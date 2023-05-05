That might be the case, but the plan now will be to mitigate impending catastrophic losses.



Right now we can only hope the policy affects all parties equally. But if the Tories have a better showing tonight than predicted, because people who intended to vote against them were denied the opportunity, then a seed might be planted in the collective electorate mind that they're not as vulnerable as they really are.



I think the Torys will always take the opportunity to put obstacles in the way of Labour voters. more hassle the better, Ive heard a few story's about people being stopped from voting, many say they had no problem so what's the fuss about but I don't think the aim of these new laws are about stopping people from voting, the aim is to put people off from voting and we will never know the exact number of voters who will sit at home as they dont know the rules, the Torys will say it only takes seconds to check, boll... some people wont be bothered to do that either. the regular voters like ourselves will never be stopped from voting as we will always make the effort to find out the facts.The Torys will be saying they had a far better night than expected whatever the result.Every week we hear the Tory MPs with forced grins cheering Sunak when he tells us they are delivering for the British people yet they expect to loose hundreds of seats tonight, how does that logic work.you would think they would be thinking of making massive gains if they believed they were delivering for the British people.Watching Bravermans face as Starmer destroyed him at PMQT this week with his first few questions, how many mortgage payers are paying far higher payments this year because of the crisis you caused. 850.000 thousand, 2 nd how many more by the end of the year, it will be nearly 2 mill.The impact will hit far more than 2 mill people. it hits couples who own homes and renters.I could read her mind, ohh shit this is bad, the penny started to drop. that's just this year, hundreds of thousands next year, all paying hundreds of pounds more a month because of the Torys incompetence, these people will be bitter come the next election and she knows it. smile and cheer for the cameras but they know they are going to face a hammering. ive already got a decent amount on Labour to win next GE at 6/4 but had to stop myself from going in for a lot more after hearing Starmers first few questions at PMQT. 2/7 though so not worth it.