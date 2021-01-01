A lot of stories on twitter about how people were asked whether the photos actually where them. I have an old passport but I have never renewed one since, so I look forward to seeing how they react to that. There is also anger about a poster the Tories have released about any type of ID being sufficient, when in fact only certain ones appear to be acceptable. Are they trying to stop people from voting?
Two things seem likely to me:
1. Those checking passports have had recent training on how to check ID documents (like they usually teach border police) and are now overly zealous.
2. The people spreading those stories are trying to put people of from voting ("oh, they won't accept me passport anyway"), either because they want to be able to say how the ID requirement put people off from voting, or because they are conspiracy nutters who just go off one on everything
Regarding acceptable ID: there's a long list of it on the polling card. From memory, it basically has to be government-issued, like a passport of deiving license. You can't take a work staff card, for example.