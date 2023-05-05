« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site  (Read 1301 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,913
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm »
I think the voter ID law is mostly intended to stop the impending Tory defeat at the next election turning into a rout. They need to salvage something to be able to build on.

I didn't expect any issues in Liverpool, and I didn't really have any. The lady I spoke to was nice enough. But in a GE, in a Tory marginal, people might suddenly find themselves running into some roadblocks with pen pushers and box tickers. If voting gets slowed down and there's lines forming outside polling stations, it may well put people off.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:41:39 pm
I think the voter ID law is mostly intended to stop the impending Tory defeat at the next election turning into a rout. They need to salvage something to be able to build on.

I didn't expect any issues in Liverpool, and I didn't really have any. The lady I spoke to was nice enough. But in a GE, in a Tory marginal, people might suddenly find themselves running into some roadblocks with pen pushers and box tickers. If voting gets slowed down and there's lines forming outside polling stations, it may well put people off.
I think we talking about the Torys bringing this in when they were riding high in the polls. when populism bullshit ruled, they looked at what the Republicans had got away with and went for it themselves as well.

Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:51:17 pm »
Apparently you can make a complaint while voting so I will be about needing to provide ID as its voter suppression.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:29:55 pm »
The forget the numbers of seats won or last, the most important number for these elections will the turnout %, if it drops substantially from previous local elections I would start to worry as it would suggest Tory voter suppression might work. If the turnaround holds up then even the Tories trying to rig the process in their favour isnt going to work.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,182
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:34:55 pm »
It was fine, no queues and they had a quick look at the passport. Easy enough.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 780
  • JFT 97
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:39:07 pm »
As usual very quick and relaxed at the polling station with a glance at my passport. More worried about posting the passport or leaving it behind as it will be used on Monday for my holiday.

Load of rubbish having to take it mind.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,284
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:18:46 pm »
Went in to the polling station, moaned to the people there that showing ID was some Tory suppression shite, voted, left the station telling more staff this is a load of shite.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,147
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm »
Not sure what it achieved to be honest, but I showed my passport and shockingly I was me.

Good to be able to vote Labour again
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:49:30 pm »
Voted today, customary glance at the passport, thought they'd be more thorough.

Labour landslide let's hope.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:26:17 pm »
A lot of the early results will be coming in from wards that Tories will likely win back from independents, then tomorrow will be the wards Labour expect to gain from the Tories.

So everyone needs to not lose their heads when they see a load of Conservative gains overnight.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm »
Working just as planned by the looks of it:

Local Elections: Widespread reports of voters without ID being rejected at polling stations

https://apple.news/AHfaBVEYNRRi0tO04u2gjbg

Im hoping its all the blue rinse brigade forgetting their IDs and unable to vote Tory
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,147
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:13:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm
Working just as planned by the looks of it:

Local Elections: Widespread reports of voters without ID being rejected at polling stations

https://apple.news/AHfaBVEYNRRi0tO04u2gjbg

Im hoping its all the blue rinse brigade forgetting their IDs and unable to vote Tory
They all do postal votes

Which you dont need ID for  anyone could have done them!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm »
Why does anyone physically go to a polling station to vote these days when they can post it? 

The least amount of contact I have with other humans, the better for me.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm
Why does anyone physically go to a polling station to vote these days when they can post it? 

The least amount of contact I have with other humans, the better for me.

It took me 10 mins to go walk to the polling station vote and walk back.

I suspect registering to vote by post will take me longer to do.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:34:38 pm
It took me 10 mins to go walk to the polling station vote and walk back.

I suspect registering to vote by post will take me longer to do.

Yeah but you have to deal with people.  Look at them, have to answer questions, touch stuff dirty fuckers have touched.

Why put yourself through it when you can just do it by post without any of that hassle?
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm »
When I voted there was a woman wearing a Labour rosette sat outside the polling station who asked me for my voter number as I was leaving.

Not arsed like but seemed a bit weird, any ideas what that person was doing?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:43:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
Yeah but you have to deal with people.  Look at them, have to answer questions, touch stuff dirty fuckers have touched.

Why put yourself through it when you can just do it by post without any of that hassle?

Because were not all agoraphobes! :D

Personally, I hate filing in forms, my handwriting is bad enough as it is, but then when they insist it be written IN CAPITAL LETTERS my forms look like they were written by my 6 year old daughter.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
When I voted there was a woman wearing a Labour rosette sat outside the polling station who asked me for my voter number as I was leaving.

Not arsed like but seemed a bit weird, any ideas what that person was doing?

I have the same thing with Tories outside my polling station, I asked the same question on here years ago and someone did explain why they do it but I cant remember the reason!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,913
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm
Working just as planned by the looks of it:

Local Elections: Widespread reports of voters without ID being rejected at polling stations

https://apple.news/AHfaBVEYNRRi0tO04u2gjbg

Im hoping its all the blue rinse brigade forgetting their IDs and unable to vote Tory

I hope so too. Typically, it's the younger or poorer who won't have the requisite ID, but I hope in this case it's arrogant and forgetful auld Tories who just thought they could show up as usual.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,913
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:54:03 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
Yeah but you have to deal with people.  Look at them, have to answer questions, touch stuff dirty fuckers have touched.

Why put yourself through it when you can just do it by post without any of that hassle?

My polling station is barely a 5 minute walk. I didn't touch anyone, or answer any questions. All I touched was my ballot paper and the pencil I used to mark it.

Only ever did a postal vote once, back in 2017 when I firmly planned to be out of the country during the GE. I recall it not being an issue to apply for it, but maybe things have changed! I know when I got some Labour blurb through the post last month, it came with a postal ballot application, which honestly I felt was a bit sus of them to do.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,182
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:39:28 pm
When I voted there was a woman wearing a Labour rosette sat outside the polling station who asked me for my voter number as I was leaving.

