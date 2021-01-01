« previous next »
Author Topic: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site  (Read 487 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« on: Yesterday at 10:09:47 am »
https://stopthetories.vote/

Apologies if already posted in another thread, but given elections are tomorrow thought it would be useful for as many as possible to see it.

It's the first chance many of us have had to actively vote against them, and also engage in debates with candidates and their teams.




Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:18:07 am »
Lib Dems have the biggest chance of beating them here.

Already posted my vote.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 am »
Given I live in Liverpool, I'll probably vote Green in these elections.  The main parties have embarrassed my city long enough.

Obs in the GE I'll be voting Labour.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:23:07 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:09:47 am
https://stopthetories.vote/

Apologies if already posted in another thread, but given elections are tomorrow thought it would be useful for as many as possible to see it.

It's the first chance many of us have had to actively vote against them, and also engage in debates with candidates and their teams.






Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:18:37 am
Given I live in Liverpool, I'll probably vote Green in these elections.  The main parties have embarrassed my city long enough.

Obs in the GE I'll be voting Labour.


I'll be voting Labour. Hoping a clear message will be sent that people want the Tories out.
Offline Lusty

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:18:07 am
Lib Dems have the biggest chance of beating them here.

Already posted my vote.
They say that everywhere ;D
Offline Lusty

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:34:31 pm
;D

To be fair, that site hasn't got a clue for my ward.  My local councilors were part of a unity alliance, who were then ousted by the Tories, along with other Tories masquerading as independents.

We had a progressive council for a year - 2019-2020.  I hope they can regain control!!
Yeah I don't think the tactical voting sites work everywhere, it's not always clear cut.

I'm not voting this year, but last year when my ward was up for election I got leaflets from Labour, Lib Dems and the Greens through the door all saying they were the only party that could beat the Tories.  In the end it was only the Green party candidate that actually knocked on the door and that was enough to convince me they were the only ones who really believed it.  Sure enough he won.

I'm going to have a nightmare figuring it out during the general election.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:43:41 pm
Yeah I don't think the tactical voting sites work everywhere, it's not always clear cut.

I'm not voting this year, but last year when my ward was up for election I got leaflets from Labour, Lib Dems and the Greens through the door all saying they were the only party that could beat the Tories.  In the end it was only the Green party candidate that actually knocked on the door and that was enough to convince me they were the only ones who really believed it.  Sure enough he won.

I'm going to have a nightmare figuring it out during the general election.

The only leaflets I've had are from Tories and Tory independents, not a bean from any of the progressive parties.  Such a poor showing!

The Tory voye collapsed in 2019 and I think it's going to collapse even further this time.  Every single seat is up for grabs. The question is, who's going to pick them up..?
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:11:50 pm
They say that everywhere ;D

There was one vote in our ward last time. The Lib Dems didnt even stand, but they are still saying they have the best chance of beating the Tories.

They havent.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,905
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:14:26 am »
A friend posted on fb that some polling stations are asking voters to match their expression on their photo ID or the signature exactly.  Because of course having the ID itself isn't fucking enough  :butt
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:26 am
A friend posted on fb that some polling stations are asking voters to match their expression on their photo ID or the signature exactly.  Because of course having the ID itself isn't fucking enough  :butt

Presumably these c*nts are getting told to get to fuck?
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,905
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:24:44 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:09:53 am
Presumably these c*nts are getting told to get to fuck?

No idea. I just voted about an hour ago. The lady looked at my prov driving licence and said, "well you've changed a bit but I can clearly see it's you."  So it's basically at the discretion of the clerk as to whether your ID is acceptable to them personally.




Sidebar: how are the elections working in Liverpool? I was told to vote for two candidates, but it's not a PR thing. Are the wards overlapping or something? Or is it something to do with a reduced number of candidates?

EDIT: looks like councillors are representing several wards at once, rather than a councillor per ward. Still not quite sure how that works, but hey ho.
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,618
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:47:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:24:44 am
No idea. I just voted about an hour ago. The lady looked at my prov driving licence and said, "well you've changed a bit but I can clearly see it's you."  So it's basically at the discretion of the clerk as to whether your ID is acceptable to them personally.




Sidebar: how are the elections working in Liverpool? I was told to vote for two candidates, but it's not a PR thing. Are the wards overlapping or something? Or is it something to do with a reduced number of candidates?

EDIT: looks like councillors are representing several wards at once, rather than a councillor per ward. Still not quite sure how that works, but hey ho.

Jesus wept. If its got your name on it that has to be enough. Bonkers this.

My driving licence has the same picture it had on when I got my prov in 2006. I could quite easily be the dad of a lad that age, its bonkers.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:14:26 am
A friend posted on fb that some polling stations are asking voters to match their expression on their photo ID or the signature exactly.  Because of course having the ID itself isn't fucking enough  :butt

Any proof? Sounds like something someone who's against ID for voting would come up with.
Online redbyrdz

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:24:44 am

Sidebar: how are the elections working in Liverpool? I was told to vote for two candidates, but it's not a PR thing. Are the wards overlapping or something? Or is it something to do with a reduced number of candidates?

