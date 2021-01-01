« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site  (Read 1805 times)

Offline liverbloke

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #80 on: Today at 07:47:30 am »
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)
Offline Statto Red

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:48:18 am »
Tory's have lost Medway to Labour.

For context, general elections [Chatham and Aylesford], is a bellwether seat, Labour won in it 97, Tory's won it in 2010 & held it since then
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:04:40 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)
Yeah, I think theyre in real trouble. It seems to me that people are literally doing anything they can to get rid of tories.
And its worth bearing in mind that the reaction at local elections (where youre more likely to know the candidate) will be more positive for the tories than at the general election
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:48:18 am
Tory's have lost Medway to Labour.

For context, general elections [Chatham and Aylesford], is a bellwether seat, Labour won in it 97, Tory's won it in 2010 & held it since then
Same in stole That lovely Guilis chap is MP there, would be a shame if he lost his seat eh?!
Online Elmo!

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:06:16 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)

It's not really a great line... they are losing hundreds of seats to somebody nobody likes. What does that say about them?
Offline Circa1892

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:08:17 am »
According to the posh boy PM its a sign the people want him to reel off his weird lines to take set of pledges. And the fact they won a seat or two in shitholes like Peterborough and Bassetlaw mean hes beloved. Knob.
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:10:36 am »
Some Tory bigwig saying, "yeah, we lost Stoke, but Corbyn won the seat in 2017 so let's face it, it's a low bar for Labour" ;D
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:15:08 am »
217 unemployed tories as of right now with not even a quarter of the votes counted.

Today is a good day
Offline Statto Red

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:16:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:10:36 am
Some Tory bigwig saying, "yeah, we lost Stoke, but Corbyn won the seat in 2017 so let's face it, it's a low bar for Labour" ;D

Should be more concerned losing Medway, likely to lose the general election if they lose the Westminster equivalent.
Online reddebs

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:25:24 am »
It's all so fucking childish isn't it with the 'well labour haven't done that well' excuses.

It's not really about that guys, it's that your voters don't want you around anymore.  They'd rather have anyone other than you.
Online jillc

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:28:21 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)
 
You can always tell when the Tories are in trouble they start talking about the Labour Party. 😀
Online Libertine

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:31:23 am »
"We've been hammered in the polls, but the message people are sending us is to continue doing exactly the same"
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:33:10 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:43:15 am
You fill out a form, send it to your local electoral registration office and that's it.  It takes the same ten minutes but that's it going forward.  It's the best thing I did, and for my missus because she never voted before.

And the only justified allegation if voter fraud in the mainland, albeit in very small numbers, was postal voting.

Not alleging that you did that of course

We both voted yesterday, me first thing as I was out for the day, Mrs P after work and poll staff were helpful.

What impressed me was that I was coming home after taking her to work at 9am there was a Labour canvasser in the street. When I got home she had a tale of woe that her bus (at least ten minutes of woe) late and it was cold and windy getting to the polling station. As she finished the door bell went and it was another Labour canvasser who hit his ear bent for the next ten minutes.

And she forgot to tell the poor sod that wed voted Labour.  ;D

We live in a pretty leafy suburb of Chester, which has a newly elected Labour MP, and they have worked really hard with pre election publicity and canvassing.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:35:45 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)

Theyve been reading the Labour thread on here? 8)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:46:02 am »
Labour were only 3 votes away from gaining majority control of Hartlepool council. Would be interesting to see how many people were turned away due to the new ID laws

Tories looking at losing 1000 seats.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:46:54 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:46:02 am
Labour were only 3 votes away from gaining majority control of Hartlepool council. Would be interesting to see how many people were turned away due to the new ID laws

Tories looking at losing 1000 seats.

Did the monkey get to vote?
Online Ray K

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:48:49 am »
Looks like a classic pincer move on the Tories - Labour gains in the north and midlands, Lib Dem gains in the south west. People are going to tactically vote the shit out of the next general election.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:55:54 am »
Terrible night for the Tories. Decent night so far for Labour. We need to see how it pans out today as only a quarter of councils have counted. Winning in Medway, Stoke and Plymouth is excellent but a few disappointments in there like not winning Bolton (we are the largest party though) even though the whole council was up and so far the Labour projected national share of the vote is a little anaemic at 36%. Part of that is due to Greens and Independents taking some of the protest vote.

So its good but none of us should assume this means a Labour majority at the GE.

Offline Machae

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #98 on: Today at 09:01:08 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:46:02 am
Labour were only 3 votes away from gaining majority control of Hartlepool council. Would be interesting to see how many people were turned away due to the new ID laws

Tories looking at losing 1000 seats.

3 votes? Any process for a recount?
Offline Lusty

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:24:40 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:48:18 am
Tory's have lost Medway to Labour.

For context, general elections [Chatham and Aylesford], is a bellwether seat, Labour won in it 97, Tory's won it in 2010 & held it since then
Medway is traditionally so right wing that it's the only place in the country ever to have a UKIP MP.  If they haven't held on there then they're really in trouble.
Online CornerFlag

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #100 on: Today at 09:27:52 am »
Only good Tory politician is an unemployed Tory politician.  Glad to see these tossers getting a kicking.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #101 on: Today at 09:31:31 am »
This seems decent for Labour, if not overwhelming. Labour had hit a Corbyn low at the last local elections and therefore under Starmer it was always destined to recover lots of seats.

