A lot of stories on twitter about how people were asked whether the photos actually where them. I have an old passport but I have never renewed one since, so I look forward to seeing how they react to that. There is also anger about a poster the Tories have released about any type of ID being sufficient, when in fact only certain ones appear to be acceptable. Are they trying to stop people from voting?



Ive heard people are being asked if they have ID outside the polling station, I will tell them to mind their own business, wont be nasty about it but needs to be done, may ask them whose paying them as it seems a waste of money, can hardly say it makes things run more efficiently inside as theres never a queue when I vote, even have a little chat asking them if the turnouts high.This is not about stopping people from voting, it's about confusing people on whether they will be able to vote. it's about putting obstacles in the way to put people off voting, it's worked as well as a nearly 2 mill haven't applied for ID to vote, it's in now so the Torys will make tweaks to these laws in years to come. small administration fee I imagine, Labour need to bin this as the system we had was working fine already.