EDIT: looks like councillors are representing several wards at once, rather than a councillor per ward. Still not quite sure how that works, but hey ho.

There are multiple polling stations per ward.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,905
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:16:53 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:02:18 pm
Any proof? Sounds like something someone who's against ID for voting would come up with.

Well as I said above, presumably if the clerk isn't satisfied with your photo ID, additional "checks" may be requested, such as a signature verification.

My passport is six years old ffs. By the time of the next election it will be pushing 8 years. Guess I'd best lay off the hair dye before voting next time.
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,905
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:18:49 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:03:42 pm
There are multiple polling stations per ward.

But why am I voting for two councillors? I was a bit confused by it and the Echo article didn't really explain it in a way I could understand.
Offline Graeme

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:18:49 pm
But why am I voting for two councillors? I was a bit confused by it and the Echo article didn't really explain it in a way I could understand.

Larger wards have multiple candidates.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:18:49 pm
But why am I voting for two councillors? I was a bit confused by it and the Echo article didn't really explain it in a way I could understand.

Liverpool has gone from 30 wards to 64 wards. Of those 64 wards, 3 have 3 councillors, 15 have two concillors, and 46 have 1 councillor.


I actually thought our ward had three councillors, but naybe thats changed.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:59:24 pm »
Just voted. Very reasonable where I went. I was a bit miffed about the ID thing, but no one prevented me going in. They checked my polling card and politely asked me for my ID which I showed them.

No hassle, no confrontations, no shite about having to prove your signature or anything.

Hopefully that's the norm in most places.
Online oldfordie

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:59:24 pm
Just voted. Very reasonable where I went. I was a bit miffed about the ID thing, but no one prevented me going in. They checked my polling card and politely asked me for my ID which I showed them.

No hassle, no confrontations, no shite about having to prove your signature or anything.

Hopefully that's the norm in most places.
Checked your polling card ?
Ive never bothered taking the polling card, hope you don't need it under these new rules as I think I binned mine the day it arrived in the post.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:06:06 pm
Checked your polling card ?
Ive never bothered taking the polling card, hope you don't need it under these new rules as I think I binned mine the day it arrived in the post.

I didn't take mine and they never asked. It used to say on it that you don't need to take it.

I guess they "check" it to read the address, so they can compare with their list. They just asked me mine.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,902
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:10:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:06:06 pm
Checked your polling card ?
Ive never bothered taking the polling card, hope you don't need it under these new rules as I think I binned mine the day it arrived in the post.


Looks like you don't.

"You can only vote at the polling station location on your card. You do not have to take your poll card with you." (From the Governmnt website)

But makes it easier for them if you bring it because they can check it against their list. I've always taken mine.


Be careful you go to the right place though. This year they have moved it from the place I've been voting the last 30 years.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,142
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:21:05 pm »
A lot of stories on twitter about how people were asked whether the photos actually where them. I have an old passport but I have never renewed one since, so I look forward to seeing how they react to that. There is also anger about a poster the Tories have released about any type of ID being sufficient, when in fact only certain ones appear to be acceptable. Are they trying to stop people from voting?
Online oldfordie

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:10:04 pm

Looks like you don't.

"You can only vote at the polling station location on your card. You do not have to take your poll card with you." (From the Governmnt website)

But makes it easier for them if you bring it because they can check it against their list. I've always taken mine.


Be careful you go to the right place though. This year they have moved it from the place I've been voting the last 30 years.
Phew, thought the Torys had sneaked it in without me knowing.
Yeah, I don't think it matters if you take the card or not but does no harm.
I don't know if they just need your name either. ive just always given my name and first line of my address and had no problems.

 They moved our polling station a few years back as well, pouring down with rain all day so left it till late in the hope it stopped. went down after tea in the rain and found the building was closed. no sign saying they had moved it. nothing, came home drenched. always vote even in council elections but left it that year. they should have left a sign or poster or something telling people were to vote.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:32:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:27:54 pm
Phew, thought the Torys had sneaked it in without me knowing.
Yeah, I don't think it matters if you take the card or not but does no harm.
I don't know if they just need your name either. ive just always given my name and first line of my address and had no problems.

 They moved our polling station a few years back as well, pouring down with rain all day so left it till late in the hope it stopped. went down after tea in the rain and found the building was closed. no sign saying they had moved it. nothing, came home drenched. always vote even in council elections but left it that year. they should have left a sign or poster or something telling people were to vote.


It's on your Polling card

I found out about the change of address using this page:

https://wheredoivote.co.uk/

Put your postcode in that and you're sorted mate.

Once you have found your Polling Station Address, you can click on 'who can I vote for' and it'll list the bods on offer :)
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #26 on: Today at 01:37:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:21:05 pm
A lot of stories on twitter about how people were asked whether the photos actually where them. I have an old passport but I have never renewed one since, so I look forward to seeing how they react to that. There is also anger about a poster the Tories have released about any type of ID being sufficient, when in fact only certain ones appear to be acceptable. Are they trying to stop people from voting?

