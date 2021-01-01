« previous next »
Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #80 on: Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #81 on: Today at 07:48:18 am
Tory's have lost Medway to Labour.

For context, general elections [Chatham and Aylesford], is a bellwether seat, Labour won in it 97, Tory's won it in 2010 & held it since then
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #82 on: Today at 08:04:40 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)
Yeah, I think theyre in real trouble. It seems to me that people are literally doing anything they can to get rid of tories.
And its worth bearing in mind that the reaction at local elections (where youre more likely to know the candidate) will be more positive for the tories than at the general election
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #83 on: Today at 08:05:31 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:48:18 am
Tory's have lost Medway to Labour.

For context, general elections [Chatham and Aylesford], is a bellwether seat, Labour won in it 97, Tory's won it in 2010 & held it since then
Same in stole That lovely Guilis chap is MP there, would be a shame if he lost his seat eh?!
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #84 on: Today at 08:06:16 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)

It's not really a great line... they are losing hundreds of seats to somebody nobody likes. What does that say about them?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #85 on: Today at 08:08:17 am
According to the posh boy PM its a sign the people want him to reel off his weird lines to take set of pledges. And the fact they won a seat or two in shitholes like Peterborough and Bassetlaw mean hes beloved. Knob.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #86 on: Today at 08:10:36 am
Some Tory bigwig saying, "yeah, we lost Stoke, but Corbyn won the seat in 2017 so let's face it, it's a low bar for Labour" ;D
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #87 on: Today at 08:15:08 am
217 unemployed tories as of right now with not even a quarter of the votes counted.

Today is a good day
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #88 on: Today at 08:16:34 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:10:36 am
Some Tory bigwig saying, "yeah, we lost Stoke, but Corbyn won the seat in 2017 so let's face it, it's a low bar for Labour" ;D

Should be more concerned losing Medway, likely to lose the general election if they lose the Westminster equivalent.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:25:24 am
It's all so fucking childish isn't it with the 'well labour haven't done that well' excuses.

It's not really about that guys, it's that your voters don't want you around anymore.  They'd rather have anyone other than you.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #90 on: Today at 08:28:21 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:47:30 am
torys mainly saying - yeh we've lost 100s but nobody likes starmer nah nah na nah nah  ::)
 
You can always tell when the Tories are in trouble they start talking about the Labour Party. 😀
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #91 on: Today at 08:31:23 am
"We've been hammered in the polls, but the message people are sending us is to continue doing exactly the same"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
Reply #92 on: Today at 08:33:10 am
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:43:15 am
You fill out a form, send it to your local electoral registration office and that's it.  It takes the same ten minutes but that's it going forward.  It's the best thing I did, and for my missus because she never voted before.

And the only justified allegation if voter fraud in the mainland, albeit in very small numbers, was postal voting.

Not alleging that you did that of course

We both voted yesterday, me first thing as I was out for the day, Mrs P after work and poll staff were helpful.

What impressed me was that I was coming home after taking her to work at 9am there was a Labour canvasser in the street. When I got home she had a tale of woe that her bus (at least ten minutes of woe) late and it was cold and windy getting to the polling station. As she finished the door bell went and it was another Labour canvasser who hit his ear bent for the next ten minutes.

And she forgot to tell the poor sod that wed voted Labour.  ;D