Not arsed like but seemed a bit weird, any ideas what that person was doing?

In general elections they do it to make sure people have voted, I used to spend hours at polling stations doing that. It doesnt usually happen at local elections though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm »

Voter ID is just the start. If it stays the Tories will then restrict the types of acceptable ID and we will go the way of the US.

Starmer needs to reverse it in his first year.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,913
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:08:12 pm
I think we talking about the Torys bringing this in when they were riding high in the polls. when populism bullshit ruled, they looked at what the Republicans had got away with and went for it themselves as well.

That might be the case, but the plan now will be to mitigate impending catastrophic losses.

Right now we can only hope the policy affects all parties equally. But if the Tories have a better showing tonight than predicted, because people who intended to vote against them were denied the opportunity, then a seed might be planted in the collective electorate mind that they're not as vulnerable as they really are.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
Voter ID is just the start. If it stays the Tories will then restrict the types of acceptable ID and we will go the way of the US.

Starmer needs to reverse it in his first year.

Fuck reversing it, he needs to go further, reduce the voting age to 16, look at political funding rules, how all these think tanks (which are basically mouthpieces of the Tories) are funded, theres loads that needs to be done to level the playing field
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
That might be the case, but the plan now will be to mitigate impending catastrophic losses.

Right now we can only hope the policy affects all parties equally. But if the Tories have a better showing tonight than predicted, because people who intended to vote against them were denied the opportunity, then a seed might be planted in the collective electorate mind that they're not as vulnerable as they really are.
I think the Torys will always take the opportunity to put obstacles in the way of Labour voters. more hassle the better,  Ive heard a few story's about people being stopped from voting, many say they had no problem so what's the fuss about but I don't think the aim of these new laws are about stopping people from voting, the aim is to put people off from voting and we will never know the exact number of voters who will sit at home as they dont know the rules, the Torys will say it only takes seconds to check, boll... some people wont be bothered to do that either. the regular voters like ourselves will never be stopped from voting as we will always make the effort to find out the facts.

The Torys will be saying they had a far better night than expected whatever the result.
Every week we hear the Tory MPs with forced grins cheering Sunak when he tells us they are delivering for the British people yet they expect to loose hundreds of seats tonight, how does that logic work. :D  you would think they would be thinking of making massive gains if they believed they were delivering for the British people.

Watching Bravermans face as Starmer destroyed him at PMQT this week with his first few questions, how many mortgage payers are paying far higher payments this year because of the crisis you caused. 850.000 thousand, 2 nd  how many more by the end of the year, it will be nearly 2 mill. :shocked
The impact will hit far more than 2 mill people. it hits couples who own homes and renters.
I could read her mind, ohh shit this is bad, the penny started to drop. that's just this year, hundreds of thousands next year, all paying hundreds of pounds more a month because of the Torys incompetence, these people will be bitter come the next election and she knows it. smile and cheer for the cameras but they know they are going to face a hammering. ive already got a decent amount on Labour to win next GE at 6/4 but had to stop myself from going in for a lot more after hearing Starmers first few questions at PMQT. 2/7 though so not worth it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:04:20 am »
People are being disenfranchised, it's an absolute disgrace. Tories are scum, utter scum, they won't be happy until we get back to Pocket and Rotten Boroughs.


Shameful
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,282
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:00:33 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
Fuck reversing it, he needs to go further, reduce the voting age to 16, look at political funding rules, how all these think tanks (which are basically mouthpieces of the Tories) are funded, theres loads that needs to be done to level the playing field

Defo reverse the ID thing and lowering the age and reverse the gerrymandering actions of previous tory govts

Not sure if he would though
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,619
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:34:16 am »
Tories hold on to a council in NE Lincs.

Lovely mixture of voter suppression, a lying PM and populism attracting bigots is going to keep them in next head.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,182
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:34:46 am »
Labour have won control of Stoke-On-Trent, a big result. They have so far gained 29 seats.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:00:11 am by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:11:34 am »
According to the Guardian @ 6AM (05/05/2023)

> Connies ⬇︎ 110
> Labor ⬆︎ 101
> Lib Dems ⬆︎ 36
> Greenies ⬆︎ 9
> Others ⬇︎ 36
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,182
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:16:42 am »
Looking very hopeful in Medway now, which would be huge in Tory Land. Important early news is Labour's vote in increasing in all areas across the country, that's important it's not just about regaining the red wall back, but smashing some of those Tory strongholds as well. Local Tory has just conceded Medway he reckons Labour will gain 33 seats there.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:59 am by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,182
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:30:55 am »
Medway has fallen to Labour.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #72 on: Today at 06:40:10 am »
On the eve of the coronation Tories lose Windsor for first time in 16 years 🤣
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #73 on: Today at 06:46:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:40:10 am
On the eve of the coronation Tories lose Windsor for first time in 16 years 🤣

The Coronation will also keep what could be a conservative disaster off the front pages, another reason think it's a bunch of shit.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,147
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #74 on: Today at 06:59:53 am »
So, the thoughts were that the tories losing 1000 seats was impossible because these seats were last sat in 2019 when it was a total wipeout for them.  The Tories were pitching 1000 and a reasonable worst case scenario knowing it would be a fair bit better than that.

Well.

It seems that latest forecasts are predicting they lose between 950 and 1200. 

Anywhere close to 1200 catastrophic. Unheard of really. Worse than 2005 which is pretty much an all time low.

Losing to both labour, but also doing really really bad,y against the Lib Dems.

Oh dear.  What a shame
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 