But for the Tories there's no doubt this is an unfolding disaster. They also hit a low four years ago under May. But no recovery for them, to put it mildly!
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #102 on: Today at 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:33:10 am
And the only justified allegation if voter fraud in the mainland, albeit in very small numbers, was postal voting.

Not alleging that you did that of course

We both voted yesterday, me first thing as I was out for the day, Mrs P after work and poll staff were helpful.

What impressed me was that I was coming home after taking her to work at 9am there was a Labour canvasser in the street. When I got home she had a tale of woe that her bus (at least ten minutes of woe) late and it was cold and windy getting to the polling station. As she finished the door bell went and it was another Labour canvasser who hit his ear bent for the next ten minutes.

And she forgot to tell the poor sod that wed voted Labour.  ;D

We live in a pretty leafy suburb of Chester, which has a newly elected Labour MP, and they have worked really hard with pre election publicity and canvassing.
Never keep the Labour bloke talking, just tell him he's preaching to the converted and send them away. Keep the Conservative one there as long as possible (wasting his time). Tell him you've voted Conservative all your life, but you are voting Labour this time. Try to kill morale as much as possible and give them all the worst messages.
Online west_london_red

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #103 on: Today at 09:35:13 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:55:54 am
Terrible night for the Tories. Decent night so far for Labour. We need to see how it pans out today as only a quarter of councils have counted. Winning in Medway, Stoke and Plymouth is excellent but a few disappointments in there like not winning Bolton (we are the largest party though) even though the whole council was up and so far the Labour projected national share of the vote is a little anaemic at 36%. Part of that is due to Greens and Independents taking some of the protest vote.

So its good but none of us should assume this means a Labour majority at the GE.



Thats an age old problem but its becoming more acute, the left/liberal vote gets split more and more as the Greens grow in popularity and to make things worse where as before the right vote was split between Brexit Party and UKIP and the Tories thats not happening so much anymore, and despite all the talk a few months ago about Reform UK they dont seem to be in the running in these elections or making much impact.
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #104 on: Today at 09:39:17 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:28:21 am
 
You can always tell when the Tories Everton are in trouble they start talking about the Labour Party LFC/BMD/potential investment . 😀

;D
Online Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:43:13 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:36 am
Never keep the Labour bloke talking, just tell him he's preaching to the converted and send them away. Keep the Conservative one there as long as possible (wasting his time). Tell him you've voted Conservative all your life, but you are voting Labour this time. Try to kill morale as much as possible and give them all the worst messages.

I like this.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #106 on: Today at 09:47:03 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:36 am
Never keep the Labour bloke talking, just tell him he's preaching to the converted and send them away. Keep the Conservative one there as long as possible (wasting his time). Tell him you've voted Conservative all your life, but you are voting Labour this time. Try to kill morale as much as possible and give them all the worst messages.

We went to the same school.

My other variation, which I've only managed once (such is the scarcity of Tory canvassers) is to say I'm a life-long Tory but that I can't vote this time for 'Candidate X' because he won't bring back the death penalty, believes in gay marriage, is too nice to blacks etc. That smokes the fuckers out. You get commiserations and excuses and "actually Candidate X hates gays too but he's got to be careful".  Then you hit them with a sidewinder. "Plus I hate the Royal Family".
Online Libertine

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:53:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:35:13 am
Thats an age old problem but its becoming more acute, the left/liberal vote gets split more and more as the Greens grow in popularity and to make things worse where as before the right vote was split between Brexit Party and UKIP and the Tories thats not happening so much anymore, and despite all the talk a few months ago about Reform UK they dont seem to be in the running in these elections or making much impact.

True, and there will always be seats where the progressive vote splits quite clearly and lets a Tory through. However, this also allows the progressive parties to attack the Tories on multiple fronts - rural and urban, north and south, affluent and struggling. The Tories are trying to defend both their traditional support base and their new Brexity base, and seem to be failing miserably at keeping this balance.

Lab/LDs/Greens do need effective targeting strategies though to minimise those seats where the Tories scrape though with 35-40%.
Online tubby

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:53:23 am »
Even without any accompanying info, I don't think I would've struggled to work out which of these two was the Labour option and who the Tory was at my local.



Online So Howard Philips

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:36 am
Never keep the Labour bloke talking, just tell him he's preaching to the converted and send them away. Keep the Conservative one there as long as possible (wasting his time). Tell him you've voted Conservative all your life, but you are voting Labour this time. Try to kill morale as much as possible and give them all the worst messages.

Ive done that!

Mrs P took the opportunity to vent her spleen about the poor local bus service, just to give the canvasser something to chew on.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:03:00 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:31:36 am
Never keep the Labour bloke talking, just tell him he's preaching to the converted and send them away. Keep the Conservative one there as long as possible (wasting his time). Tell him you've voted Conservative all your life, but you are voting Labour this time. Try to kill morale as much as possible and give them all the worst messages.
Some nice spin bowling here & from Yorky. Its good fun isnt it? I love it when they try to lecture me on stuff like managing debt / pensions policy etc. Most dont have the depth of knowledge to sustain their position.

In terms of results so far, Tories are trying to pitch it as a binary Labour v Tory contest whereas its a bit more subtle than that. Theres areas that are never going to be Labour, so councils going from Tory to NOC, or Tories to the Dems are important metrics beyond purely Labour gains. Even seat changes away from Tories in areas where theyve held the councils could point to wider trends away from the Tories.

I think tactical voting has been a factor, but the big risk for me is how the anti Tory vote may be split in a GE.
