack on Labour since Hamza took over, as opposed to a more focused attack on Tories previously. The last PMQs was notable for this, basically giving Sunak a free pass to attack Starmer.

Any Scots in here who have a sense of how this is playing? I'd imagine even the most anti-Labour SNP voter must surely think their energy would be better spent elsewhere?

In Scotland, Labour is a very real threat to the (recently 'disgraced' and disorganised) SNP - the Tories aren't.

It makes sense to attack Labour.

:)
Online Elmo!

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #133 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
There are far more SNP/Labour marginals in Scotland than SNP/Tory, and with everything that is going on with the SNP right now, they are far more likely to bleed voters to Labour than the Tories, so from that point of view it makes sense tactically.
Online Red-Soldier

« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:06:58 pm »
The Tories got absolutely battered in my area!  Happy Days!  ;D

Just need to kick the fuckers out in the next GE now!
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:07:47 pm »
The conservative party candidate in Liverpool got a whopping 1.7% of votes. ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:06:58 pm
The Tories got absolutely battered in my area!  Happy Days!  ;D

Just need to kick the fuckers out in the next GE now!
This is worse than their worst case scenarios.  They said 1000 thinking it would never happen and they could then claim success. Seems like 1000 its on.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:06:58 pm
The Tories got absolutely battered in my area!  Happy Days!  ;D

Just need to kick the fuckers out in the next GE now!
Ours too. There was a couple of votes in it in 2019 in a 2 way fight. The LDs decided to stand, but despite a split of the anti Tory vote, Labour still won. Which was nice.
Offline Wilmo

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm »
Been in Gedling for the past year - not looking to prolong my stay. Tory hold.
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:32:24 pm »
Guardian has the Tories 747 seats down so far. Good stuff.  8)

Good to see the Greens pick up councillors in Liverpool too.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #140 on: Today at 06:33:35 pm »
-895 on BBC.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #141 on: Today at 06:37:53 pm »
Over 900 loses for the heartless c*nts now
Online reddebs

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #142 on: Today at 06:38:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:37:53 pm
Over 900 loses for the heartless c*nts now

How many still to call?
Online Libertine

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #143 on: Today at 06:38:49 pm »
When expectations management morphs into reality....
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #144 on: Today at 06:39:17 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:38:27 pm
How many still to call?
30 of 230.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #145 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:38:27 pm
How many still to call?

30 more. Still waiting for Cheshire East. Always been Tory until recently. I think it'll stay no overall control though.
Online Libertine

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #146 on: Today at 06:45:21 pm »
Tories gain 15 seats in Leicester  :butt Labour hang on....
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #147 on: Today at 06:46:32 pm »
Would not be surprised if quite a few tory MP's step down over the coming months.
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #148 on: Today at 06:47:23 pm »
Greens picked up all three Prenton seats. They have three seats in Liverpool seemingly. Two independents in Garston. According to the Echo website those were dirty campaigns.

Looks like the Greens actually lost a seat in Liverpool, rather than gaining any. :( The gains were on the Wirral.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #149 on: Today at 06:48:32 pm »
75 people in the Dingle voted Tory....
Online oldfordie

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #150 on: Today at 06:49:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:48:32 pm
75 people in the Dingle voted Tory....
:lmao :lmao
Tory councillor must come from a large family.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #151 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm »
Just catching up with today and a tiny tiny bit of faith in this country has been restored. Yet still people are voting for them and not until these heartless and despicable twats are out of office should anyone relax.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #152 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm »
935 tory turds flushed and rising...
Online Phineus

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #153 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
Great stuff. The mental gymnastics on display over coming days will be quite something.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #154 on: Today at 06:56:54 pm »
A thousand of those fekkers on the dole.

Lovely!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #155 on: Today at 07:05:47 pm »
If the Tories lose 'only' 999 seats, will they proclaim it as 'a victory'?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #156 on: Today at 07:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 06:45:21 pm
Tories gain 15 seats in Leicester  :butt Labour hang on....

Those Indians and Pakistanis love a Tory  ;)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #157 on: Today at 07:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:05:47 pm
If the Tories lose 'only' 999 seats, will they proclaim it as 'a victory'?

Apparently.

'Tis but a scratch.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmInkxbvlCs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZmInkxbvlCs</a>

 ;D
Online reddebs

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #158 on: Today at 07:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:39:17 pm
30 of 230.

So they could lose well over 1000 then?