Two things seem likely to me:
1. Those checking passports have had recent training on how to check ID documents (like they usually teach border police) and are now overly zealous.
2. The people spreading those stories are trying to put people of from voting ("oh, they won't accept me passport anyway"), either because they want to be able to say how the ID requirement put people off from voting, or because they are conspiracy nutters who just go off one on everything


Regarding acceptable ID: there's a long list of it on the polling card. From memory, it basically has to be government-issued, like a passport of deiving license. You can't take a work staff card, for example.
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #27 on: Today at 01:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:32:18 pm

It's on your Polling card

I found out about the change of address using this page:

https://wheredoivote.co.uk/

Put your postcode in that and you're sorted mate.

Once you have found your Polling Station Address, you can click on 'who can I vote for' and it'll list the bods on offer :)
Thanks, that will teach me, will give the polling card a quick check from now on instead of just binning it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:37:24 pm
Two things seem likely to me:
1. Those checking passports have had recent training on how to check ID documents (like they usually teach border police) and are now overly zealous.
2. The people spreading those stories are trying to put people of from voting ("oh, they won't accept me passport anyway"), either because they want to be able to say how the ID requirement put people off from voting, or because they are conspiracy nutters who just go off one on everything


Regarding acceptable ID: there's a long list of it on the polling card. From memory, it basically has to be government-issued, like a passport of deiving license. You can't take a work staff card, for example.

I was a bit annoyed about the whole thing because of the horror stories I was reading from the media, but the two people that were at the station were really nice and didn't react badly to my grumpy annoyed face :D

My own bad really, I should always have expected Liverpool volunteers to be sound. So apologies to them for looking a bit pissed off :(


Certainly not their fault and they were excellent.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,142
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #29 on: Today at 01:54:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:37:24 pm
Two things seem likely to me:
1. Those checking passports have had recent training on how to check ID documents (like they usually teach border police) and are now overly zealous.
2. The people spreading those stories are trying to put people of from voting ("oh, they won't accept me passport anyway"), either because they want to be able to say how the ID requirement put people off from voting, or because they are conspiracy nutters who just go off one on everything


Regarding acceptable ID: there's a long list of it on the polling card. From memory, it basically has to be government-issued, like a passport of deiving license. You can't take a work staff card, for example.

Most of the people telling the stories that I have seen are Labour voters who are reporting what they have seen in certain polling offices. They certainly are not trying to put people off voting and are just telling people to disregard what the Tories poster said about any photo ID being acceptable.
Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:02:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:54:45 pm
Most of the people telling the stories that I have seen are Labour voters who are reporting what they have seen in certain polling offices. They certainly are not trying to put people off voting and are just telling people to disregard what the Tories poster said about any photo ID being acceptable.

I haven't seen that poster and I feel weird to defend somehing the tories did, but I'd be surprised if they made a poster which lists "ID" that isn't valid for voting. Also, does nobody read their polling card?! Why would you believe a tory poster over the polling card?


To be honest, I think a lot of people (52%, probably) in this country don't know what an "identification document" is and think anything with their photo on will do.
Online oldfordie

Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:03:12 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:21:05 pm
A lot of stories on twitter about how people were asked whether the photos actually where them. I have an old passport but I have never renewed one since, so I look forward to seeing how they react to that. There is also anger about a poster the Tories have released about any type of ID being sufficient, when in fact only certain ones appear to be acceptable. Are they trying to stop people from voting?
Ive heard people are being asked if they have ID outside the polling station, I will tell them to mind their own business, wont be nasty about it but needs to be done, may ask them whose paying them as it seems a waste of money, can hardly say it makes things run more efficiently inside as theres never a queue when I vote, even have a little chat asking them if the turnouts high.
This is not about stopping people from voting, it's about confusing people on whether they will be able to vote. it's about putting obstacles in the way to put people off voting, it's worked as well as a nearly 2 mill haven't applied for ID to vote, it's in now so the Torys will make tweaks to these laws in years to come. small administration fee I imagine, Labour need to bin this as the system we had was working fine already.
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,142
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Local Elections 2023 - Tactical voting site
« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:12:30 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:02:14 pm
I haven't seen that poster and I feel weird to defend somehing the tories did, but I'd be surprised if they made a poster which lists "ID" that isn't valid for voting. Also, does nobody read their polling card?! Why would you believe a tory poster over the polling card?


To be honest, I think a lot of people (52%, probably) in this country don't know what an "identification document" is and think anything with their photo on will do.

It's actually been done by a local Tory group as they are urging people to vote for three Tories on the leaflet and are basing saying any photo ID is acceptable.

Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:03:12 pm
Ive heard people are being asked if they have ID outside the polling station, I will tell them to mind their own business, wont be nasty about it but needs to be done, may ask them whose paying them as it seems a waste of money, can hardly say it makes things run more efficiently inside as theres never a queue when I vote, even have a little chat asking them if the turnouts high.
This is not about stopping people from voting, it's about confusing people on whether they will be able to vote. it's about putting obstacles in the way to put people off voting, it's worked as well as a nearly 2 mill haven't applied for ID to vote, it's in now so the Torys will make tweaks to these laws in years to come. small administration fee I imagine, Labour need to bin this as the system we had was working fine already.

I will be doing exactly the same after I have finished work.
